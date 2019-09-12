(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football needed a bounce back week this past Friday night. The Blue Devils (1-1), after losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Blair to open the season, got exactly what they needed.
Coach Bob Dzuris’ team played well in a 34-18 Week 2 win over Beatrice to even their record on the season.
“It’s kind of funny,” Dzuris told KMA Sports. “We felt we didn’t have a very good week of practice. Labor Day throws everything off, and it was just kind of a crazy week. Yet, the kids pulled together.”
Dzuris says he gives plenty of credit to a 15-person senior class for getting their Week 1 errors cleaned up in time for game two.
“We’ve been handling things in a pretty mature way,” Dzuris said. “We had a good defensive scheme for them, and offensively we tried to find a few places to target. And we told the quarterback he had to have the balls in his hands more often.”
That quarterback – senior Hunter Adkins – completed just a pair of passes – one for a touchdown – but he rushed for 80 yards and a score on 11 carries. Senior running back Connor Pohlmeier also had a strong game with 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and even junior Adam Eggert added a 46-yard touchdown run.
Coach Dzuris says that kind of diversity in the running game is something he expects to see going forward. However, they do have some things to clean up to make it work as well as it did last Friday.
“The one thing we’ve struggled with is the youth in our offensive line,” Dzuris said. “We have three that hadn’t started games there before, so there’s just not a lot of playing experience there. We’ve just got to keep coaching and teaching and working on those fundamentals.”
Defensively, sophomore Christian Meneses had a monster performance against Beatrice with 11 total tackles, including two for loss.
“We’re really green at linebacker, so we’re teaching kids every day,” Dzuris said. “We want them to read keys and get in the right places for run fits. (Christian) is just an animal as a sophomore. He brings an I-won’t-get-beat attitude. Quickness, there’s not an offensive lineman around that can move with him.”
Plattsmouth will look for their second straight win on Friday night when 1-1 Crete comes to town. The Cardinals won their opener at Lexington before a 35-14 loss to Norris in Week 2.
“One thing they always have is a little bit of speed,” Dzuris said. “They still have a few fast kids out there, and they have a senior quarterback (Zach Fye). He’s been around awhile and understands what he’s doing.
“They’ve got a new head coach, so they’re putting in some new things and trying to find what’s a good fit for them. Both games they’ve played, they’ve been able to score some points. We have to find a way defensively just to make that game really difficult for the quarterback.”
KMA Sports will be in Plattsmouth on Friday, as Kent Poncelow provides reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Dzuris below.