(Springfield) -- The Platteview football team will get the ultimate test on Friday night when they take on Class C1 No. 1 Wahoo.
The Trojans (2-1) have had their ups and downs through the first three weeks of the season, but Coach Mark McLaughlin’s squad is coming off one of their best performances in a 42-0 win over Nebraska City.
“It’s been interesting for sure,” McLaughlin told KMA Sports. “The kids have had to learn to adapt.”
In the opening week win over Lincoln Christian, Platteview saw a different defense than expected and made halftime adjustments to focus on the ground game. In Week 2, Coach McLaughlin says their loss to Ashland-Greenwood was “a disaster.” Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost quarterback Cade Demro to injury.
Finally, they put together an all-around performance in Week 3, but Coach McLaughlin says they’re still striving to be much better.
“Last week was a good confidence boost for us,” he said. “We put in a new quarterback and simplified some things. We’re hoping this coming Friday we can build off of the simplicity of what we did last week.”
The benefits of that simplicity have been senior running backs Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon, who have rushed for 422 and 197 yards, respectively. Christensen has four touchdowns to Nixon’s three.
“They would be the first tell you without (the offensive line) they would not be good running backs,” McLaughlin said. “You’re only as good as the guys up front, and Wahoo is proof of that.”
Oh yeah, Wahoo. The No. 1 ranked Warriors (3-0) are “as good as any team” Coach McLaughin says he’s ever seen in Class C1. All three wins have been of the dominant variety, beating Wayne by 47, Nebraska City by 70 and Aurora by 22.
“We’re going to have to win turnovers,” McLaughlin said of the matchup. “We’ve made no bones about it. Our kids know that we are the underdog coming into this game. If the underdog is going to win, the underdog has to avoid catastrophic mistakes
“We can’t give them the ball. We have to protect it, and we have to take it away from them. They are so fast. Wahoo just strings the run out and absolutely destroys it. (Trevin) Luben, from his safety spot gets downhill right now. When he’s downhill, he’ll blow someone up.”
With plenty of video as evidence, Coach McLaughlin knows his team likely won’t be able to approach the game like Wahoo’s previous opponents have.
“There’s no point in trying to beat that,” he said. “You have to take advantage of other areas on the field. I think we can, but we need to be clean and we need to execute.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach McLaughlin linked below.