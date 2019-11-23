(KMAland) -- Introducing the best of the best in KMAland volleyball for the just completed 2019 season.
Elaina Bohnet, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Bohnet makes her second straight All-KMAland team, averaging 3.83 kills per set while hitting .339 for the season. She also averaged 3.47 digs per set and had 43 blocks in leading the Lynx to the Class 5A state tournament.
Kelsey Hobbie, Senior, Sidney
The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year did anything and everything on the volleyball court. Hobbie averaged 3.90 kills, 2.31 digs, 0.97 blocks and 0.51 aces per set. She could hit and defend all over the floor. A complete star.
Chloe Johnson, Senior, Red Oak
Johnson ended her career as one of the most prolific hitters in Red Oak history, finishing her senior season with 3.75 kills per set and a terrific .369 kill efficiency. Johnson also played all the way around and averaged 3.34 digs per set.
Alex Knop, Senior, East Mills
Another monster season for Knop to finish out the most prolific career in East Mills volleyball history. She finished with 4.16 kills per set and hit a solid .285 efficiency with very high volume again this year. She also continued to improve with her passing, finishing the season with 3.47 digs per set to go with 33 blocks.
Olivia Larsen, Senior, Sidney
The KMAland Setter of the Year averaged 9.27 assists per set and was very rarely called for two-touch or lift violations. Frankly, I don’t remember ever seeing her called for one. I’m sure it’s happened, but it gets magnified at state - and I don’t remember any happening there. Anyway, she also averaged 2.25 digs per set and served at a terrific .989 efficiency for the season (2nd in KMAland).
Kara Peter, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
What an incredible season for Peter, who averaged 4.80 kills per set and hit .400 efficiency while leading the Knights back to the state championship match. She also played terrific defense with 2.24 digs and 0.73 blocks per set.
Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak
Walker is another Red Oak standout that finds herself all over the school’s record book and played all over the floor. She averaged 3.89 kills per set and had a .336 efficiency this season. She also had a team-high 3.83 digs per set and finished the year with 55 total blocks.
Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central
The area’s top hitter, Witte, averaged 5.49 kills per set and hit .324 for the season. The Northern Iowa recruit also had strong defensive numbers with 3.21 digs per set and 42 total blocks.