(KMAland) -- Awards season is here.
Today, I give you the KMAland Conference Baseball Awards. Below you will find a rundown of the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences from this past summer.
Awards to be handed out include…
-“The Nine” — These are the top nine offensive standouts in the league, according to our system.
-“The Five” — These are the top five pitchers in the league, according to our system. This is a plus-2 on the pitching side from softball, which should make sense for obvious reasons.
-Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year — Self-explanatory, I think.
-Offensive Player, Pitcher and Coach of the Year - Also self-explanatory.
With all of that out of the way, let’s get it on.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
First up, the Hawkeye Ten Nine:
-Gavin Gillam, Junior, Creston (.420/.517/.640): A surprise breakout season for the junior backstop, who had eight doubles, four homers and a triple among 42 hits this season. He also drove in 28 runs and went 10 for 10 in stolen base attempts.
-Chase McLaren, Senior, Atlantic (.500/.580/.676): McLaren had 11 doubles and a triple this season, finishing the year with 37 hits. He also had just three strikeouts in 89 total plate appearances. And yeah, his .500 average was tied for the top mark in the conference.
-Cy Patterson, Sophomore, St. Albert (.500/.612/.849): Yes, homey hit .500 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. He had a league-best 17 doubles, homered three times and added two triples while driving in 37, scoring 34 times and leading the conference with a .612 on-base percentage and an .849 slugging mark. Further, he was 17 for 18 in stolen bases. An all-around star.
-Jonah Pomrenke, Sophomore, Lewis Central (.417/.521/.567): Nobody had more hits in the conference this season than Pomrenke, who finished the year with 50 base knocks. Ten of those were doubles while two were homers and one was a triple. Also of note, he was the only player with 50+ hits and 40+ runs scored in the conference (and that’s because he was the only player with 50 hits).
-Luke Schaben, Senior, Harlan (.384/.485/.576): Schaben had a big senior summer with 41 RBI - one of only two players to drive in 40+ runs in the league. Schaben had 38 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and a home run. He also scored 41 runs, walked 22 times and went 11 for 12 in stolen base attempts.
-Brett Sears, Senior, Harlan (.454/.550/.685): The Harlan star and Western Illinois signee crushed the ball all summer, leading the league with 46 RBI and smashing nine doubles, four homers and two triples among his 49 hits. He also had 27 walks, 20 stolen bases and just seven strikeouts.
-Cade Van Ness, Senior, Glenwood (.388/.484/.806): There was a stretch during the season where everything Van Ness hit went over the fence. He had a league-high 12 home runs and added seven doubles among 40 hits while driving in 38. And furthermore, he had 16 walks and just 10 strikeouts. So, he combined power with contact. Not always easy.
-Jordan Wardlow, Junior, Lewis Central (.301/.463/.680): A big breakout for the LC standout, who had nine doubles, eight homers and three triples and drove in 29 runs. He also had 32 free passes - 23 walks, nine hit by pitches - and scored 32 runs.
-Lance Wright, Junior, St. Albert (.371/.541/.610): The human ball magnet. Wright led the conference with 19 HBPs, but that was hardly all he did. He also had a league-best five triples to go with nine doubles and two home runs among 39 total hits. He drove in 34, scored 43 and went 22 for 22 in stolen base tries.
Here’s your H-10 Five:
-Ethan Bernard, Senior, St. Albert (9-2, 1.40 ERA): Bernard was a horse down the stretch. Well, really he was that all season. He struck out 64 and walked just 11 while posting the 1.40 ERA in 65 innings pitched. Durable, powerful and…yeah, a horse.
-Connor Bruck, Junior, Harlan (8-0, 1.21 ERA): As good as it comes in the area, Bruck struck out 63 batters and walked just 14 (and hit 10 batters) in his first real shot at starting while working as a co-ace with Brett Sears. Opponents managed just a .157 batting average against him.
-Aaron Schreck, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (8-3, 1.58 ERA): A great summer for the senior, who struck out 82 and walked just 14 batters in 71 innings pitched. The strikeouts and the innings led the conference.
-Colton Schutte, Senior, Glenwood (5-1, 2.87 ERA): I’m going with Schutte thanks to the fact that it was really hard to get a hit off the dude. His .122 opponent batting average led the conference. His 69 strikeouts were third, and while he did walk 42 batters….he was just nasty working from that left side.
-Brett Sears, Senior, Harlan (8-2, 1.17 ERA): The all-time winningest pitcher in Harlan history, Sears finished out his career with a monster season with 78 strikeouts against just 13 walks in 54 innings pitched.
Senior of the Year: Brett Sears, Harlan
Junior of the Year: Connor Bruck, Harlan
-Bruck also had a fine offensive season with a .368/.511/.472 slash line, including eight doubles and a homer among 39 hits.
Sophomore of the Year: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
Freshman of the Year: Joey Moser, Harlan
-The Harlan standout hit .349/.486/.453 and scored a league-best 47 runs this season. He also had 24 steals in 25 attempts.
Offensive Player of the Year: Cy Patterson, Sophomore, St. Albert
Pitcher of the Year: Brett Sears, Senior, Harlan
Coach of the Year: Lee Toole, Lewis Central
-He was handed a whole lot of curveballs this season, including defections, decisions and injuries that went the other way. Still, they won the Hawkeye Ten, and he reached 900 career victories.
CORNER CONFERENCE
The Corner Nine…
-Isaac Bateman, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.414/.431/.571): Bateman had a terrific senior summer with 29 hits, including seven doubles and three triples. He’s one of just five players in the conference that hit over .400 for the summer.
-Dylan Chambers, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.347/.434/.444): Overall numbers aside, Chambers had one of the most incredible nights of offense of the summer. Against Griswold on June 24th, he went 4-for-5 with seven RBI and hit for the cycle. Monster stuff. He had six other games this summer of multiple hits and finished the season 18 for 21 in stolen base tries.
-Nic Duysen Junior, East Mills (.381/.506/.476): One of five players in the conference that reached base over 50 percent of the time. Duysen had four doubles and a triple among 24 total hits. He drove in 16 and went 12 for 12 in stolen base tries.
-Trevor Glockel, Senior, East Mills (.412/.512/.500): Another great season for Glockel, but he made major improvements with plate discipline and contact. He walked 11 times and struck out just 13 while producing 28 hits, including five extra-base knocks, and drove in 17 runs. The Wolverines senior was one of just five in the league with a .500+ OBP.
-Brett Gruber, Junior, Sidney (.379/.453/.530): Gruber led the charge for the Cowboys offense this season, pounding out six doubles and two triples among 25 hits. He also had 12 steals in 12 attempts and put up the sixth-best slugging percentage in the league.
-Drake Johnson, Senior, Stanton (.485/.583/.912): A monster summer to finish out the tremendous all-around career of Drake Johnson. He led the league in all three triple-slash categories as well as hits (33), doubles (8), homers (7) and stolen bases (35). Beastly.
-Derek Mueller, Junior, Griswold (.360/.373/.560): Mueller played in just 17 games, but he made the most of those games, finishing the year with eight extra-base hits among his 18 hits. His .560 slugging percentage was the fourth-best mark in the league.
-Tyler Peterson, Junior, Stanton (.455/.530/.561): Peterson was one of just three players in the league with 30 hits (the other two also played for Stanton). He had seven doubles, scored 26 runs, drove in 19 and stole 20 bags in 22 attempts.
-Donnie Weis, Senior, Stanton (.421/.522/.553): Weis had a terrific senior season of his own, leading the conference with a trio of triples and 29 runs scored and ranking highly in a number of other categories. That included total hits (32) of which there were four doubles. He also stole 21 bags in 22 attempts.
The Corner Five…
-Justis Hayes, Senior, Sidney (2-3, 2.28 ERA): Hayes turned into the ace of the Sidney staff this summer, striking out 56 batters in 43 innings pitched. He’s also a guy that liked to work inside, as he hit 21 batters. Still, the dude could work as evidenced by the 2.28 ERA.
-Drake Johnson, Senior, Stanton (4-2, 2.93 ERA): Johnson threw 28 2/3 dominant innings this season, striking out 38 and walking just 13 while allowing just a .191 opponent’s batting average.
-Daniel Ohnmacht, Senior, Essex/South Page (2-2, 2.26 ERA): The durability was certainly there for Ohnmacht, who threw 43 1/3 innings this season, striking out 33 and walking just 11. When you can count on a guy throwing strikes, you have no issues running him out there as often as possible.
-Colby Royal, Sophomore, Stanton (5-1, 2.42 ERA): Royal continues to improve on the mound, and it led into a great sophomore season for him. Royal was third in the Corner with 54 strikeouts, and he only walked 11 batters all season while pitching to that 2.42 ERA.
-Donnie Weis, Senior, Stanton (5-1, 2.04 ERA): Weis struck out a Corner-best 61 batters and only walked 20 in 37 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .143 against him - the lowest in the Corner.
Senior of the Year: Drake Johnson, Stanton
Junior of the Year: Nic Duysen, East Mills
-Duysen had great two-way ability, hitting .381/.506/.476 for the year and pitching to a 3.17 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings.
Sophomore of the Year: Colby Royal, Stanton
-He will improve at the plate, but the pitching dominance is enough to nab this award.
Freshman of the Year: Carter Johnson, Stanton
-Johnson got hot near the end of the season and finished his freshman year with a .299/.373/.299 line.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drake Johnson, Senior, Stanton
Pitcher of the Year: Donnie Weis, Senior, Stanton
Coach of the Year: Alex Cabbage & Jason Hart, Stanton
-The Vikings were fairly dominant in the league throughout the conference season, and they saw a four-win improvement from a year ago.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Here’s your WIC Nine…
-Tyler Boothby, Sophomore, Underwood (.382/.481/.539): Boothby had eight doubles, three triples among 34 hits and drove in 26 for the year. He also combined the power with contact, as he struck out just nine times and walked 18.
-Kyle Christensen, Senior, Treynor (.387/.513/.471): Christensen was on base all season long, finishing with 46 hits and 21 walks, scoring 40 runs and stealing 26 bags in 28 tries.
-Joey Cunningham, Junior, AHSTW (.408/.478/.500): Cunningham doubled seven times among 31 hits and walked 11 times this summer. He also stole 25 bags in 27 attempts. The .408/.478/.500 line really shines.
-Blake Hall, Sophomore, Underwood (.411/.517/.653): Another fine season for the do-it-all Hall, who played five positions in the Eagles state quarterfinal. He had 14 extra-base hits and drove in 37 runs while striking out just four times all season.
-Connor Lange, Senior, Missouri Valley (.515/.610/.657): The WIC coaches’ pick for the MVP of the league, Lange led the conference in batting average and on-base percentage and ranked fourth in slugging. He had 10 doubles and two triples among 51 hits to finish out a terrific career.
-Kristian Martens, Junior, Treynor (.389/.587/.547): Martens, I think, was overlooked on the first-team All-WIC. Look at that OBP. He had a league-best 39 walks and added six doubles, three triples and a home run among 37 hits while driving in 32. A huge season.
-Sam Porter, Junior, AHSTW (.457/.545/.700): Porter hit the heck out of the ball this summer, finishing with nine doubles and four triples among 32 hits and led the conference with the .700 slugging mark.
-Nick Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (.443/.504/.660): Ravlin started every game with a good at bat and generally found himself on base. He had 13 doubles and five triples among 47 hits and scored 44 runs to lead the Eagles back to the state tournament.
-Jaxon Schumacher, 8th Grade, Treynor (.421/.469/.690): How many 8th graders can step in and lead the conference in a number of categories? Schumacher did, topping the league in hits (53), triples (tied with 5), homers (tied with 4) and RBI (46).
Your WIC Five…
-Jackson Jensen, Junior, Audubon (4-3, 1.83 ERA): Jensen ranked second in the conference with 69 strikeouts, but he led in strikeouts per inning, putting down his 69 in 42 innings pitched. Opponents hit under .200 against him.
-Landon Nelson, Junior, Underwood (10-0, 2.22 ERA): He got the ball in the biggest games, striking out 71 and pitching to a 2.22 ERA. His 71 Ks led the league and so do his 60 innings pitched.
-Drew Peterson, Junior, Treynor (5-3, 1.18 ERA): The ace of the Cardinal staff, striking out 59 and walking just 16 in 53 1/3 innings pitched this season. Opponents hit just .237 off of him.
-Skyler Schultes, Junior, Audubon (3-2, 1.91 ERA): Going with another Audubon hurler here. Schultes struck out 41 and walked just 19 in 44 innings pitched this season. Opponents struggled their way to a .214 batting average against him.
-Kaleb Smith, Junior, Tri-Center (5-2, 2.07 ERA): Smith was terrific all season, striking out 55 and walking just 12 while throwing to that 2.07 ERA. He threw 54 innings - second in the conference to Nelson.
Senior of the Year: Connor Lange, Missouri Valley
Junior of the Year: Nick Ravlin, Underwood
-Ravlin also threw 29 2/3 innings, won three games and saved four while striking out 34 and walking just 13.
Sophomore of the Year: Blake Hall, Underwood
8th/Freshman of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor
-Schumacher had a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings this season to go with his hitting exploits.
Offensive Player of the Year: Connor Lange, Senior, Missouri Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Landon Nelson, Junior, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
-The run through the postseason was impressive with wins over No. 6 Treynor and No. 9 Hinton to get there.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Let’s move to the Pride of Iowa Nine…
-Trey Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (.373/.438/.554): Baker had nine doubles and two homers among 31 hits, drove in 29 runs and scored 21 times.
-Kaleb Bauer, Senior, Southeast Warren (.475/.566/.842): Bauer led the conference with 23 doubles and added four triples and two homers among 48 hits. He also walked 16 times against seven strikeouts and stole 25 bags on 25 attempts.
-Connor Eaton, Senior, Mount Ayr (.409/.506/.485): Eaton used his speed to swipe 26 bases in 26 attempts in just 20 games played. He also had five doubles among 27 hits. And yeah, you saw the .506 on-base percentage.
-Carson Elbert, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (.419/.549/.571): Elbert had six doubles and a league-best five triples among 44 total hits. He walked 31 times, scored 44 runs and went 12 for 13 in stolen bases.
-Bryce Hall, Junior, Southeast Warren (.451/.618/.681): Hall led the conference with 32 walks and struck out just eight times. He stole 28 bases in 31 attempts and finished the year with 41 hits and 44 RBI.
-Brooks Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (.391/.488/.551): A nearly .400/.500/.550 season will do the trick. Jacobsen had four doubles, two triples and a home run, stole 19 bags and walked 14 times against just nine strikeouts.
-Colby Page, Senior, Southeast Warren (.536/.630/1.064): A monster at the plate this season, leading the conference in hits (59), homers (13), RBI (64), batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
-Brennan Sefrit, Junior, Bedford (.377/.481/.590): Over one-third of Sefrit’s hits this season went for extra bases, finishing the year with four doubles, three triples and a bomb. He was also active on the bases with 17 steals in 22 games played.
-Tyler Vandewater, Junior, Nodaway Valley (.506/.570/.788): Another big season for a backstop in the conference. Vandewater had 11 doubles, two triples and three homers among 43 hits and drove in 30 runs. He also stole 26 bases in 29 attempts.
On to the POI Five….
-Isaac Gavin, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (11-1, 1.57 ERA): The arm that helped the Devils back to the state tournament. Gavin struck out 65 batters and held opponents to a .190 batting average over 58 innings this season. The 11 wins led the league.
-Keelan Klommhaus, Junior, Mount Ayr (5-0, 0.87 ERA): Klommhaus struck out 53 batters in 32 1/3 innings and pitched to a 0.87 ERA while holding opponents to a .125 batting average.
-Brock Kyner, Senior, Southeast Warren (9-0, 1.29 ERA): Kyner was the ace of one of Southeast Warren’s finest baseball seasons ever. He struck out 52 and pitched to a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings.
-Dustin Lund, Senior, Southwest Valley (3-3, 1.75 ERA): Lund struck out 53 batters over 40 innings pitched and held opponents to a .207 batting average for the season.
-Brennan Sefrit, Junior, Bedford (5-5, 0.91 ERA): It’s good to see the dude throwing 53 2/3 innings. It’s even better to see him striking out 95 against just 23 walks and keeping that ERA under 1.00.
Senior of the Year: Colby Page, Southeast Warren
Junior of the Year: Tyler Vandewater, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
-Along with the batting line, Elbert threw 36 1/3 innings, struck out 38 and had a 1.54 ERA.
Freshman of the Year: Cade Nelson, Southeast Warren
-Nelson hit .360/.544/.427 with 26 RBI, 44 runs scored and 24 stolen bases while throwing to a 1.98 ERA over 17 2/3 innings this season.
Offensive Player of the Year: Colby Page, Senior, Southeast Warren
Pitcher of the Year: Brennan Sefrit, Junior, Bedford
Coach of the Year: Jon Fitzpatrick Martensdale-St. Marys
-Martensdale-St. Marys had two seniors on the roster, and they were absolutely, positively fantastic this season. Coach Fitzpatrick continues to keep the program humming.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Here’s your RVC Nine…
-Alex Bantam, Senior, Woodbine (.395/.505/.632): Bantam drove in 27 runs and led the conference with five triples this season. He also had eight doubles among his 30 hits and went 14 for 15 in stolen base attempts.
-Cole Burmeister, Senior, Exira/EHK (.420/.518/.536): The speedy Burmeister stole 43 bases on 44 attempts this summer. He could also hit, finishing the year with 29 hits - six extra bases - in 69 at bats.
-Christian Cook, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.367/.556/.522): Cook had 11 doubles and a home run among 33 hits and drove in 28. He also walked a whole 30 times and was hit by 11 pitches to boost that .556 OBP.
-Tyler Melby, Junior, West Harrison (.414/.537/.557): Melby was tied for the lead in the conference with 31 runs batted in on 29 hits, including five doubles, one triple and one home run. He was also a perfect 20 for 20 in stolen base opportunities.
-Josh Pettepier, Senior, Exira/EHK (.365/.500/.492): Pettepier reached base half of the time he came to the plate this summer and finished with 23 hits, 19 walks and 23 RBI.
-Layne Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (.400/.530/.613): Pryor had nine extra-base hits - four doubles, three triples and two home runs - among his 30 hits. He also reached on 21 free passes, including 11 times HBP. Knowing that beast, the HBPs didn’t even leave a mark.
-Drew Schurke, Senior, Ar-We-Va (.408/.559/.612): Schurke’s .559 on-base percentage topped the league this year. He also had five doubles, a triple and a home run among 20 hits and went 16 for 16 in stolen base tries. I’m particular impressed with his control of the strike zone as he had just three strikeouts all season.
-Lane Spieker, Freshman, CAM (.422/.559/.663): Spieker had eight doubles and four home runs while leading the conference with the .422 batting average and tying for the RVC lead with a .559 on-base percentage.
-Mitchell Williamson, Senior, CAM (.393/.481/.708): Williamson led the conference with five home runs, 31 RBI (tied) and the .708 slugging percentage. The CAM slugger also had nine doubles and two triples.
Your RVC Five…
-Alex Bantam, Senior, Woodbine (4-2, 2.12 ERA): The conference’s most prolific strikeout pitcher, putting down 92 in 59 1/3 innings, and you can bet he wasn’t pitching against the bottom of the league. Opponents hit just .154 against him.
-Cory Bantam, Freshman, Woodbine (4-0, 1.55 ERA): He struck out 40 and walked just 14 while pitching to that 1.55 ERA over 31 2/3 innings. But get this - opponents hit just .076 against him. Yeesh.
-Christian Cook, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9-0, 2.10 ERA): You can’t argue with 9-0. Nor can you argue with 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings.
-Kade Schlepp, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3, 1.38 ERA): An impressive season from the junior, who got the ball and pitched really well in their state quarterfinal. He struck out 57 and walked just 10 over 61 innings.
-Drew Schurke, Senior, Ar-We-Va (4-2, 1.69 ERA): Schurke struck out 59 and walked just 16 in 41 1/3 innings. He also saved three games and allowed just a .153 opponent’s batting average.
Senior of the Year: Alex Bantam, Woodbine
Junior of the Year: Tyler Melby, West Harrison
-Melby posted a 2.06 ERA and struck out 58 in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
Sophomore of the Year: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
-Pryor had 65 strikeouts and just 18 walks in 42 2/3 innings on the mound.
Freshman of the Year: Cory Bantam, Woodbine
-Along with the pitching, Bantam hit .370/.463/.589 at the plate, finishing the year with seven doubles, three triples and a home run among 27 hits.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Schurke, Senior, Ar-We-Va
Pitcher of the Year: Alex Bantam, Senior, Woodbine
Coach of the Year: John Waddle, Coon Rapids-Bayard
-A 12-win improvement that helped the Crusaders back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 was most impressive.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
The MRC Nine…
-Colton DeRocher, Senior, Sioux City East (.393/.458/.607): DeRocher did some major damage at the plate in his final summer with the Black Raiders. The outfielder had 16 doubles, two homers and a triple among 44 hits and drove in 30 runs for the year.
-Deric Fitzgerald, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.411/.521/.574): The Warriors junior shortstop was all over the base paths this season, walking 25 times and pounding out 13 doubles, two homers and a triple among 53 hits. He drove in 28 and scored 52 runs on the season.
-Brant Hogue, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.352/.401/.531): Hogue drove in 45 runs on 45 hits, including 16 doubles, two triples and a home run this season.
-Spencer Kleene, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.438/.506/.737): Kleene had a monster season with league-highs in home runs (8) and RBI (60). He also had 13 doubles, scored 50 runs and stole 17 bases.
-Alec Patino, Junior, Sioux City East (.414/.545/.845): It was a big year for the East backstop. Patino led the conference in doubles (19), triples (5), on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He also hit seven home runs, drove in 52 and took 29 walks against just 11 strikeouts.
-Jared Sitzmann, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.446/.481/.574): Sitzmann topped the conference in batting average, total hits (66) and runs scored (53) this season. The junior had 12 doubles, two triples and a home run for the year.
-Ryan Steinspring, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (.378/.474/.561): Steinspring had another fine season for the Jackets at the plate, finishing the season with 37 hits, including six doubles, three triples and two home runs.
-Daniel Wright, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.386/.439/.507): Another outstanding season from the Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior class. Wright smashed 11 doubles and two home runs and drove in 45 runs to lead the way for the Warriors.
-Nate Zyzda, Senior, Sioux City East (.366/.462/.542): Zyzda bashed 10 doubles, three homers and two triples among 48 hits to buoy his .542 slugging percentage - among the tops in the league. He also took 23 walks, stole 24 bags and scored 36 times this season.
And the MRC Five….
-Brant Hogue, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-2, 1.52 ERA): Hogue was fantastic all season, striking out 96 batters over 55 1/3 innings and holding opponent’s to just a .145 batting average. His complete game 10-strikeout performance in a substate final against SBL is the defining performance of the year.
-Noah McWilliams, Senior, Sioux City East (6-2, 2.17 ERA): McWilliams was more of a pitch-to-contact guy this season, striking out 27 in 42 innings, but he held opponents to just a .207 batting average and limited free passes (19 walks, 4 HBP).
-Alec Nieman, Senior, Sioux City West (9-2, 2.94 ERA): Nieman struck out 52 batters and walked just 16 this season, winning the nine games in 12 starts over 64 1/3 innings.
-Alec Patino, Junior, Sioux City East (3-3, 2.98 ERA): A power pitcher with 67 strikeouts in just 40 innings pitched, Patino’s 2.98 ERA included an MRC-high four saves to go with the three wins.
-Daniel Wright, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-2, 2.27 ERA): Wright put down 59 batters and walked just 15 over a league-high 71 innings this season. He held opponents down to a .199 batting average.
Senior of the Year: Nate Zyzda, Sioux City East
-To go with his success at the plate, Zyzda was also a key pitcher, throwing 64 innings, winning five games, striking out 56 and finishing with a 2.84 ERA.
Junior of the Year: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sophomore of the Year: Evan Helvig, Sioux City North
-Helvig hit .303/.356/.459 this season with nine doubles, two homers and a triple among 33 hits and drove in 28 runs.
Freshman of the Year: Brady Larson, Sioux City West
-Larson hit .330/.375/.386 with 29 hits on the season.
Offensive Player of the Year: Alec Patino, Junior, Sioux City East
Pitcher of the Year: Brant Hogue, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Andy Osborne, Bishop Heelan Catholic
-Everything lined up pretty much the same way it did last year, but Heelan’s Osborn gets the edge over co-MRC champion Sioux City East thanks to their 4-0 record against their city foe and their trip to state.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Here’s your Bluegrass Nine…
-Cason Butz, Junior, Moravia (.479/.528/.702): Nobody had more hits in the conference than Butz, who finished the year with a league-best 15 doubles and three triples among 45 total hits. He also walked 11 times, went 18 for 18 on stolen base tries and scored 35 runs.
-Landon Gilliland, Sophomore, Lamoni (.579/.663/.934): Gilliland was all over the Bluegrass leaderboards this season, topping the conference in triples (7), RBI (36) and all three triple-slash categories noted above.
-Jayce Goergen, Senior, Ankeny Christian (.439/.548/.622): Goergen pounded 11 doubles and two triples with 36 hits and drove in 24 runs this season. He also put together one of the finest walk-to-strikeout ratios - 17 to 2 - and went 35 for 37 in stolen base attempts.
-Keaton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail (.392/.491/.443): Gwinn used his base running instincts and speed to cause fits to opposing defenses. He led the league with 38 stolen bases, but he also had 30 RBI on 38 hits, including three doubles and a triple.
-Kase Hitt, Senior, Mormon Trail (.440/.576/.653): Hitt had seven doubles and three home runs among his 33 hits this year, driving in 35 for the season. He also walked 22 times and scored 24 runs.
-Parker Hitt, Senior, Mormon Trail (.469/.621/.654): Parker Hitt was all over the base paths this season, finishing the year with a .621 on-base percentage thanks to 38 hits, 28 walks and six HBPs. He led the league with 48 runs and was among the leaders with 31 steals in 32 attempts.
-Malachi Johnson, Freshman, Ankeny Christian (.407/.555/.543): Johnson put together another outstanding season with seven doubles and two triples and finished the season with 33 total hits, 25 walks, 28 stolen bases and 31 runs scored.
-Dalton Lovell, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (.527/.631/.851): Lovell led the conference with five home runs, but he also doubled nine times and finished the year with 39 hits, 28 RBI and 19 walks to buoy the gaudy triple-slash.
-Brycen Wookey, Freshman, Murray (.414/.453/.643): This was a fine debut season for Wookey, who had six doubles, two triples and two home runs and drove in 29 runs this season. He was also 18 for 18 in stolen base opportunities.
And your Bluegrass Five…
-Hunter Arbogast, Senior, Moravia (2-4, 3.05 ERA): The record wasn’t among the best in the league, but the 72 strikeouts and the 59 2/3 innings were.
-Reece Held, Junior, Murray (4-3, 2.05 ERA): Murray always had a chance when Held was on the bump as he finished the season with a league-high 75 strikeouts over 41 innings.
-Parker Hitt, Senior, Mormon Trail (4-1, 0.89 ERA): Hitt was fantastic with 48 strikeouts and just nine walks over 39 1/3 innings this season.
-Malachi Johnson, Freshman, Ankeny Christian (5-3, 1.81 ERA): A fine freshman season on the bump for Johnson, who put down 67 by strikes and walked just 16 over 50 1/3 innings.
-Jaiden Rivera, Sophomore, Lamoni (9-2, 2.00 ERA): Rivera was one of the toughest pitchers to get a hit off of this season, allowing just a .153 opponent batting average. He struck out 62 over 56 innings.
Senior of the Year: Parker Hitt, Mormon Trail
Junior of the Year: Reece Held, Murray
-Along with the strong pitching season, Held also hit .359/.461/.563 at the plate.
Sophomore of the Year: Landon Gilliland, Lamoni
Freshman of the Year: Malachi Johnson, Ankeny Christian
Offensive Player of the Year: Landon Gilliland, Sophomore, Lamoni
Pitcher of the Year: Reece Held, Junior, Murray
Coach of the Year: Al Dykens, Lamoni
-This looks like the team that will run the Bluegrass for years to come, and their 24-win season breakout helps Coach Dykens earn this award.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com. KMA Sports will not comment or explain any of our award choices.