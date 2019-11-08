(KMAland) -- The second round of the high school football playoffs is here.
East Atchison 36 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 14 3rd
Mound City 44 North Andrew 24 3rd
Pattonsburg 38 Stanberry 0 2nd
Worth County 28 Albany 24 3rd
Remsen, St. Mary's 20 Fremont-Mills 6 3rd
Audubon 26 CAM 18 3rd
Lewis Central 6 Dallas Center-Grimes 0 3rd
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 Norwalk 14 3rd
OABCIG 34 PCM 14 3rd
Algona 28 Greene County 7 3rd
West Sioux 20 Treynor 17 3rd
Van Meter 10 South Central Calhoun 6 3rd
Saint Ansgar 30 Earlham 0 3rd
Maryville 21 Lawson 0 3rd
Wayne 21 Ashland-Greenwood 13 3rd
Skutt Catholic 34 Bennington 14 3rd
Waverly 28 Hastings 7 3rd
Bellevue West 27 Omaha Burke 0 3rd
Millard West 14 Elkhorn South 0 2nd
Omaha Westside 27 Lincoln Southeast 0 3rd