(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive year, KMA Sports presents the All-KMAland Softball Team.
Same as last year – these were, according to our system, the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area includes the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
This year’s 10 includes seven seniors and four repeat honorees from a year ago. Let’s get to it.
Hannah Belt, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
The Daily Nonpareil’s City Player of the Year and a member of our Missouri River Conference Nine, Belt hit .471 with a .495 on-base percentage and a .632 slugging percentage. She had seven doubles, three triples and a home run among 41 hits, drove in 28 and struck out just three times in 91 plate appearances this summer.
Sterling Berndt, Freshman, Wayne
The only freshman on the list, Berndt was one of the best two-way players in the area and the state. Berndt hit .528/.575/.906 with 18 doubles, eight triples and two home runs among her 56 hits. Berndt walked 12 times and struck out zero times in 122 plate appearances. While she didn’t strike out, she did plenty of striking out. Berndt put down 238 batters (against just 21 walks and 20 HBP) in 169 innings pitched, leading the Falcons back to the state tournament.
Sarah Heilesen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Heilesen is the first repeat on our All-KMAland Team. Another two-way standout, the Denison-Schleswig senior was particularly great at the plate this year with a .415/.515/.703 line. She had nine doubles, seven home runs and three triples among her 49 hits, drove in 33, scored 48, walked 20 times and stole 28 bags in 28 tries. Heilesen also had 258 strikeouts in 199 2/3 innings and posted a 2.73 ERA in leading the Monarchs back to Fort Dodge.
Logan Hughes, Senior, Shenandoah
Another repeat honoree. Hughes was outstanding offensively and defensively (at shortstop) all season (and all career long). Hughes hit .466/.550/.709 with 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs. Her 48 hits led to 35 RBI and 37 runs scored, and she walked 21 times against just five strikeouts. In addition, she stole 17 bases on 17 tries this season.
Sydni Huisman, Senior, Treynor
Yet another repeat from last year, Huisman even improved her gaudy numbers from last season when she earned her first (of two) KMAland Pitcher of the Year. She struck out 376 batters, walked 50 and pitched to a ridiculous 0.59 ERA over 213 1/3 innings. Of course, she was also one of the leading hitters in the conference, finishing the year with a .402/.528/.561 line that included five doubles, two home runs and a triple. She drove in 35 runs and walked 24 times against just 13 strikeouts.
Breianna Klein, Senior, Murray
Another two-way player, Klein had the kind of monster senior summer that people can only dream about. Our KMAland Offensive Player of the Year hit .555/.621/1.027 with 13 doubles and 13 home runs among 61 hits. She drove in 41, scored 31 and walked 20 times against just six walks for the season. Again, that contact + power combo is tough and deadly. She also struck out 198 batters and walked just 26 in 111 1/3 innings while pitching to a 1.13 ERA.
Caroline McAlexander, Senior, Mount Ayr
McAlexander helped Mount Ayr to the ultimate, leading them back to the state tournament for the first time in 25 years. She went 20-2 in the circle, had a 1.06 ERA and struck out 126 batters over 131 1/3 innings. She was also a key offensive piece, hitting .329/.470/.645 with nine doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI. Additionally, she had a keen eye at the plate with a team-high 19 walks.
Alex Mohr, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Our final repeat honoree. Mohr had another fine season to finish out her career, hitting .387/.523/.622 with 11 doubles, four triples and three home runs. The Monarchs backstop drove in 30, scored 48, walked 33 times and went 33 for 36 in stolen base attempts. Her performance in a state quarterfinal against Carlisle showed what kind of gamer she really is – a home run and two doubles. I mean, who does that? Alex Mohr does that.
Morgan Schaben, Senior, Harlan
For my money, this was the best player in all of Class 4A. Trust me, I’ve studied it. When you combine what she did in the circle and on the mound, it’s hard to argue with me. She had 15 doubles and nine home runs among 50 hits, drove in 43 and had a 20 to 5 walk to strikeout ratio while hitting .472/.562/.868. Meanwhile, she was striking out 260 batters in 161 innings and allowing just a .152 opponent’s batting average. Of course, above all else, she helped the Cyclones improve by 13 wins in capturing the Hawkeye Ten title.
TJ Stoaks, Sophomore, Lenox
Stoaks was also a standout two-way player, but she made her biggest impact on the mound. The Lenox star had 279 strikeouts in 203 innings, won 25 games and pitched to a 1.17 ERA. She also hit .326/.409/.413, landing five doubles and a home run among 30 hits this season. She added 21 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 walks against six strikeouts and 13 stolen bases in 13 tries.
And…there is one more to come. For the first time, KMA Sports will present our All-State Softball Teams tomorrow morning. Stay tuned.
