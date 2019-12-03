(KMAland) -- For the second straight year, KMA Sports presents the All-KMAland Cross Country Team.
Today, we introduce the girls before our final All-KMAland fall awards announcement tomorrow with the boys.
Our second All-KMAland Girls Cross Country Team has a state individual champion, three conference champions, six individual state medalists, two that ran for a state team champ and two others that helped their team to a spot on the deck. This year’s team…
Braelyn Baker, Senior, Creston
The Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, Baker finished third at the Class 3A SQM at Atlantic and then became Creston’s first state medalist since 2006 when she placed 14th at state.
Lucy Borkowski, Senior, Harlan
Borkowski was constantly in the mix at nearly every meet she attended, placing second in the Hawkeye Ten, fourth at her 3A SQM and ran 19th in helping Harlan to a fourth-place team finish at state.
Sophia Broers, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Broers was largely dominant throughout the season on her way to winning the Pride of Iowa Conference championship and placed fourth at her state qualifier in Mount Ayr. Broers then nabbed a state medal with a 14th place run at state.
Peyton Pogge, Junior, Tri-Center **KMAland Girls XC Runner of the Year**
She didn’t lose a race. Not at the Western Iowa meet. Not at the state qualifier. Not at the state meet. Pogge was dominant all season, and she is the easy choice as our KMAland Girls XC Runner of the Year.
Ryann Portch, Senior, AHSTW
Portch had some ups and downs largely related to her health. However, when she was at her best, she was one of the top runners in the state. Portch placed ninth at the state qualifier after missing the WIC race, and then placed eighth at the state meet. Her finish was key in AHSTW taking third as a team.
Courtney Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
Courtney ran right along with - and sometimes ahead - of her older sister this year. She was second at the Western Iowa Conference meet and the state qualifying meet (behind Pogge). While she finished just 32nd at state, her entire season speaks for itself, and she belongs on this list.
Taylor Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Taylor Sporrer finished out her senior year by placing third in both the WIC and the SQM, and then ended up 13th at the state meet in leading Lo-Ma to their second consecutive state championship.