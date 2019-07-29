(KMAland) -- Awards season is here.
Today, I give you the KMAland Conference Softball Awards. Below you will find a rundown of the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences from this past summer.
Awards to be handed out include…
-“The Nine” — These are the top nine offensive standouts in the league, according to our system.
-“The Three” — These are the top three pitchers in the league, according to our system.
-Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year — Self-explanatory, I think.
-Offensive Player, Pitcher and Coach of the Year - Also self-explanatory.
With all of that out of the way, let’s get it on.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
First up, a look at The Nine:
-Haley Bach, Sophomore, Lewis Central (.391/.534/.644): The Titans were rebuilding this year, but Bach was a stalwart at the top of the order. She finished the season with 27 walks, 34 hits (9 doubles, 5 triples and a home run) and scored 28 runs while stealing 14 bags in 16 attempts.
-Sarah Heilesen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (.422/.517/.716): While she doubled up as one of the top pitchers in the league, Heilesen also smashed 49 hits, scored 48 times, had 18 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 7 homers, 2 triples) and brought in 33 runs. She also had 28 steals in 28 attempts.
-Logan Hughes, Senior, Shenandoah (.466/.550/.709): Hughes was one of just three players in the conference with a .400/.500/.700 slash line, finishing the year with 15 doubles, two triples and two home runs among her 48 hits. She also finished fourth with 35 RBI and had a 21:5 walk to strikeout ratio.
-Sara Keeler, Junior, Creston (.449/.504/.644): She improved her batting average by over .200 points from last season and finished with 53 hits (2nd in the H-10), including 18 doubles (1st), a triple and a home run.
-Alli Mertz, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (.431/.480/.633): Mertz had 11 doubles, three homers and a triple among 47 hits, scored 34 runs and drove in 23 for the season.
-Alexa McCunn, Sophomore, Red Oak (.515/.533/.563): McCunn was outstanding all season, finding her way on base largely with her bat. She had just two walks taken this year and finished with five doubles among her 53 hits.
-Alex Mohr, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (.397/.533/.638): The Monarchs backstop certainly showed her abilities at the state tournament, smashing a home run and two doubles off one of the top pitchers in the state. Mohr also had 48 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples, three total home runs, 30 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 36 attempts.
-Baylee Newell, Senior, Atlantic (.466/.546/.568): The Hawkeye Ten leader in total hits with 55 and runs with 50, Newell had 10 doubles, a triple, 27 RBI and 37 stolen bases in 39 attempts.
-Morgan Schaben, Senior, Harlan (.472/.562/.868): Schaben was one of four players in the league with at least 50 hits. She had 15 doubles and a league-best nine homers among those 50 and drove in a H-10-high 43 runs on the season. Her 20 walks and 5 strikeouts at the plate was also quite incredible.
And The Three:
-Olivia Engler, Sophomore, Atlantic (21-6, 2.48 ERA): Some Ally Anderson-like numbers for Engler in her first year as the primary pitcher - 176 strikeouts, 46 walks and a .238 opponent’s batting average in 175 innings pitched.
-Brianna Gerhardt, Senior, Glenwood (2.52 ERA) and Sydney Biermann, Senior, Glenwood (2.86 ERA): Gerhardt struck out 83 and walked just 22 in 89 innings while Biermann struck out 94 and walked only 14 in 102 2/3 innings as a two-headed monster for the Rams.
-Morgan Schaben, Senior, Harlan (22-7, 1.30 ERA): Schaben struck out 260 batters and walked 71 in 161 innings pitched while allowing just a .152 opponent’s batting average.
Senior of the Year: Morgan Schaben, Harlan
Junior of the Year: Sara Keeler, Creston
Sophomore of the Year: Olivia Engler, Atlantic
-Engler also hit .432/.476/.577 at the plate with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 32 RBI.
Freshman of the Year: Gracie Hagle, Creston
-Hagle hit .391/.437/.573 for the season, finishing with five doubles and five homers among 43 hits and drove in 32 runs.
Offensive Player of the Year: Morgan Schaben, Senior, Harlan
Pitcher of the Year: Morgan Schaben, Senior, Harlan
Coach of the Year: Brooke Wilson, Harlan
-Wilson helped lead Harlan’s turnaround from a 15-win club to a 28-win Hawkeye Ten champion team.
CORNER CONFERENCE
The Nine…
-Kassidy Croghan, Senior, East Mills (.340/.411/.540): She’s the only senior on the list and was one of just three players in the conference to post a .540 slugging percentage or better. She had six doubles and two triples among her 17 hits.
-Olivia Larsen, Junior, Sidney (.419/.488/.622): She led the conference this season in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs scored (28), home runs (2, tied) and stolen bases (24).
-Anna Kelley, Freshman, Griswold (.364/.417/.455): A smooth lefty swinger at the plate, Kelley had 24 hits on the season, drove in 11 and had two doubles and two triples for her freshman summer.
-Tori Kilpatrick, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (.370/.446/.407): One of just three players in the conference with at least 30 hits this season, Kilpatrick will definitely be a leading player for the Knights in years to come.
-Addi Meese, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (.316/.365/.481): Meese led the conference in RBI (30), and it wasn’t close with second place 13 behind her. She also had a league-high 13 doubles and stole 10 bags in 10 attempts while playing a solid catcher.
-Haylee Pennock, Sophomore, Griswold (.379/.486/.466): Pennock ranked second in the conference with her .486 on-base percentage - a mere two points behind Larsen. She finished the year with five doubles among 22 hits and drove in 14 runs while stealing 12 bases in 13 attempts.
-Jolie Sheldon, Sophomore, Sidney (.329/.382/.378): Sheldon had 27 hits on the season, including four doubles, and drove in 17 runs (second int he conference). She was also 16 out of 17 in stolen base attempts.
-Ali Silvius, Sophomore, Stanton/Essex (.410/.452/.436): As consistent as they come, Silvius had a league-best 32 hits for the season with 30 of those going for singles. She also stole 23 bags in 23 attempts and scored 24 times.
-Sami York, Sophomore, Stanton/Essex (.345/.429/.564): Another super sophomore for Stanton/Essex, York matched Larsen’s league-leading home run total (2) and also had four doubles and a triple on the season.
And the Corner Three…
-Olivia Larsen, Junior, Sidney (6-6, 4.48 ERA) & Camryn McClintock, Senior, Sidney (7-3, 3.82 ERA): The two combined on just 64 strikeouts, but they largely avoided walks (53) while throwing 77 (McClintock) and 65 2/3 (Larsen) innings.
-Kendall Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills (10-6, 4.67 ERA): A power pitcher with a league-best 110 strikeouts in 93 innings, she walked just 39 and had a .231 opponent’s batting average.
-Brenna Rossell, Freshman, Griswold (6-10, 3.65 ERA): She struck out 100 in 101 2/3 innings and had a .242 OBA.
Senior of the Year: Kassidy Croghan, East Mills
-She also struck out 85 batters in 101 2/3 innings in the circle to go along with her fantastic offensive success.
Junior of the Year: Olivia Larsen, Sidney
Sophomore of the Year: Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills
Freshman of the Year: Brenna Rossell, Griswold
-Along with her pitching exploits, Rossell hit a solid .298/.375/.368 to edge out her classmate and teammate Kelley for the award.
Offensive Player of the Year: Olivia Larsen, Junior, Sidney
Pitcher of the Year: Kendall Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Coach of the Year: Kent Larsen, Sidney
-With some thought and attention to Kyle Fichter at F-M and the growth of Stanton/Essex under Brandie McFarland and Lacy Stephens, Larsen gets the nod for the double ring - the co-regular season title and the tournament championship - even while replacing several standouts from a year ago.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Here’s The Nine from the WIC…
-Katie Anzalone, Senior, AHSTW (.387/.478/.507): A true leader for AHSTW as the only senior on the roster, Anzalone had 29 hits on the year, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. She also went 16 for 16 in stolen base tries.
-Gracie Bluml, Junior, Riverside (.459/.489/.482): A fine year at the plate with 39 hits and 31 runs scored - one of only four players to accomplish this feat in the league. She also had 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts.
-Lexi Branning, Junior, IKM-Manning (.377/.494/.681): Her .681 slugging percentage was tops in the league, as she had five doubles, a league-high four homers and two triples. She was also second in the conference with 36 runs scored.
-Ashlyn Cook, Junior, Missouri Valley (.410/.477/.603): One of just three players in the WIC with a .600+ slugging percentage, which was buoyed by her 10 doubles - tied for the league’s best. She also scored 29 times and went 22 of 23 in stolen base attempts.
-Sydni Huisman, Senior, Treynor (.403/.534/.558): A WIC-high on-base percentage thanks to a WIC-high 24 walks, Huisman also had four doubles, two homers and a triple among 31 hits and drove in 30 runs - one of only two in the league to do so.
-Erikah Rife, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia (.470/.506/.506): The freshman led the conference with the .470 batting average, finishing with 39 hits in just 24 games.
-Reanna Rife, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (.418/.459/.620): The older sister with the serious power, she finished the season with six doubles and five triples while driving in 23 in 24 games of her own.
-Konnor Sudmann, Senior, Treynor (.465/.491/.485): All she did was lead the Western Iowa Conference in total hits (47), runs scored (39) and stolen bases (40) in her first summer of softball in five years.
-Stella Umphreys, Sophomore, Treynor (.432/.500/.580): A great breakout for Umphreys, finishing the season with nine doubles, two triples and 34 runs batted in while posting a gaudy .500 on-base percentage.
The WIC Three:
-Kenna Ford, Sophomore, Riverside (18-8, 2.38 ERA): She won games and she kept opponents off the scoreboard. She also struck out 99 against just 24 walks in 164 2/3 innings this season.
-Sydni Huisman, Senior, Treynor (29-2, 0.28 ERA): She had 361 strikeouts and a 0.28 ERA entering the state tournament, which seems pretty good. So does the .096 opponent’s batting average. Yeah, that’ll play.
-Reanna Rife, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (11-11, 3.00 ERA): There was a young team behind her, but she more often than not kept her team in the game. Rife struck out 184 batters in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
Senior of the Year: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
Junior of the Year: Reanna Rife, Logan-Magnolia
Sophomore of the Year: Kenna Ford, Riverside
-She also hit .387/.412/.495 with 10 doubles and 23 RBI to add to her pitching exploits.
Freshman of the Year: Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia
Offensive Player of the Year: Konnor Sudmann, Treynor
Pitcher of the Year: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Kara Huisman, Treynor
-The school’s first state tournament trip in six years, and they did it playing up a class.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Let’s honor the POI Nine…
-Alexa Anderson, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (.427/.485/.663): Anderson smashed five home runs and had six doubles among 38 hits (as of the end of their quarterfinal round win), and she did it in just 89 at bats and 28 games.
-Sterling Berndt, Freshman, Wayne (.528/.575/.906): Berndt led the conference in hits (56), doubles (18), triples (8), batting average and slugging percentage. She also went 13 for 13 in stolen bases.
-Jayda Gay, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (.424/.472/.727): One of just three players in the conference that posted a slugging percentage over .700, Gay had 13 doubles, four triples and three home runs while driving in 34 runs for the season.
-Josie Hartman, Freshman, Southeast Warren (.448/.543/.667): Hartman scored a league-best 45 runs thanks to a terrific .543 on-base percentage. She also had 17 doubles and two home runs and drove in a POI-high 35 runs.
-Camryn Jacobsen, Sophomore, Wayne (.357/.420/.663): She blasted a league-best seven home runs and added nine doubles with 27 RBI and 26 runs scored.
-Emily Jones, Freshman, Wayne (.478/.537/.707): Here’s the third player to post a slugging mark over .700 for the season. That’s thanks to 12 doubles and three home runs while driving in 33 runs and scoring 30 times.
-Kylee Rockhold, Freshman, Central Decatur (.458/.495/.635): The freshmen can really hit in this league. Rockhold had 10 doubles, two triples and a home run and finished the year with 44 total hits.
-Sam Stewart, Junior, Mount Ayr (.388/.451/.600): A .600 slugging percentage from the leadoff spot? Yes please. Stewart had 31 hits, scored 34 times and stole 18 bags in 18 attempts this summer.
-Selena Valenzuela, Junior, Bedford (.488/.557/.524): Valenzeula adds a bit of speed - or a lot of speed - to this nine. She had the .557 on-base percentage thanks to 41 hits and 13 walks, and she then went 30 for 30 in stolen base attempts.
The POI Pitching Three:
-Sterling Berndt, Freshman, Wayne (21-7, 1.66 ERA): Berndt struck out 238 and walked just 21 (plus 20 HBPS, but who’s counting). She also put her best stuff in the circle in regional play, leading the Falcons back to the state tournament.
-Caroline McAlexander, Senior, Mount Ayr (20-2, 1.06 ERA): She struck out 126 batters through 131 2/3 inning pitched this season while posting a minuscule 1.06 ERA. Her best, she always seemed to save for the later innings.
-TJ Stoaks, Sophomore, Lenox (25-6, 1.17 ERA): Another fantastic summer for Stoaks, who had 279 (!) strikeouts in 203 innings pitched for the year. Opponents managed to hit just .157 against her.
Senior of the Year: Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr
Junior of the Year: Selena Valenzuela, Bedford
Sophomore of the Year: TJ Stoaks, Lenox
-Along with her pitching, Stoaks also hit .326/.409/.413 for the season.
Freshman of the Year: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
Offensive Player of the Year: Sterling Berndt, Freshman, Wayne
Pitcher of the Year: Caroline McAlexander, Senior, Mount Ayr
Coach of the Year: Bret & Brandie Ruggles, Mount Ayr
-A first trip to state in 25 years is certainly deserving of any and all honors that come their way.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
The Rolling Valley Nine looks like this…
-Jayde Clark, Senior, Woodbine (.478/.593/.687): Clark mashed three home runs of her 32 hits this season, driving in 38 runs for a Tigers group that counted on her to do just that throughout the season. She also walked 18 times and stole 16 bags in 17 attempts.
-Amanda Foster, Sophomore, Woodbine (.455/.558/.519): The Woodbine turnaround season all started with Foster, literally. The leadoff hitter got on base at a .558 clip with 35 total hits, and when she got on she was heck to deal with, stealing an RVC-high 42 bags in 43 attempts. Her 44 runs scored led the league.
-Chloe Gilgen, Junior, West Harrison (.414/.510/.494): A .500+ on-base percentage thanks to 36 hits (5 doubles, 1 triple) and 15 walks, Gilgen also stole 22 bags in 23 attempts this season and scored 31 runs.
-Haley Koch, Sophomore, West Harrison (.460/.500/.730): Koch turned into a feared hitter this season with a league-best in triples (9) and RBI (43) while finishing the season with 46 total hits and 26 stolen bases in 26 attempts.
-Emily McIntosh, Sophomore, West Harrison (.490/.541/.653): Another strong year at the plate for McIntosh, who had 10 doubles and two home runs among her 48 hits while also ranking just behind her teammate (Koch) with 42 RBI.
-Cheyanne Rife, Senior, West Harrison (.370/.484/.450): Does this Nine need another Hawkeye? It does, because Rife was a monster all season, pounding out six doubles and a triple among her 37 hits. She also walked 18 times, stole 16 bags and scored 42 runs (second in the conference).
-Talia Schon, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (.620/.670/.975): Schon led the conference in a number of offensive categories, including the three in her slash line already noted - batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. She was also tops in hit (49) and doubles (16) and was second in triples (6). Her 13:3 walk to strikeout ratio was also quite good. It was a special season.
-Kami Waymire, Junior, Exira/EHK (.400/.500/.575): A breakout campaign for Waymire, who found her way on base 50 percent of the time she came to the plate. She had five doubles and three bombs among her 32 hits, drove in 25 and walked 15 times for the season.
-Katelyn Winnett, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.388/.438/.538): Winnett doubled five times, tripled twice and homered once among 31 hits throughout the summer to lead the Crusaders. Only eight girls had a .500+ slugging percentage, and Winnett was one of them.
The Three…
-Macy Emgarten, Freshman, Exira/EHK (12-14, 2.15 ERA): I firmly believe Emgarten’s best softball is ahead of her, but that doesn’t take away from a terrific freshman season. She struck out a league-best 186 batters over 159 1/3 innings, pitched to that 2.15 ERA and allowed just a .239 opponent’s batting average.
-Emily McIntosh, Sophomore, West Harrison (25-4, 2.06 ERA): The RVC champions had a stalwart on the mound, who struck out 169 batters in 180 innings pitched this summer.
-Helen Riker, Freshman CAM (8-12, 2.86 ERA): And the trio ends with another underclassmen with a great future. Riker struck out 136 batters over 132 innings. While the walks (73) may need to come down, there’s no denying her stuff. Opponents hit just .147 against her this season.
Senior of the Year: Jayde Clark, Woodbine
Junior of the Year: Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston
Sophomore of the Year: Emily McIntosh, West Harrison
Freshman of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
Offensive Player of the Year: Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston
Pitcher of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
Coach of the Year: Jami Sherer, West Harrison
-A dominant Rolling Valley Conference season with a pretty young (and yes, talented) team.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Here’s your starting nine from the MRC:
-Hannah Belt, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (.471/.495/.632): A terrific sophomore breakout campaign for Belt saw her smash seven doubles, two triples and a home run while driving in 28. She tied for third with the .632 slugging percentage.
-Chloe Black, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.416/.447/.528): Black had more hits than anyone else in the league, finishing the season with 52 knocks, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run. She also drove in 33 and scored 39 times while swiping 12 bags in 12 tries.
-Emma Christensen, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.408/.438/.608): She was second in the conference with 49 hits, which included 11 doubles, three homers and two triples. She also drove in 27 runs, scored a league-best 51 times and had 13 steals in 14 attempts.
-Rilee Filip, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (.313/.477/.552): Filip was a feared hitter in the AL lineup. I know that because she had 14 walks and was hit seven times on her way to the third-best on-base percentage in the conference (.477). She also had four doubles and four home runs and drove in 13 this season.
-Hailey Hoogers, Senior, Sioux City North (.389/.432/.481): Hoogers smashed 42 hits this season, with 10 of those going for extra bases. She also struck out just four times and drove in 25 runs in a fine finish to her splendid career.
-Caitlyn Jones, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (.494/.573/.494): Those that value batting average above all else would simply call Jones the Hit King of the conference. Her .494 batting average was the best in the league. She had 40 total hits, stole 13 bags and scored 23 times.
-Madelyn Mogensen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.372/.394/.595): Mogenesen was the top run producer in the conference by a wide margin, driving in 51 runs (second place was 33). She had 11 doubles, four homers and two triples among 45 hits this season.
-Riley Plantenberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.397/.453/.632): Plantenberg’s .453 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the conference this season and included nine doubles, two triples and a home run. She drove in 20 runs and was one of just two players with a .450+ OBP and a .600+ SLP (Belt was the other).
-Madi Van Dyke, Junior, Sioux City East (.361/.431/.701): A monster offensive season that included league-bests in doubles (15) and home runs (6), Van Dyke led the conference with a .701 slugging percentage and drove in 28 runs.
The MRC Three:
-Kenzie Foley, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-5, 1.54 ERA): An MRC-low 1.54 ERA for Foley this season. She had 131 strikeouts over 145 1/3 innings, and she led the conference with a terrific .162 opponent’s batting average.
-Hailey Hoogers, Senior, Sioux City North (20-9, 2.04 ERA): A great year at the plate and a great year in the circle for Hoogers. She had 171 strikeouts - a league-high - and only walked 18 batters over 178 1/3 innings while pitching to that 2.04 ERA.
-Chasity Johnson, Senior, Sioux City East (16-9, 3.01 ERA): A very tough one to hit when she was on her game. Johnson struck out 131 batters and walked just 36 over 169 2/3 innings pitched.
Senior of the Year: Hailey Hoogers, Sioux City North
Junior of the Year: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Along with her great pitching, Foley hit .370/.417/.463 for her junior year campaign.
Sophomore of the Year: Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson
Freshman of the Year: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East
-She just missed The Nine, finishing the season with a .388/.444/.495 line and an MRC-best 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Special shoutout to Heelan 8th grader Kenley Meis, who hit .364/.395/.558 this summer.
Offensive Player of the Year: Madi Van Dyke, Junior, Sioux City East
Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Hoogers, Senior, Sioux City North
Coach of the Year: Brent Eickholt, Sioux City North
-The Stars had a seven-win improvement from last season, winning 21 games - or the most for the program since 2009.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Here’s your Bluegrass Nine…
-Grace Bailey, Freshman, Twin Cedars (.373/.452/.602): Bailey had a league-high 42 runs driven in this year. She finished the season with 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs and walked 13 times against just nine strikeouts.
-Rylee Dunkin, 8th Grade, Twin Cedars (.440/.536/.517): The only 8th grader from a KMAland conference school to make their respective ‘Nine,’ Dunkin had 51 hits, 59 runs scored (a Bluegrass-best) and stole a league-high 43 bases.
-Kaela Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (.392/.566/.709): A terrific season for Eslinger, which included 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs among her 31 hits. She walked a league-high 29 times, stole 21 bases in 22 attempts and struck out a mere six times this season.
-Haley Godfrey, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (.495/.535/.864): Godfrey was one of just two players with 50+ hits and 50+ runs scored on the season. She was the only player that added 30+ RBI while smacking the softball around to the tune of 14 doubles, six triples and four home runs.
-Breianna Klein, Senior, Murray (.555/.621/1.027): The triple-slash champion of the Bluegrass Conference, Klein led the league in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage and also topped the conference with 61 hits and 13 home runs. She didn’t miss leading the league by much with her 13 doubles, 41 RBI and 20 walks (against just six strikeouts). A remarkable season.
-Cameron Martin, Freshman, Lamoni (.520/.586/.940): Along with Klein, Martin was the only player to hit over .500 and post a slugging percentage over .900. She had 12 doubles and three home runs among her 26 hits and struck out only two times all year.
-Ali Mockenhaupt, Freshman, Twin Cedars (.411/.526/.505): Mockenhaupt had 44 hits, and she made the most of them this year in driving in 41 runs (tied for 2nd in the league). Among those hits were eight doubles and a triple.
-Brooke Roby, Freshman, Twin Cedars (.417/.518/.635): Something tells me the future at Twin Cedars might be bright. Roby had 11 doubles and a league-high seven triples among her 48 hits, scored 54 times and drove in 28 runs. She also went 29 for 29 in stolen bases on the season.
-Kelli Romero, Senior, Murray (.385/.411/.581): A fantastic finish for Romero, who had 14 doubles and three home runs among 45 hits. She scored 37 runs, drove in 27 and went a perfect 10 for 10 on stealing bases.
Here’s your Bluegrass Three:
-Breianna Klein, Senior, Murray (14-6, 1.13 ERA): Was she simply the best two-way player in all KMAland conferences? There’s a case for it. She struck out 198, walked just 26 and pitched to a 1.13 ERA in 111 1/3 innings.
-Emilie Krpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (27-4, 1.22 ERA): She kept her team in every single game, finishing the year with a 1.22 ERA, 252 strikeouts against just 39 walks in 178 innings pitched and an opponent’s batting average of .163.
-Kayla Wookey, Senior, Murray (12-4, 2.16 ERA): What a luxury to have two of the top three pitchers in the conference in Danny Jensen’s final year as coach. Wookey had 154 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 90 2/3 innings.
Senior of the Year: Breianna Klein, Murray
Junior of the Year: Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg
-Eslinger struck out 128 batters and pitched to a 3.95 ERA in 170 innings this year.
Sophomore of the Year: Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas
Freshman of the Year: Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars
-The league-leader in RBI also struck out 95 in 144 2/3 innings and had a 2.37 ERA in the circle.
Offensive Player of the Year: Breianna Klein, Senior, Murray
Pitcher of the Year: Breianna Klein, Senior, Murray
Coach of the Year: Danny Jensen, Murray
-Hey, I’m allowed an emotional pick, right? Jensen gave everything for 40 years, including in this final season - yet another winning season.
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com. KMA Sports will not comment on or explain any of the award decisions.