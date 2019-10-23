(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth cross country teams will take a bus full of runners to the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney on Friday.
Both the girls and boys teams will be at the state meet competing in Class B after strong district performances last week.
“It’s always fun when they both make it,” Coach Todd Nott told KMA Sports. “I’ve had years where just the boys or just the girls make it, but the camaraderie is so great when both teams go.”
The boys figure to challenge for a top five spot after scoring 18 points and winning the Class B District 1 championship last week.
“It’s a great group,” Nott said. “There are four senior boys that put in the work and are such good role models as far as work ethic.”
Stockton Graham – the district champion – leads the team and the senior class. Corey Wiseman placed sixth at the meet while Caleb Davis was 11th and Hunter Smith not far behind. Junior Kaleb Wooten placed fourth in his district, and sophomore Samuel Campin was seventh.
“Skutt and Lexington have been running heads above the rest of Class B this year,” Coach Nott said of the state forecast. “Then, I think it’s wide open. If we can be on like we were in districts I think a top three to five spot is doable. Anything is possible, and that’s what makes taking a group of kids out there so exciting.”
On the girl’s side, Plattsmouth entered the district meet with hopes of merely qualifying for state. The Blue Devils put down 49 points and nearly nabbed a second-place spot, finishing behind Ralston’s 46.
“That was the nail biter,” Coach Nott said. “We knew Platteview and Ralston were favored to go 1-2, but we have some new girls that just keep getting better each meet.”
Nott says senior Madison Nelson placed a little higher than expected, finishing in fifth place at the district meet, but it was the runs for sophomore Jozlyn Barnes and freshman Natalie Briggs that proved to be the difference. Barnes placed 12th and Briggs took 13th.
Senior Sydney Nelson and juniors Sophia Wehrbein and Ava LaSure made up the rest of the district lineup.
“It was a big deal (for the girls) just to make it to state,” Nott added. “They’ve been on the edge and just getting and better. They’re a younger group, so we’ll try to knock off some more teams that have beaten us this year. If everyone can make some big time cuts, we’ll be satisfied.”
The Class B girls meet goes off at 2:30 PM while the boys meet begins at 3:30. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Nott below.