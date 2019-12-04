(KMAland) -- One final All-KMAland team from this past fall season. For the second straight year, we present the All-KMAland Boys Cross Country Team.
This year's team has a state champion, two state runners-up, six state medalists, three conference champions and a whole host of wins throughout the regular season.
Without further ado...
THE 2019 ALL-KMALAND BOYS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Joshua Baudler, Senior, Nodaway Valley **KMAland Male XC Runner of the Year**
Baudler was simply the best. The best in the area, the best in the region and the best in the state. The Nodaway Valley star ran to the Class 1A state championship just one year after narrowly missing on a title as a junior.
Tyler Blay, Junior, North-West Nodaway
Blay is in a similar situation to Baudler following his own junior season. He also narrowly missed a state championship after terrific runs to win 275 and district championships. He will be better for it and even hungrier next year.
Wimach Gilo, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
Another fine season for Gilo, who was third at a very strong Missouri River and third at an even stronger state qualifying meet before finishing 35th in the Class 4A state race.
Trey Gross, Junior, Harlan
Gross overcame appendicitis early in the year to finish his season out on a strong note. He narrowly missed repeating as Hawkeye Ten champion (taking 2nd) before a fifth at the state qualifier and a seventh in the Class 3A state meet. One of the great stories of the cross country season.
Bennett Heisterkamp, Senior, St. Albert
The guy that did win the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Heisterkamp had a major breakout, winning the conference, taking second at his state qualifier and then finishing fourth in the Class 1A state meet.
Randy Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren
Jimenez made a big move of his own this year. He didn’t win the POI, but he took a respectable second to the eventual state champion, Baudler. He also ran second at his state qualifying meet in Marshalltown before a great fifth-place finish at the state meet.
Noah Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney
If Baudler is born a year earlier, we’re telling a different story about Noah Jorgenson, but both stories are good. He had an awesome year with his only losses coming to Baudler. Jorgenson ended up second at his state qualifier and second in the state. A fine way to finish out his cross country career.