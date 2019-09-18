(Plattsmouth) -- Senior running back Connor Pohlmeier says he’s 140 pounds. His coach, Bob Dzuris, calls it 137 pounds “soaking wet.” Whatever it is, it went for a school-record 306 yards rushing this past Friday night.
The Blue Devils standout earned this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week with his splendid performance in a 41-15 win over Crete.
“It’s pretty unbelievable honestly,” Pohlmeier said. “Just to have my line step up, and my fullback make some key blocks for me. Finding the holes in the gaps and hitting them hard, getting downfield and getting yards was nice.”
A large portion of Pohlmeier and Plattsmouth’s production actually came in the second half of the game. The Blue Devils (2-1) trailed Crete 15-7 at the break and then exploded for 20 third-quarter points and 34 total.
“Once I heard I broke the school record, it was just unbelievable,” Pohlmeier added. “I kind of looked at my mom in the stands, and she was smiling at me. It was nice. It was a good night.”
Pohlmeier carried 32 times in the contest, averaged 9.6 yards per tote and scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 47-yard jaunt.
“Our guys were just executing plays pretty good,” he said. “Our 35 and 34 counter trap; that was just eating the defense up. We hadn’t practiced 36 G Toss at all, and we put that in at halftime. That got us some good yardage, too.”
Plattsmouth will be back in action on Friday night at Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0). Last year, the Blue Devils lost a 27-13 battle with the Knights.
“Our offensive line is going to have to get the edge blitzer every play,” Pohlmeier said of the matchup. “They’re going to blitz us hard. They stopped us last year. I don’t even know how many yards I had last year against them, but they shut me down pretty quick. It was a rough night.”
Kevin Tilson will have reports for KMA Sports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Pohlmeier linked below.