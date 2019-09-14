(Council Bluffs) -- Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge and Thomas Jefferson's Wimach Gilo ran to individual titles while Harlan and TJ captured the team crowns at Saturday's Lewis Central Invitational held on the campus of Iowa Western Community College.
Pogge dominated the girls race with a time of 19:50, nearly a minute better than her closest competitor. Pogge's victory also meant that she is still unbeaten on the 2019 cross country season.
"It feels great," Pogge said, "I really tried to push up harder on the hills."
Harlan's team title came on the heels of Lucy Borkowski and Kaia Bieker, who led the Cyclones with respective finishes of second and fourth.
"This week was a little different," Borkowski said, "We ran the same course last week."
"We help each other and push each other on our weaknesses," Bieker said
Harlan also received medalist performances from Brecken Van Baale (6th), Abi Albertson (10), Abby Alberti (11th) and Liv Freund (12th).
Glenwood's Rachel Mullanax claimed third place with a time of 21:08.77. Emma Hughes, Erin Schultz and Riley Nebel also medaled for the Rams with respective finishes of seventh, eighth and 15th.
Other medalists in girls action included Haley Bach of Lewis Central (5th), Plattsmouth's Madison Nelson (9th), TJ's Hannah Belt (13th) and Abraham Lincoln's Moriah Heilesen (14th)
On the boys side, TJ kept their impressive season rolling with a 1-2 finish. Wimach Gilo finished first with a time of 16:58.24. Teammate Aidan Booton finished close behind in second with a time of 17:10.84.
"We're always competing against each other," Gilo said.
"It's fun to compete and have just a little bit of competition against each other," Booton said.
Teammate Juan Martinez also medaled for the Yellow Jackets with a sixth place finish.
Other medalist from Saturday's boys' race included Plattsmouth's duo of Stockton Graham (3rd) and C.J. Wiseman (10th), AL's Steven Hornberg (4th) and Caden Tellander (11th), Lewis Central's Connor Lancial (5th), Nathan Sell (9th) and Cael Woltmann (13th), Glenwood's Sam McIntyre (7th) and Nathan Rohrberg (12th), Tri-Center's Brett McGee (8th) and Jon Franke (15th) and Treynor's Derrick Thompson (14th).
Complete video interviews with Borkowski, Bieker, Booton, Gilo and Pogge as well as full results from Saturday's action can be found below.