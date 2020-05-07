(Plattsmouth) -- A four-time state championship head coach at Plattsmouth has died.
Cecil McKnight spent 38 years at Plattsmouth and was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
A 1946 graduate of Nebraska City and 1952 graduate of Peru State, McKnight coached Plattsmouth to 13 conference and district titles. The Blue Devils were runners-up three times and won the 1976 state title.
In cross country, McKnight’s teams won seven district titles and boys state championships in 1973, 1974 and 1975.
McKnight was 92.