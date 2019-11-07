(Springfield) -- Platteview volleyball’s return to the state tournament is later this afternoon. After missing out last season, the Trojans return to state for the second time in three years and the sixth time in school history.
Coach Shae Speth, in her second year as head coach, hopes her squad can leave Lincoln this afternoon with their first state tournament win in school history.
“This year, we focused on winning the games we were supposed to win and putting ourselves in a position to make state,” Speth told KMA Sports. “I’m not sure we thought we would be as highly-seeded as we are, but as the season played out, we won what we should and some other people thought we shouldn’t.”
And so it is that Platteview (23-8) will meet Norris (26-9) in the 4/5 matchup of the Class B state quarterfinal round at 3:30 PM.
The two teams met twice this season – early in the year in a pair of weekend tournaments – with Norris winning both meetings.
“Even though we’re the higher seed, I think people see us as the underdog,” Speth said. “We’re pretty little, and they’re big. They play very, very fast, so our middles are going to have to really be quick up on the block.”
Leading the way this season for Platteview is former state high jump champion Anna Koehler, who leads the team with 4.4 kills per set in her senior year.
“She’s probably the most competitive athlete I’ve ever coached,” Speth said. “She just wills her way to wins and takes our team with her.”
Senior middle Piper Hart averages 2.1 kills per set while senior Halle Johnson (1.8), junior Jaedyn Parks (1.6) and senior Aubrey Staudt (1.5) help make for a balanced offense.
“That takes the pressure off Anna,” Speth said. “We can get her going early, and then when the teams adjust we can start to spread it around a bit.”
Senior setter Rachel Macdonald has passed out 9.8 assists per set this season while junior Kyra Gray tops the team with 3.8 digs per set. Koehler’s 3.4 digs per set have also been key in keeping the offense in system.
“We’ve really focused on serve receive this year,” Speth said. “We have a pretty balanced serve receive formation with (Koehler and Gray). Those are our two strongest passers for sure, and others have really stepped up and brought balance.”
Other Class B state quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena today are Skutt/Hastings, Waverly/Northwest and Sidney/Duchesne.
“I think we’ve gained some confidence (playing a tough schedule),” Speth added.
Listen to the complete interview linked below.