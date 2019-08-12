(KMAland) -- For the second straight year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sports athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team, which includes five seniors and one junior plus two three-sport athletes, three four-sport athletes and a five-sport athlete. There are also three repeat selections from a year ago.
Emma Atwood, Senior, Central Decatur
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: POI Offensive Player of the Year, Senior of the Year, POI Elite (Volleyball); POI Player of the Year, Senior of the Year, POI Elite, All-KMAland Elite (Basketball); All-KMAland (Track)
Other: Class 1A state champion (100 hurdles, high jump), KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic participant
Logan Hughes, Senior, Shenandoah (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: H-10 Player of the Year, Senior of the Year, H-10 Elite, All-KMAland Elite, KMAland Player of the Year (Basketball); H-10 Nine, All-KMAland (Softball)
Other: All-Conference choice in volleyball, Drake Relays qualifier & state medalist in track
Sydni Huisman, Senior, Treynor
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Elite (Volleyball); WIC Nine, WIC Three, WIC Senior of the Year, WIC Pitcher of the Year, All-KMAland, KMAland Pitcher of the Year, KMA Sports Class 3A All-State, KMA Sports Elite All-State (Softball)
Other: Key member of Class 2A state basketball champion.
Alex Mohr, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sports: 5
KMA Sports Profile: H-10 Elite (Basketball); All-KMAland (Soccer); H-10 Nine, All-KMAland (Softball)
Other: Second Team All-Conference (Volleyball), State Qualifier (Track), KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic participant
Brielle Smith, Senior, Glenwood
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: All-KMAland (Tennis)
Other: Second Team All-Conference & KMAland All-Star Series MVP (Volleyball); Honorable Mention All-Conference (Basketball); State Doubles Medalist (Tennis); First Team All-Conference (Softball)
Sophie Walker, Junior, Red Oak (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: H-10 Elite (Volleyball); H-10 Junior of the Year, H-10 Elite, All-KMAland (Basketball)
Other: State qualifier (Track); State medalist (Tennis)