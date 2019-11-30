(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports presents the KMA Sports State Players of the Year.
In each class, there is an offensive and defensive player of the year. The choice is based on numbers, competition and a short review of Hudl.
CLASS 8-MAN
Offensive Player of the Year: Eddie Burgess, Sophomore, Montezuma — Burgess threw for 2,914 yards, rushed for 1,026 more and had 69 total offensive touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Noah Schroeder, Senior, Remsen, St. Mary’s — Schroeder led the state with 158.5 total and 118 solo tackles. He also had 22 solo tackles for loss, 10 assisted tackles for loss, one solo sack, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
CLASS A
Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Swalla, Senior, Earlham — Swalla averaged 8.7 yards per carry and finished the season with 2,325 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 110 yards and two more scores.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Kriegel, Senior, BGM — Kriegel had 66 solo tackles, 84 total tackles, 27 solo tackles for loss, 18 assisted tackles for loss and two sacks to go with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.
CLASS 1A
Offensive Player of the Year: Hunter Dekkers, Senior, West Sioux — The state’s all-time leading passer finished his career with 3,640 yards passing, 439 yards rushing and 45 total offensive touchdowns this season.
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Bacon, Junior, Lake Mills — One of the state’s top tacklers with 70 solos and 92 total tackles, Bacon also had 21 solo tackles for loss, 7.5 total sacks and five fumble recoveries.
CLASS 2A
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Dejean, Junior, OABCIG — Nobody was even close to Dejean, who finished his junior season with 3,546 yards passing, 1,292 yards rushing and 66 total touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Cannon Butler, Senior, Columbus Catholic — The rangy defensive end had 48 solo tackles, 61.5 total takedowns, 19 solo tackles for loss, four solo sacks and an interception.
CLASS 3A
Offensive Player of the Year: Calvin Harris, Senior, Western Dubuque — Harris had 2,246 yards passing, another 440 on the ground and 42 total offensive touchdowns for the eventual state champions.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kaden Sutton, Senior, ADM — A monstrous year for Sutton, who finished with 29 solo tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among 47 solo tackles and 54.5 total. He also had a pick-six on the season.
CLASS 4A
Offensive Player of the Year: Harrison Bey-Buie, Senior, Bettendorf — Bey-Buie averaged 9.2 yards per carry on his way to 2,034 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also added 11 receptions for 124 yards - another 11.3 yards per reception.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Oostendorp, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Not many were more disruptive than Oostendorp, who had 25 solo tackles for loss, 4.0 assisted tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on his way to 87 tackles on the year. He also had two fumble recoveries, including a scoop and score.