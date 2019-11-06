(KMAland) -- Pride of Iowa champion Southwest Valley placed four on the All-POI West First Team while regional finalist Nodaway Valley has two.
Southwest Valley’s Delaney Dalton, Isabelle Inman, Jentry Schafer and Kayley Myers are all first team choices with Schafer earning unanimous honors. Lenox junior TJ Stoaks is the only other unanimous choice.
Nodaway Valley’s Lexi Shike and Corinne Bond are the other two members of the All-POI West First Team.
In the East Division, East Union’s Alissa Weinkoetz is a unanimous choice. Southeast Warren’s Kaylee Bauer and Makayla Ruble were also unanimous picks. Other first team choices in the East: Central Decatur’s Maizee Lindsey, Southeast Warren’s Brooklynn Page and East Union’s Olivia Cheers and Mikala Sanson.
Bedford’s Kennedy Weed, Kayla Yzaguirre of Lenox, Mount Ayr’s Jaycee Knight, Nodaway Valley’s Natalie Yonker and Olivia Jacobs of Southwest Valley are honorable mention picks.
View the complete list of honorees embedded below.