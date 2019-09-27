FridayNightPreviewShow.jpg
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 16 different coaches throughout KMAland. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Intro, Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber. 

WEEK 5 SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Jeff Grebin of Stanton/Essex, Tom Petersen of Exira/EHK

WEEK 5 SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: AHSTW's G.G. Harris, Nodaway Valley's Flynn Heald, St. Albert's Pat Ryan, Treynor's Jeff Casey

WEEK 5 SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Rock Port's Dalton Jones, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt's Josh Petersen, Johnson County Central's Gabe Meints

WEEK 5 SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Harlan's Todd Bladt

WEEK 5 SEG 5.mp3

