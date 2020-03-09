(KMAland) -- The girls basketball season came to a finish in Iowa on Saturday, and we were there for one of the final games. That’s always a plus.
Now, with the season finishing, it’s time for a week of awards. Here’s our schedule for the week:
Today: KMAland Girls Basketball Conference Awards
Tuesday: KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Wednesday: KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Friday: KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year
Saturday: All-KMAland Elite Team
Sunday: KMA Sports All-State
With our conference awards today, you can expect to find a Player, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. There is also a KMA Sports-selected “Elite” team in each league. Those teams contain just five players.
We will have a special awards celebration at our third annual KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic on Sunday, March 22nd in Red Oak. The day will start at 1:00 with the girls game. Awards will be handed out intermittently through the afternoon. All award winners are invited to attend to be honored and recognized!
With all that said, let’s get to it…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood
-I don’t think many that have seen Elle Scarborough play will disagree with this selection. She truly did anything and everything for the Rams this year, scoring 11.4 points per game, leading the conference in assists, ranking second in steals, grabbing 5.6 rebounds and always taking on a tough defensive assignment. Her impact on every game this year was immeasurable.
Coach of the Year: Derek Archer, Lewis Central
-I was so impressed with the way the Titans improved throughout the season. They were definitely not the same team in February that they were in January, and that team was better than the one in December. And so on and so forth. Coach Archer deserves plenty of credit for that, and of course, they made the deepest run among KMAland teams.
Senior of the Year: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
Junior of the Year: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Sophomore of the Year: Madison Camden, Glenwood
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
-I agonized over the Senior of the Year selection, choosing Megan Witte by a hair over Ellie Rengstorf. Witte averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds, shot 50.0 percent from the field and was also near the top in the conference in assists, steals and blocks. Her defensive performance in LC’s run to the state final cannot be overstated.
-The Sophomore of the Year award was not nearly as agonizing, as Madison Camden led the conference champion and the conference as a whole in scoring with 17.9 points per game. She also shot 56.1 percent from the field, 41.1 from 3 and 77.4 from the line. Camden also had a nearly 50-50-10 season (assists-steals-blocks).
-The Freshman of the Year was also an easy choice with the debut of Jenna Hopp certainly living up to the hype — or surpassing it. Hopp averaged over 13 points per game, hit 43 3-pointers and had a 50-50-10 season of her own.
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite
Madison Camden, SO, Glenwood
Kelsey Fields, JR, Creston
Ellie Rengstorf, SR, Red Oak
Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central
-Fields had another dominant season with 17.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. She also ranked fifth in the league with 37 total blocked shots, nabbed 53 steals and had 32 assists.
-Rengstorf averaged 13.3 points per game, was nails in the regional tournament and had 94 assists and 73 steals in leading the Tigers to Des Moines. She was on my short list for KMAland Player of the Year.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney
-The all-time leading scorer in Sidney 5-on-5 history may have made a run at the Corner Conference record if not for an injury. Still, Duncan averaged 17.9 points per game, added 62 steals and passed out 44 assists.
Coach of the Year: Blair Holman, East Mills
-East Mills didn’t win the regular season or tournament championship, but they had the best improvement from season to season in going from 6-13 last year to 14-7 this year. They were also in nearly every game and actually gave St. Albert one of their toughest tests of the regional tournament.
Senior of the Year: Maddy Duncan, Sidney
Junior of the Year: Hope Ogletree, Stanton
Sophomore of the Year: Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills
Freshman of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills
-Ogletree was outstanding all season long on both ends of the floor, providing 11.5 points per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, passing out 57 assists and ranking third in the conference with 86 steals.
-Driskell was the top-scoring sophomore in the conference with 10.7 points per game and ranked second in the league with 42 3-point makes. She also led her class in assists (22) and steals (49).
-You could make a really, really good team with the top freshmen in this conference. Williams narrowly led her class with 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. She also led the entire league with 100 steals.
KMA Sports Corner Elite
Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills
Hope Ogletree, JR, Stanton
Jenna Stephens, FR, Stanton
Emily Williams, FR, East Mills
-Knop averaged 14.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Wolverines, ranking second and first in the two categories.
-Stephens’ debut season saw her score 12.1 points per game, grab 5.3 rebounds per contest and topped the league with 29 blocks.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kylie Morrison, SR, Logan-Magnolia
-Morrison was the straw that stirred the drink. And also the drink. She was the drink. What a star career for the Lo-Ma standout, who led the Panthers to state for the second time in four years, averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while also leading the conference with 104 assists and nabbing 54 steals.
Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Logan-Magnolia
-There were no shortage of candidates for this. Darran Miller and Jasmyn Flynn led great improvements at Audubon and Underwood, respectively, and Steve Sauvain led a conference championship about 20 years in the making. But Sonderland’s team had the greatest win improvement in the conference AND went to state for the second time in four years.
Senior of the Year: Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia
Junior of the Year: Kailey Jones, AHSTW
Sophomore of the Year: Aleah Hermansen, Audubon
Freshman of the Year: Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
-Jones was in serious consideration for the Player of the Year. She will have to settle for the top junior award and being in the driver’s seat for the POTY next year. Jones led the conference with 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season.
-Hermansen was a star in her sophomore season, ranking among the league leaders with 14.7 points per game, 36 3-pointers, 62 assists, 64 steals and 6.7 rebounds per game.
-The freshman award was pretty tight, but it was won in the latter portion of the season as Humphrey started to come into her own. In the end, she averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while also snagging 41 steals.
KMA Sports Western Iowa Elite
Lexi Branning, SR, IKM-Manning
Aleah Hermansen, SO, Audubon
Kailey Jones, JR, AHSTW
Kylie Morrison, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW
-I’ll start with Branning because while she received first team All-WIC, her teammate Alexa Ahrenholtz was unanimous. I’m picking Branning for her fantastic and consistent senior season. She was third with 15.8 points and fifth with 8.0 rebounds this season and was also a strong passer (55 assists) and deterrent at the hoop (16 blocks).
-Scheffler sort of speaks for herself as she finished as one of the top players in the history of her program. Her 15.3 points per game was fourth in the WIC, but she also had 73 assists, 60 steals and was second in the conference with 9.0 rebounds per game.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Sam Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr
-Stewart finished just under 25 points per game this season, putting in 24.7 on average every single time out. Insane numbers that get even more insane when you consider she shot 59.4 percent from the field. She also led the league with 106 steals and was eighth with 70 assists.
Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur
-I owe him one, and he earned it. Boothe’s team did not win as many games as last year, and they didn’t advance as far. However, they lost A LOT from that team, and they were still one of the elite teams in the POI. No matter what, Coach Boothe’s teams are always, always competitive. What a credit to the program he has built.
Senior of the Year: Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
Junior of the Year: Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Freshman of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
-Shike was a serious boxscore filler, finishing this season with 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while adding 72 assists and 48 steals.
-Shike’s teammate DeVault is also quite good, finishing this season with 18.1 points per game to finish behind Stewart for the scoring title. She also shot a solid 47.0 percent from the field.
-There were two freshmen in the league that scored in double figures on average this year, and Ruble had the highest at 11.4 per game. She also led her class with 81 assists, 60 steals, 19 blocks and 9.3 boards per game.
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Elite
Jensen Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Riley Bell, SR, Central Decatur
Maddax DeVault, SO, Nodaway Valley
Sam Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr
Maddy Stott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
-Archibald was second in the league in scoring with 17.8 points per game, second in assists with 95, second in steals with 89 and even tied for eighth with 24 blocks.
-Bell had a huge senior season of her own with 13.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 45 blocks, 45 assists and 49 steals. She was the only player in the league with a 40-40-40 in blocks, assists and steals.
-Stott nabs the final spot on the team thanks to an incredible season of filling up every boxscore. She had 158 assists to lead the conference by over 60. She also had 77 steals and managed to average 10.6 points per game in leading the Blue Devils to the state tournament.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan
-Hoyle had a huge junior season, averaging a double-double with a league-high 18.3 points per game and was second with 11.3 rebounds per game. She also topped the conference with 105 blocks and added 33 assists and 30 steals. She was the only player in the entire state with 100+ blocks, 30+ assists and 30+ steals.
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-The Spartans got on the doorstep of the state tournament, advancing to the regional final after a 21-win season. That was a modest four-win jump from last year’s young team, but the job Tom Petersen did in squeezing the most out of this group was certainly impressive.
Senior of the Year: Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston
Junior of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan
Sophomore of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
Freshman of the Year: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK
-Whitver led all seniors with 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season, and she was also among the leaders in the entire conference with 77 assists and 70 steals.
-Emgarten was the RVC POTY runner-up, and she has a really bright future ahead of her. She can really do anything and everything you ask of someone on the basketball court, stepping inside and outside on her way to averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
-And her teammate Quinn Grubbs is going to join with her in terrorizing defenses (and offenses) for the next two years, too. Grubbs had a great freshman season with 10.5 points per game and shot 50.3 percent from the field. She also had 57 steals and 44 assists on the year.
KMA Sports Rolling Valley Elite
Macy Emgarten, SO, Exira/EHK
Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan
Emily McIntosh, JR, West Harrison
Jadeyn Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va
Hannah Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston
-McIntosh led the entire state in rebounding, securing 13.5 per game and finishing the season with over 100 offensive AND defensive rebounds. She also put in 12.3 points per game. It was a ridiculous year.
-Smith was nearly the third player to average a double-double with 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. She also had 54 steals on the season.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Foley led the conference with 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, pulling in 118 offensive rebounds and 126 defensive rebounds. Foley was also the only player with at least 40 steals, 30 assists and 30 blocks in the conference.
Coach of the Year: Chad Schaa, Abraham Lincoln
-AL made it to a regional final this season, improved their win total by four from last year and five of their losses were to 5A finalists Waukee and Johnston, 4A semifinalists Glenwood and Lewis Central and 3A champion Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Senior of the Year: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Junior of the Year: Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln
Sophomore of the Year: Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Freshman of the Year: Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-While the Senior of the Year award was difficult, the rest of these fell in line. Shanks led the junior class with 11.8 points per game and 52 assists and also had 42 steals with 13 blocks.
-Salker was the only sophomore in double digit points per game with 10.9 while shooting 50.8 percent. Salker was also among the leaders in her class with 58 assists and 28 steals.
-Hardy, meanwhile, led freshmen in nearly every category with 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and 39 total assists.
KMA Sports Missouri River Elite
Nyamer Diew, SR, Sioux City East
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ella Skinner, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Katelyn Stanley, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Julia Wagoner, SR, Abraham Lincoln
-Diew was second in the conference with 16.5 points per game, third with 7.7 grabs per contest and was first with 68 total blocks.
-Skinner was also over 16 points per game, ranking third in the conference at 16.1. She also had 54 steals, 29 assists and averaged 5.3 rebounds per game.
-Stanley ranked fourth in the conference with 12.5 points per game, but it was her floor game that made the biggest impact with 121 assists, 82 steals and 18 blocks.
-Finally, there’s Wagoner, who is a lot like Stanley in that her biggest impact wasn’t always in scoring. She averaged 10.9 points per game, but she was also one of just two players with 100+ assists and 70+ steals in the conference.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni
-Martin led the conference with 18.7 points per game and was third in the league with 74 steals. She also had 40 assists on the year in a dominant sophomore season.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Brunner, Lamoni
-Coach Brunner’s team had a five-game improvement, and they were dominant in the Bluegrass Conference this season.
Senior of the Year: Thayda Houser, Seymour
Junior of the Year: Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas
Sophomore of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni
Freshman of the Year: Anna Newton, Diagonal
-Houser was the conference’s second-leading scorer with 16.3 points per game, but she also led the league with 110 assists. Her 58 steals ranked fourth in the Bluegrass.
-Reed was the third-leading scorer in the conference with 16.0 points per game and also had a strong year on the glass with 6.6 grabs per game. She was one of four players with 20+ assists, 20+ steals and 20+ blocks in the conference.
-Newton was the only freshman in the conference that averaged in double figures, finishing the season with 10.1 points per game. She also had a solid distribution season with 42 assists and had 5.0 rebounds per game.
KMA Sports Bluegrass Elite
Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Thayda Houser, SR, Seymour
Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni
Kynser Reed, JR, Melcher-Dallas
Erin Sobotka, SR, Diagonal
-Eslinger averaged 15.7 points per game and was among the top 3-point shooters in the league with 49 makes from deep. She also had 96 assists and 53 steals in another great basketball season.
-Sobotka also had a strong finish to her career with 13.0 points per game and 40 3-point makes. Sobotka led the conference with 121 steals and was the only player in the conference with 100+ steals and 90+ assists.
KMA Sports will not respond to any inquiries on reasoning for any of our award choices.