(KMAland) -- Four KMAland wrestlers are ranked number one in The Predicament's latest batch of rankings, including Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Schmitz, who is the new number one at 120 pounds in Class 2A.
The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 4. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia
106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood ; 9. Mick Schroder, Riverside; 10. Drew Ehlen Mount Ayr
113: 4. Jace Rose, Riverside; 10. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 10. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
126: 7. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
132: 2. Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys); 8. Joel Sampson (AHSTW)
138: 2. Logan James (Underwood); 7. Sherman Hayes (East Union); 9. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
145: 1. Nick Hamilton (Underwood); 10. Bryce Hudnut (Logan-Magnolia)
152: 2. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia); 6. Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW)
160: 9. Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley)
170: 4. Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox); 5. Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center); 8. Cael McLaren (St. Albert); 10. Jon Johnson (Missouri Valley)
182: 8. Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)
220: 7. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
285: 5. Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia); 6. Brady Canada (AHSTW); 9. Brock Fox (Treynor); 10. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)
CLASS 2A
Teams: 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113: 10. Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM)
120: 1. Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic); 9. Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
126: 10. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
132: 5. Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
138: 3. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton); 6. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
152: 2. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160: 3. Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
170: 8. Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
195: 3. Carter Maynes (Red Oak); 6. Sam Chapman (Creston-OM)
220: 5. Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: 7. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
CLASS 3A
126: 7. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)
145: 6. Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central)
160: 10. Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars)
195: 9. Colton Hoag (LeMars)