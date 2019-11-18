(KMAland) -- It’s a week full of awards following the culmination of the volleyball season this past Friday evening.
The schedule will go as follows:
Today — Iowa KMAland Conference Volleyball Awards
Tuesday — Iowa KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
Wednesday — Iowa KMAland Defensive Player of the Year
Thursday — Iowa KMAland Setter of the Year + Missouri KMAland Player of the Year
Friday — Iowa KMAland Coach of the Year + Nebraska KMAland Player of the Year
Saturday — Iowa KMAland Six
Sunday — KMA Sports Iowa All-State Teams
The Iowa KMAland Conference Volleyball Awards include Offensive and Defensive Player, Setter and Coach of the Year + Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year and “The Six” from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. The Six is simply the best six players in each conference, regardless of position.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Brynlee Arnold, SO, Glenwood
Setter of the Year: Olivia Barnes, SR, St. Albert
Coach of the Year: Chelsey Hirt, Glenwood
OPOTY: Witte led the conference with 5.32 kills per set, and she did it while hitting a terrific .312 kill efficiency for the season.
DPOTY: There were six athletes in the conference that averaged 0.94 blocks per set this season, but a final impression is sometimes the most lasting. Arnold’s 12 blocks against Lewis Central were paramount in the Rams going to their first state tournament in school history.
SOTY: Barnes was easily the most prolific setter in the conference, passing out 8.86 assists per set this season. Further, she had a huge hand in easing St. Albert’s transition from a 6-2 back to a 5-1 offense.
COTY: School record for wins, check. First state tournament appearance, check. I’ve chided many for basing their coach votes on the tournament run, but this one was way too memorable to ignore. Coach Hirt takes the honor.
Senior of the Year: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
Junior of the Year: Allie Petry, St. Albert
Sophomore of the Year: Lexi Johnson, Red Oak
Freshman of the Year: Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic
SOTY: Witte also ranked 9th in the conference with 3.21 digs per set and had 41 blocks. The best all-around player in the area.
JOTY: Petry and Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough were neck and neck here, and I wish I didn’t have to pick one. But Petry’s 4.82 kills per set were second in the conference, and her 2.84 digs per set were 15th.
SOTY: Johnson was a six-rotation standout with 2.39 kills, 3.06 digs and 0.64 blocks per set for the season. Among sophomores, those were first, first and second in the conference.
FOTY: Guyer made an impact at the net, leading freshman in the league with 0.95 kills per set and 69 total blocks.
The Hawkeye Ten Six:
Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak
Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert
Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood
Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central
-Johnson averaged 3.85 kills per set (6th in the Hawkeye Ten) and 3.42 digs per set (8th).
-Peter transitioned into a six-rotation role this year and finished it with 4.86 kills (3rd), 2.17 digs (29th) and 0.79 blocks (8th) per set.
-Scarborough was fourth in the conference with 4.06 kills per set and 19th with 2.55 digs per set.
-Walker averaged 3.95 kills and 3.89 digs per set - the only player in the league to rank in the top six in both categories. She also had 51 blocks for the year.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Knop, SR, East Mills
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney
Setter of the Year: Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney
OPOTY: Knop led the conference with 4.16 kills per set and hit .285 efficiency for the season.
DPOTY: A neck and neck battle between Hobbie and Rachel Drake, but I gave Hobbie the edge due to her six-rotation-ness. She averaged 0.91 blocks per set (2nd to Drake’s 0.99) and 2.18 digs per set.
SOTY: Larsen actually didn’t lead the conference this year, but she commandeered an incredibly efficient and quick offense. She finished with 9.27 assists per set and 3,000+ in her career. Incredible.
COTY: Coach McClintock lost daughter Camryn and the Defensive Player of the Year in the area in Jaden Daffer, and they simply kept on rolling. I think she’s one of the best coaches in the state.
Senior of the Year: Alex Knop, East Mills
Junior of the Year: Rachel Drake, East Mills
Sophomore of the Year: Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills
Freshman of the Year: Marleigh Johnson, Stanton
SOTY: Knop, along with leading the conference in kills, was second in the league with 3.47 digs per set.
JOTY: Drake broke out with 2.50 kills per set and broke the school record with 93 total blocks. Close call with Tara Peterson of Stanton, but I feel I owed one to Drake with the DPOTY snub.
SOTY: Driskell was third in the conference with 7.77 assists per set and also had 1.91 digs per frame.
FOTY: Johnson and teammate Jenna Stephens basically had the same stats on offense. Johnson averaged 2.11 and Stephens 2.09 while both hit .193 for the year. Stephens had more aces (by 4) and more blocks, and Johnson played all the way around and led the way in digs (2.75 per set). East Mills’ Emily Williams is also a fantastic freshman, but the nod goes to Johnson this year.
The Corner Six:
Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills
Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills
Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney
Tara Peterson, JR, Stanton
Rachel Wietzki, SR, Fremont-Mills
-Drake led the conference with 9.59 assists per set and also had a not insignificant 2.40 digs per set and 30 total blocks.
-Hobbie ranked second in the league with 3.84 kills per set and had the best hitting efficiency of .326 to go along with her defensive prowess and serving ability (52 aces).
-After the JOTY snub, Peterson gets the nod here with 2.98 kills, 2.12 digs and 0.38 blocks per set for the Viqueens.
-Wietzki was outstanding all season with 3.04 kills per set, a .282 kill efficiency and 2.13 digs per set.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Paige Osweiler, SR, AHSTW
Setter of the Year: Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Michaela Schwartzkopf, Riverside
OPOTY: Vanfossan of AHTW’s Kinsey Scheffler? Scheffler or Vanfossan? I won’t argue with you if you go Scheffler, who had 4.29 kills per set to Vanfossan’s 4.02. However, Vanfossan hit a .321 efficiency and had just 94 errors all season.
DPOTY: Maybe my AHSTW readers will forgive me for the previous pick by choosing Osweiler in this spot. The all-time leader, single-season leader and single match leader in digs at AHSTW takes the honor after averaging a league-best 4.90 digs per set.
SOTY: Terrific hands, great leadership and an 8.99-assist per set number for the Underwood junior, Peyton Cook.
COTY: So many terrific coaching jobs that I could only narrow my finalists down to five. I went with Schwartzkopf, whose team went from 7-24 to 26-13 and made it to their first regional semifinal and regional final.
Senior of the Year: Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW
Junior of the Year: Macy Vanfossan, Underwood
Sophomore of the Year: Tatum Carlson, Tri-Center
Freshman of the Year: Emile Sorensen, Tri-Center
SOTY: Scheffler led the conference with 4.29 kills per set and also set the career, single season and single match records for kills. She was also 13th in the league with 2.62 digs per set.
JOTY: Vanfossan averaged the 4.02 kills to go with 3.40 digs per set (6th in the league). She also had 41 blocks on the season.
SOTY: There are some fine sophomores in the league, but the biggest impact came from Carlson, who played all the way around. She averaged 2.22 kills and 3.68 digs per set. The latter number was the highest for hitters in the league.
FOTY: Sorensen led all freshman with 1.39 kills per set and also averaged 0.68 digs and 0.27 blocks per set.
The Western Iowa Six:
Jadyn Achenbach, SR, Riverside
Tatum Carlson, SO, Tri-Center
Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood
Zoe Rus, JR, Underwood
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW
Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood
-Achenbach was fourth in the conference with 2.63 kills per set and hit a solid .276 efficiency - somewhere in the top five when you consider her volume. She also averaged 1.89 digs per set.
-Rus brought the smoke with 3.02 kills and 0.59 aces per set while also averaging 1.12 digs per set and finishing the season with 26 blocks.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Alissa Weinkoetz, SR, East Union
Defensive Player of the Year: Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley
Setter of the Year: Lexi Shike, JR, Nodaway Valley
Coach of the Year: Lindsay Wetzel, Southwest Valley
OPOTY: The East Union standout averaged a league-best 3.72 kills per set, had a terrific .308 kills efficiency and also ranked second in the conference with 65 aces.
DPOTY: Schafer was, bar none, the most feared defender at the net in the entire conference. I don’t think many would disagree with that. She had a league-best 82 blocks on the season and averaged 1.64 digs per set.
SOTY: Shike was second in the conference with 6.65 assists per set, but she was first among setters in digs (1.95 per set) and kills (1.11 per set). She made that Nodaway Valley offense go in a lot of ways.
COTY: Coach Wetzel’s team won a school-record 25 matches, largely handled business through the regular season and tournament then advanced to a regional semifinal.
Senior of the Year: Jentry Schafer, Southwest Valley
Junior of the Year: TJ Stoaks, Lenox
Sophomore of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Freshman of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
SOTY: Schafer was second in the conference with 3.39 kills per set, but her blocking and digging statistics give her the overall edge here.
JOTY: Stoaks, Shike and Corinne Bond are neck and neck here, but since Shike took the Setter of the Year I felt like Stoaks deserved some mention, too. And Bond will get hers in a moment. Stoaks was fourth in the league with 2.95 kills per set, eighth with 3.31 digs per set and second with 80 total blocks.
SOTY: DeVault was sixth in the POI with 2.51 kills per set and was one of four with over 50 aces this season. She also did back row work with 3.08 digs per set.
FOTY: Ruble led all frosh with 2.17 kills per set while also averaging 1.56 digs per set and finishing the season with 26 blocks.
The POI Six:
Corinne Bond, JR, Nodaway Valley
Makayla Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren
Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley
Lexi Shike, JR, Nodaway Valley
TJ Stoaks, JR, Lenox
Alissa Weinkoetz, SR, East Union
-Bond was third with 3.28 kills per set, ranked fourth with 0.87 blocks per set and also averaged 2.31 digs per frame this season.
-Ruble was one of the top five hitters in the conference with 2.60 kills per set and also had 56 aces for the season. She averaged 1.56 digs per set and had 26 blocks.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Gretchen Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston
Defensive Player of the Year: Cora McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Setter of the Year: Abbie Miller, SR, Boyer Valley
Coach of the Year: Kevin Schon, Glidden-Ralston
OPOTY: Wallace averaged 3.68 kills per set this season to lead the Rolling Valley Conference. She also did it while hitting an insane .597 efficiency.
DPOTY: McAlister had a massive edge in digs per set in the RVC this year, leading the way with 6.76 digs per set.
SOTY: Miller was the best-digging setter in the conference with nearly one dig per set. She also ranked second with 6.22 assists per set.
COTY: Glidden-Ralston went from 13-10 to 19-5 and won the Rolling Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships under the direction of Schon (and his assistant Lonnie Miller). There were some positional adjustments that simply worked wonders for the ‘Cats.
Senior of the Year: Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison
Junior of the Year: Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston
Sophomore of the Year: Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine
Freshman of the Year: Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
SOTY: Gilgen led her class with 3.20 kills per set and hit a terrific .325 efficiency for the year. She added another 2.69 digs per set and had 30 blocks.
JOTY: Along with her insane efficiency on offense, Wallace ranked third in the RVC with 90 blocks.
SOTY: Kuhlman was the top-hitting sophomore in the league with 2.35 kills per set, and she also averaged a ridiculous 1.82 blocks per set.
FOTY: I’m going to go with the setter here. Sherer had 2.35 assists per set and added 21 blocks. Both numbers that led the frosh in the RVC this year.
The RVC Six:
Jessica Fokken, SR, Boyer Valley
Chloe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison
Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan
Whitney Kuhlman, SO, Woodbine
Cora McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Gretchen Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston
-Fokken had another strong season with 2.79 kills per set and hit a solid .265 for the year. The senior also added 45 blocks.
-Hoyle was second with 3.51 kills per set, added 38 aces and also finished with 2.16 digs and 0.62 blocks per set in her junior year.
MISSOURI RIVER ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Defensive Player of the Year: Taylan Keefer, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Setter of the Year: Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OPOTY: No disrespect to an incredible senior class in the conference. Kenzie Foley was unmatched when it came to her 4.51 kills per set. That’s high volume swinging with a .299 kill efficiency, too.
DPOTY: As good as advertised, Keefer averaged 5.68 digs per set this season to lead the conference.
SOTY: She put it on ‘em all year long, and Christiansen averaged 9.58 assists per set. That was easily the highest average in the conference.
COTY: They lost a really strong senior class, but they only improved themselves. They won the Class 4A Tournament, but they also beat the 2A champ, four Class 5A state qualifiers and plenty of other fantastic teams in a loaded schedule. Katie Darrington (AL) deserves some kind of honor, and she’s going to get it. Don’t worry.
Senior of the Year: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Junior of the Year: Pypr Stoeffler, Le Mars
Sophomore of the Year: Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln
Freshman of the Year: Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic
SOTY: Foley was not just a hitter this season, as she finished with 2.80 digs and 0.39 blocks per set.
JOTY: Stoeffler was fourth in the conference with 3.11 kills per set and second among juniors with 3.63 digs per set.
SOTY: Girres averaged 1.81 kills per set - just .01 fewer than SBL’s Emma Salker - and ranked second in the entire league with 97 total blocks (and 1.00 per set).
FOTY: Grace Nelson led the frosh in the league with 1.16 kills per set and 0.76 blocks per set.
The MRC Six:
Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Elle Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Pypr Stoeffler, JR, Le Mars
Lineya Wells, JR, Sioux City East
-Bohnet was second in the conference with 3.83 kills per set and 10th with 3.47 digs per set. She also had 45 blocks on the season.
-Sneller was fifth this season with 2.82 kills per set, hit .384 efficiency and was also among the top blockers in the conference with 96 total swats - or 0.98 blocks per set.
-Wells was third with 3.31 kills per set this season and averaged 0.73 digs per set.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni
Defensive Player of the Year: Ali Mockenhaupt, SO, Twin Cedars
Setter of the Year: Riley Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas
Coach of the Year: Gary Thompson, Orient-Macksburg
OPOTY: Martin is that dang good. The sophomore averaged 3.66 kills per set to easily top the league this year. She hit .280 efficiency with high volume attacks while also sending in 42 aces on the year.
DPOTY: A sophomore is also the top defensive player this year, as the Bluegrass was led by Mockenhaupt in the digs category. She averaged 5.69 per set.
SOTY: Enfield did lead the league with 4.88 assists per set, but I also was impressed to see that she also averaged 2.95 digs and 0.45 kills per set.
COTY: There were two coaches that saw their teams improve by a league-best five wins this year, and one of those was the first-year coach of a program on a historic losing skid. I firmly believe Coach Thompson “squeezed the rag” this year. Or in other words, he got every last bit out of his girls this season.
Senior of the Year: Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg
Junior of the Year: Caitlyn Gist, Orient-Macksburg
Sophomore of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni
Freshman of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
SOTY: Eslinger took her game to another level this year, ranking second in the conference with 2.85 kills per set and third with 4.49 digs per frame.
JOTY: How about another Bulldog here? Gist was first in the junior class with 2.36 kills per set and second with 3.34 digs per set.
SOTY: While also leading the conference in kills, Martin played all the way around and averaged 2.86 digs per set.
FOTY: Lumbard was the top freshman hitter in the conference with 1.25 kills per set and was second (by .03) with 1.92 digs per set.
The Bluegrass Six:
Kinzee Eggers, JR, Murray
Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Caitlyn Gist, JR, Orient-Macksburg
Thayda Houser, SR, Seymour
Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni
Kynser Reed, JR, Melcher-Dallas
-Eggers averaged 2.08 kills per set and led the Bluegrass with 64 blocks on the year.
-Houser was 2.15 kills and 1.60 digs per set to lead the season for Seymour.
-Reed had a strong all around year with a 2.03-kill-per-set average, a .913 serve efficiency and an outstanding 3.18 dig-per-set average.
KMA Sports will not respond directly to any questions or comments on our selections.