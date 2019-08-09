(KMAland) -- Day five of a six-day extravaganza of baseball awards continues on today with our second All-KMAland Baseball Team.
Below you will find KMA Sports’ choice for the 10 best all-around baseball players of the summer from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. Council Bluffs public schools Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools were also considered.
This year’s team includes seven seniors, one junior, two sophomores and two repeat honorees. Without further ado, your 2019 All-KMAland Baseball Team.
Alex Bantam, Senior, Woodbine
Bantam was key at the plate and on the mound for Woodbine this season (and throughout his career). The Ellsworth recruit hit .395/.505/.632 with eight doubles, five triples, 27 RBI and 21 runs scored. He walked 11 times against three strikeouts and stole 14 bases in 15 attempts. On the mound, he was a hammer. Bantam had 92 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings, posted a 2.12 ERA and allowed a measly .154 opponent’s batting average.
Connor Bruck, Junior, Harlan
Bruck was a co-ace with Brett Sears this season. You know, the two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year? The junior went 8-0 with a 1.21 ERA, 63 strikeouts and just 14 walks and a .157 opponent’s batting average in 57 2/3 innings pitched. He also hit .368/.511/.472 with eight doubles, a home run and 32 RBI. He walked 26 times, stole 20 bags and scored 35 runs.
Landon Gilliland, Sophomore, Lamoni
The KMAland and state leader in batting average this summer. Gilliland hit .582 with a .664 on-base percentage and a .937 slugging percentage. He had 14 doubles and seven triples among 46 hits while driving in 36 runs and scoring 39 times. His walk to strikeout ratio was pretty wild – 20 walks, 4 strikeouts. And he was 16 out of 16 in stolen base attempts this season. He also threw out four runners behind the plate and had a 2.28 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched on the mound.
Drake Johnson, Senior, Stanton
What a way to go out. Johnson’s terrific multi-sport career finishes with a .485/.583/.912 batting line. It included eight doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored and a perfect 35 for 35 on stolen base tries. And he did it in just 22 games. Johnson also threw 28 2/3 innings, struck out 38 and had a 2.93 ERA.
Connor Lange, Senior, Missouri Valley (REPEAT SELECTION)
Lange put together one of the great careers in recent memory, finishing out with a .515/.610/.657 hitting line. He had 10 doubles and two triples among 51 hits and walked 16 times against just five strikeouts. He was also key behind the plate, throwing out 6 of 16 attempted stolen base tries, and on the mound, finishing with a 3.55 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.
Chase McLaren, Senior, Atlantic
There were only 23 players in the state to get hits in at least 50 percent of their at bats, and McLaren was one of them. The Atlantic two-way standout hit .500/.582/.671 with 11 doubles and a triple. He was also hugely successful on the mound, striking out 58 batters and walking just 12 in 51 1/3 innings. He pitched to a 3.27 ERA while facing the best of the best in the Hawkeye Ten.
Colby Page, Senior, Southeast Warren
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year smashed to the tune of a .536/.630/1.064 line with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 64 RBI. His 59 hits led all of KMAland and was one of just six KMAland conference athletes to score at least 50 runs. He also threw out 10 of 26 runners that dared to attempt a steal on him.
Cy Patterson, Sophomore, St. Albert
Our Hawkeye Ten Offensive Player and Sophomore of the Year, Patterson had a terrific all-around season with a .500/.612/.849. He had 17 doubles, three homers and two triples among 43 hits and drove in 37 while scoring 34 runs. He also had 22 walks, struck out only eight times and went 17 for 18 in stolen base attempts.
Brett Sears, Senior, Harlan (REPEAT SELECTION)
The KMAland Pitcher of the Year for a second consecutive season. Sears finished off a highly decorated career with a career-low 1.17 ERA, struck out 78 batters and only walked 13 in 54 innings. He also hit the you-know-what out of the ball with a .454/.550/.685 slash line. Out of his 49 hits, nine were doubles, four were home runs and two were triples. He was also fourth among KMAland conference athletes with 46 RBI and took 27 walks while striking out just seven times.
Cade Van Ness, Senior, Glenwood
Another monster season for the Glenwood backstop and DMACC recruit. Van Ness hit .388/.484/.806 with 12 home runs (2nd in KMAland), seven doubles and 38 RBI. He also scored 30 runs, walked 16 times against just 10 strikeouts and was a perfect 12 for 12 in stolen base tries. He also shot down 8 of 23 stolen base attempters. Van Ness also struck out 35 in just 17 innings on the mound this summer.
Tomorrow, KMA Sports releases its first KMA Sports All-State Baseball Teams.
