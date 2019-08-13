(KMAland) -- For the second straight year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sports athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Boys All-Everything Team, which includes five seniors and one junior and two repeat selections. There are four four-sport athletes and two three-sporters.
Drake Johnson, Senior, Stanton (REPEAT)
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: District Offensive Player of the Year, KMAland Offensive Player of the Year (Football); Corner Elite (Basketball); Corner Nine, Corner Five, Corner Senior of the Year, All-KMAland (Baseball)
Other: KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic participant
Logan Jones, Junior, Lewis Central
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: District Lineman of the Year, KMAland Lineman of the Year (Football); All-KMAland (Track)
Other: Top-ranked football player in state for 2020
Gage McAdams, Senior, East Atchison
Sports: 4
Profile: All-Conference Football, Basketball, Baseball; Pole vault state champion for fourth straight year
Chase Mullenix, Senior, Atlantic (REPEAT)
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: All-KMAland (Track)
Other: First Team All-District (Football) First Team All-Conference (Basketball), Dual sport in wrestling/basketball
Keegan Simons, Senior, Ar-We-Va
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: District Defensive Player of the Year, KMAland Defensive Player of the Year (Football); All-KMAland Elite, RVC Elite, Rolling Valley Player of the Year, Rolling Valley Senior of the Year (Basketball)
Other: KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic participant; State medalist (Track)
Derec Weyer, Senior, Harlan
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: All-KMAland (Wrestling)
Other: All-District Second Team (Football); State medalist (Track), All-Conference Honorable Mention (Baseball)