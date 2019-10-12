(Atlantic) -- Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge and Nodaway Valley's Joshua Baudler showed why they are the top ranked runners in Class 1A with a pair of dominant victories Saturday morning at the Atlantic Invitational held on the grounds of Atlantic High School.
On the girls side, Pogge led the meet from start to finish en route to the victory. The victory means that Pogge has still yet to lose a meet this season. Pogge's most recent triumph came on a course with conditions that were less than ideal.
"I knew I had to start out faster, because (the conditions) would slow me down." Pogge said.
ACGC's Kate Crawford took home runner-up honors. Harlan's Lucy Borkowski paced the team champion Cyclones with a third place finish. Kaia Bieker, Abby Albert and Brecken Van Baale complemented Borkowski with respective finishes of fifth, ninth and 12th. The Cyclones scored 46 points as a team. 25 points better than runner-up Ankeny Centennial. Atlantic was paced in their home meet with a fourth place finish of Ava Rush. Nodaway Valley also placed two runners in the top 15, Sophia Broers (8th) and Reagan Weinheimer (11th).
On the boys side, 1A No. 1 Joshua Baudler held off a bevvy of Class 3A/4A standouts to claim the victory with a time of 17:21.16.
"There was a lot of adversity I had to go through in this race," Baudler said, "I just used the hills and ran my race. The grounds were soft but everybody had to go through it. It was just a mental game."
Baudler's gold guided Nodaway Valley to a fourth place finish as a team. Ankeny Centennial claimed the team title with 95 points, Ankeny took second with 123 points and Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson was third with 140 points. Area medalists in the boys race included Harlan's Trey Gross (3rd), TJ's Wimach Gilo (4th) and Juan Martinez (15th), Atlantic's Craig Becker (9th) and Lewis Central's Connor Lancial (11th)
Complete video interviews with both Pogge and Baudler can be found below.