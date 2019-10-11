(KMAland) -- Listen to the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 17 different coaches throughout KMAland. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber.
SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Jeremy Christiansen of Fremont-Mills, Glidden-Ralston's Kreg Lensch.
SEGMENT 3: Riverside's Darrell Frain, AHSTW's G.G. Harris, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, IKM-Manning's Tom Casey, Nate Mechaelsen of Underwood, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker.
SEGMENT 4: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Dan Hempel of Nebraska City.
SEGMENT 5: Harlan's Curt Bladt, Glenwood's Cory Faust, Thomas Jefferson's Brant Anderson.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.