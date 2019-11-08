KMAland Football Friday
Buy Now
Design courtesy, Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The second round of the high school football playoffs is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Fremont-Mills at St. Mary's, Remsen and Treynor at West Sioux games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

East Atchison 36 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 14 3rd

Mound City 44 North Andrew 24 3rd

Pattonsburg 38 Stanberry 0 2nd

Worth County 28 Albany 24 3rd

Remsen, St. Mary's 20 Fremont-Mills 6 3rd

Audubon 26 CAM 18 3rd

Lewis Central 6 Dallas Center-Grimes 0 3rd

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 Norwalk 14 3rd

OABCIG 34 PCM 14 3rd

Algona 28 Greene County 7 3rd

West Sioux 20 Treynor 17 3rd

Van Meter 10 South Central Calhoun 6 3rd

Saint Ansgar 30 Earlham 0 3rd

Maryville 21 Lawson 0 3rd

Wayne 21 Ashland-Greenwood 13 3rd

Skutt Catholic 34 Bennington 14 3rd

Waverly 28 Hastings 7 3rd

Bellevue West 27 Omaha Burke 0 3rd

Millard West 14 Elkhorn South 0 2nd

Omaha Westside 27 Lincoln Southeast 0 3rd