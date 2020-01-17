(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth head cross country coach Todd Nott is one of eight finalists for the National Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year Award.
Nott most recently directed the Blue Devils to the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in October. His girls finished 11th with a roster made up of four underclassmen.
“It kind of caught me off guard,” Nott said of the award. “We’ve made it to state the last couple years, but we haven’t placed that high. But the more I learned about the award, it is a longevity thing.”
And longevity is certainly on the side of Nott, who is also the boys cross country coach. Both teams qualified for state this past season, and at least one (or both) have been to state every year since 2006.
“I kind of forget (facts and figures),” Nott said. “The one thing I’m most proud of is consistency. You do have a little bit of a down year once in a while, but keeping the ball rolling is fun. It takes work to energize the kids, but it’s fun if you get the handful of kids that can buy in. I’ve been blessed with super-talented kids.”
Nott will be recognized by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association on July 23rd at a banquet in Lincoln. All eight finalists, including coaches from Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota, will be at the banquet.
“We call it a family (in our program),” Nott said. “I know it’s a cliché, but I can genuinely say that if we have a freshman in the program I can trust my seniors to take them anywhere in the world. We love and support each other, and I put responsibility on seniors to lead the right way. Once the younger kids buy in, I think the cycle begins.”
Listen to the complete interview with Nott from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.