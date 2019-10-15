(Plattsmouth) -- It wasn’t perfect, but Plattsmouth head football coach Bob Dzuris is more than happy his team was able to escape this past Friday night with a tight 23-19 win over Ralston.
“It took a couple of years off my life,” Coach Dzuris joked to KMA Sports. “The kids deserved a win. They’ve worked their tails off, and it was nice to see them rewarded for that, too.”
The Blue Devils (3-4 overall, 1-2 B-2) ended a three-game losing skid with the win, and it was a game in which they largely dominated for more than half the game.
“As has been the case most of the year, we struggled to score on a consistent basis,” Coach Dzuris said. “After a 23-7 halftime lead, we had a nice drive going. But we kept going backwards. We had four holding penalties in a nine-play span. It was one step forward and two steps back, and we could never get into an offensive rhythm.”
Despite the 10-penalty night, including nine on offense, Plattsmouth did rack up plenty of yards on the ground. Senior Connor Pohlmeier ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and quarterback Hunter Adkins pitched in 37 yards and a touchdown of his own.
“It was frustrating that we (couldn’t score),” Dzuris said. “We missed some open receivers early, and we didn’t have confidence in that part of the game. We got a little complacent and missed some tackles in the second half that really put us in a tough position, but we found a way to get it done in the end.”
There was plenty more good than bad on the defensive side on Friday night, too, with senior Andrew Rathman finishing the evening with four tackles for loss, a sack and one of four fumble recoveries for the Blue Devils defense.
Plattsmouth will likely have to play their most complete game of the season this Friday night when they meet a strong Waverly (6-1, 2-1) team that just lost their first game of the year to undefeated Skutt Catholic in overtime.
“They’re a tough bunch,” Dzuris said. “Very athletic quarterback that likes to run the football. You see athletes all over the field on defense. My humble opinion, they out-played Skutt (on Friday). They missed two field goals, and there was another time they were in the red zone and didn’t score.
“We know Skutt is as solid as there is, and Waverly can just run waves of defenders at you. We’re going to have to keep the clock running and try to find a way to get a chunk play here or there when they’re in man coverage on defense.”
While Coach Dzuris’ team hasn’t been known for its passing prowess this season, it’s likely a part of the game they will have to turn to this week.
“They don’t have a weakness at defensive back, but they crowd the ball and press you so we’ve got to take our fast kids and stretch the field,” Dzuris said. “The yards are going to come tough inside as far as running the football. They’ll put eight guys in the box against us, as I would, too, and it’s going to be tough sledding in there.”
Kevin Tilson will have reports from Waverly at Plattsmouth on Friday evening. Listen to the complete interview Coach Dzuris linked below.