(KMAland) -- Listen to the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 15 different coaches and two players throughout KMAland. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, CAM's Joe Wollum & Audubon's Sean Birks.
SEGMENT 2: Treynor's Jeff Casey, Earlham's Chris Caskey & OABCIG's Larry Allen.
SEGMENT 3: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, North Andrew's Dwayne Williams, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Worth County's Chris Healy & Maryville's Matt Webb.
SEGMENT 4: Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson & Bellevue West's Michael Huffman.
SEGMENT 5: Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad & Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Justin Smith.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.