(KMAland) -- Introducing the KMAland football district awards from the 2019 football season.
This year, KMA Sports covered 16 districts in the state of Iowa. In each of those districts below, you will find an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, a Coach of the Year and a Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year (where applicable).
Our individual awards will be revealed throughout the rest of the week. The schedule:
Tuesday: KMAland Iowa Offensive Players of the Year
Wednesday: KMAland Iowa Defensive Players of the Year & KMAland Missouri Player of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Iowa Linemen of the Year & KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year
Friday: KMAland Iowa Coach of the Year
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Offensive Player of the Year: Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills
Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills
OPOTY: Malcom rushed for 1,645 yards and 29 touchdowns, but more than that is that he rushed for 12.1 yard per carry. Yes, every time he carried the ball he was giving you a first down + 2 yards.
DPOTY: Break it down on a per-game basis, and Malcom led the league in solo tackles (56 total) and solo tackles for loss (15). He also had three interceptions, including one returned 20 yards for a touchdown.
COTY: Hey, Christiansen had a Division I player. That’s correct. However, he also had to replace one of their great quarterbacks in school history and a number of other standout seniors. Plus, when Malcom went down against Coon Rapids-Bayard, he found a way to get his team to the next round. He continues to lead one of the great public school 8-man programs in the state of Iowa.
Senior of the Year: Nic Duysen, East Mills
Junior of the Year: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
Sophomore of the Year: Logan Roberts, Stanton
Freshman of the Year: Cale Swain, Griswold
SOTY: Duysen had 77 receptions for 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while also quarterbacking the Wolverines defense with 57 solo tackles, 84 total tackles and 17 solo tackles for loss.
JOTY: See above for Malcom.
SOTY: Roberts led the district with 84.5 tackles, including 54 solos and finished with 11 solo tackles for loss. Offensively, he had 121 yards rushing, 153 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns.
FOTY: There were some pretty good options in the class, but Swain had the biggest impact with 901 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He also ranked second on his team with 45 total tackles and first with three interceptions.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Offensive Player of the Year: Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon
Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM
Coach of the Year: Sean Birks, Audubon
OPOTY: Really tough call at this spot, but it’s hard to go against a guy that led his team to the final game of the season. Schultes rushed for over 1,800 yards, threw for over 700 yards and accounted for 40+ offensive touchdowns. On a per snap basis, there’s no doubt in my mind Schultes would be tops in the league.
DPOTY: Another tough call and another where Woodbine fans are throwing things at their computer screen. I get it, but Steffensen led the district with 22 solo tackles and 14 solo sacks. He was a complete havoc wreaker for one of the top 8-player defenses in the area.
COTY: In the toughest district in all of the state, Coach Birks led his team through the fire. And then he led him through a few more fires in the postseason. It was a great coaching job and one that began well before this year.
Senior of the Year: Skyler Schultes, Audubon
Junior of the Year: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
Sophomore of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM
Freshman of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison
SOTY: Schultes also played a little defense with 13.5 tackles and an interception on the season.
JOTY: Incredible season for “The Beast.” Pryor had 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense, and he led the district with 122.5 total tackles on defense. He also had 15 solo tackles for loss, a pick and a fumble recovery on the season.
SOTY: Another Lane here. Spieker scored touchdowns five different ways this year, but most of them came on the ground. He finished the year with 1,614 yards rushing, 338 yards receiving, 169 yards passing and 34 total offensive touchdowns. He also had 47 tackles, 4 solo tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, two kickoff return touchdowns and two punt return touchdowns.
FOTY: Evans made his biggest contribution on the defensive side, leading the way with 51.5 tackles, 5 solo tackles for loss, 4 solo sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni
Defensive Player of the Year: Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren
Coach of the Year: Bryan Nowlin, Lamoni
OPOTY: Savage was a beast that led the way for the Demons’ district championship, finishing the season with 1,404 yards rushing, 889 yards passing and 48 total offensive scores.
DPOTY: Vandelune led the district with 19 solo tackles for loss. He was also in on 16 other tackles that led to a loss and had 4.5 sacks among his 76 total tackles for the season.
COTY: It’s 3 for 3 when it comes to district champions = coach of the year. It’s not always how I roll, but it’s how I’m going here, as Coach Nowlin’s team ran roughshod through the league and into the playoffs.
Senior of the Year: Patrick Savage, Lamoni
Junior of the Year: Tanner Cormeny, Moravia
Sophomore of the Year: Devin Whipple, Lenox
Freshman of the Year: Brody Tuttle, Seymour
SOTY: Along with his stupendous offensive numbers, Savage led the Demons with 51.5 tackles and had a pair of interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on defense. He also handled punts, averaging 39.8 yards on 10 kicks.
JOTY: Cormeny was a 1,000-yard rusher and 100-tackle defender. He finished his junior year with 1,002 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on offense and added 106.5 tackles (70 solos) and 7.5 tackles for loss with three fumble recoveries and a pick on defense.
SOTY: Whipple had a big defensive season, with 40.5 total tackles and 14 total tackles for loss.
FOTY: The future of the Warriors, Tuttle passed for 1,001 yards and had 11 touchdown passes on the season. He was also one of his team’s top defenders, finishing his freshman season with 66 total tackles and three interceptions.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Offensive Player of the Year: Kadin Bennett, SR, Collins-Maxwell
Defensive Player of the Year: Brett Livesay, SR, Collins-Maxwell
Coach of the Year: Cory Crnkovich, Collins-Maxwell
OPOTY: Bennett threw for 2,161 yards, rushed for 631 more and had 46 total offensive touchdowns on the season.
DPOTY: The star senior receiver was also catching balls on the defensive side, finishing the year with seven interceptions to go with his 50 total tackles, including 30 solos, seven solo tackles for loss and three assist tackles for loss.
COTY: I promise, this is not the Collins-Maxwell network. Truth is, they went from 4-6 last year to 6-4 this year, which tied for the best total win improvement in the district. And they did it in a fun way, as evidenced by the statistics mentioned above.
Senior of the Year: Brett Livesay, Collins-Maxwell
Junior of the Year: Kegan Giesking, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sophomore of the Year: Andrew Grover, Colo-Nesco
Freshman of the Year: Cody Damman, Baxter
SOTY: You know about Livesay’s defensive numbers, but he also put up big offensive numbers: 91 receptions, 1,545 yards, 27 touchdowns.
JOTY: Giesking was the leader of the district champion. He rushed for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense and was the team’s leading tackler on defense (58 tackles, 9 solo TFL, 4 ATFL).
SOTY: Grover rushed for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense. He was also the team’s top receiver with 198 yards and topped the team with 41 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
FOTY: Damman had a strong two-way season, finishing with 25 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns on offense and 62 total tackles (55 solos) and a team-high three interceptions on defense.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Offensive Player of the Year: Brody Sohn, JR, Harris-Lake Park
Defensive Player of the Year: Noah Schroeder, SR, Remsen, St. Mary’s
Coach of the Year: Lane Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park
OPOTY: Sohn had 2,166 yards passing, 349 yards rushing and 38 total offensive touchdowns for HLP.
DPOTY: Pretty difficult to overlook 158.5 total tackles, 118 solo tackles, 22 solo tackles for loss and 10 assisted tackles for loss, which is what Schroeder did this season.
COTY: Gunderson led Harris-Lake Park’s move from a three-win campaign to an 8-1 regular season and a spot in the state playoffs.
Senior of the Year: Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen, St. Mary’s
Junior of the Year: Brody Sohn, Harris-Lake Park
Sophomore of the Year: Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va
Freshman of the Year: Brenden Fisch, Remsen, St. Mary’s
SOTY: Waldschmitt had a monster season on defense with 31 solo tackles for loss and 16 solo sacks. But he was also strong offensively with 473 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
JOTY: Sohn also had 28 tackles and an interception on defense to go with his prolific offensive stats.
SOTY: Another strong year for the Ar-We-Va standout Ragaller, who finished the season with 854 yards rushing, 504 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns on offense and 82.5 tackles, 63 solos, 22 solo tackles for loss and 8 total sacks on defense.
FOTY: Fisch finished his freshman campaign with 40 tackles and three interceptions on defense to go with 471 yards rushing, 104 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns.
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center
Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center
Coach of the Year: Kurt Bremer, Woodbury Central
OPOTY: Freeberg threw for 2,153 yards and 21 touchdowns. This was right in line with what Jase Manker of Woodbury Central did, but he completed 60.6 percent of his passes and threw fewer picks. Freeberg also rushed for 328 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
DPOTY: Carlson was all over the field all the time, finishing his senior season with 102.5 total tackles, including 71 solos, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
COTY: Bremer led a strong Woodbury Central team to the state quarterfinals, advancing their win total from 6 in 2018 all the way up to 10 in 2019.
Senior of the Year: Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center
Junior of the Year: Gaige Heissel, Woodbury Central
Sophomore of the Year: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center
Freshman of the Year: Jackson Dewald, Westwood
SOTY: Carlson also rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in a largely passing offense and added 159 yards receiving and a score.
JOTY: Heissel made his largest impact on defense with 76 total tackles, including 57 solos, 16 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
SOTY: Tight battle with Lo-Ma’s Gavin Maguire, but Freeberg was one of his team’s top players on both sides. On offense, he had 50 receptions for 561 yards and six scores and finished with 65 tackles, including 6.5 TFL, on defense. He also had three forced turnovers.
FOTY: Dewald had a strong defensive season with 48 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss among 63.5 total takedowns for the season.
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Swalla, SR, Earlham
Defensive Player of the Year: Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley
Coach of the Year: Chris Caskey, Earlham
OPOTY: An amazing season for Swalla, who rushed for 2,325 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
DPOTY: Ayase finished the season with a league-best 19 solo tackles for loss and 71 total tackles on the year, including 65 solos.
COTY: Chris Caskey helped the Cardinals recover from last season’s 4-5 record and led the Cardinals to a district championship and an eventual playoff win. And to think, there were people questioning my choice of Earlham to win the district before the season.
Senior of the Year: Caleb Swalla Earlham
Junior of the Year: Tony Ayase, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside
Freshman of the Year: Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley
SOTY: Swalla had a district-high 76 total tackles and 66 solos to make for a strong two-way senior season.
JOTY: The top defensive player also had a strong offensive season with a team-best 623 yards rushing and five touchdowns and 282 yards receiving and three more scores.
SOTY: Kremkoski threw for 1,476 yards, rushed for 506 more and had 16 total touchdowns on the season.
FOTY: Phillippi had 33 solo tackles, eight solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks for the Nodaway Valley defense this past season.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Offensive Player of the Year: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne
Defensive Player of the Year: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne
Coach of the Year: Derek Wharton, Martensdale-St. Marys
OPOTY: Not one time during his career did Chasen Kiefer have his name spelled correctly in QuikStats. Amazing, too, when you consider he rushed for 6,000 career yards. This year, he went for 1,799 yards and 21 touchdowns. What a career.
DPOTY: Kiefer also led the way on defense with a district-best 17 solo tackles for loss among his 44 total tackles. Kiefer also had eight solo sacks on the year.
COTY: Coach Wharton didn’t know if they would field a team this year. As it turns out, they fielded a team that won five games one year after they went 0-9. Pretty incredible story, actually.
Senior of the Year: Chasen Kiefer, Wayne
Junior of the Year: Haden Leymaster, Central Decatur
Sophomore of the Year: Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur
Freshman of the Year: Braden Steel, Lynnville-Sully
SOTY: See above.
JOTY: No matter what side of the ball he is on, Leymaster was catching balls. He had 49 receptions for 630 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, and he finished with five interceptions on defense.
SOTY: Watch for Boothe in the future. He had 782 yards passing and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions to lead the way for the Cardinals this year. In addition, he finished the season with five interceptions on defense.
FOTY: Steel had a fine defensive season with six solo tackles for loss among 21.5 total tackles this past year.
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning
Defensive Player of the Year: Brody Swearingen, JR, IKM-Manning
Coach of the Year: Tom Casey, IKM-Manning
OPOTY: Rasmussen gets the edge over Jayden Harder of Sioux Central for averaging a higher yard per carry average (4.8 to 4.5), going for more touchdowns (14 to 10) and for leading the Wolves to the district championship.
DPOTY: Another tight battle, but Swearingen was all over opponent’s backfields with 10 solo tackles for loss, seven solo sacks and 48 total tackles.
COTY: A heck of a coaching job for Coach Casey, who took his team from 0-3 to 6-3 and a state playoff appearance. They got a tough draw with a trip to eventual state champion West Hancock, but the season was made with those six straight victories.
Senior of the Year: Colten Brandt, IKM-Manning
Junior of the Year: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Sophomore of the Year: Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Freshman of the Year: Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning
SOTY: Brandt was a strong defender with 73 total tackles, 7 solo tackles for loss and 2 solo sacks, and he was a solid contributor on offense (271 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards, 2 TD).
JOTY: Pretty hard to top Rasmussen, who was also his team’s leading tackler (75 tackles, 44 solos) and had six solo tackles for loss.
SOTY: Amos Rasmussen averaged 5.9 yards per carry and finished the season with 774 yards on the ground. He also had 141 yards receiving, 33.5 tackles on defense, 25 PATs and one field goal make, 41 kickoffs, a kickoff return for a touchdown and he may have even driven the bus home. Although I don’t know if he’s old enough to even do that.
FOTY: May as well make it a clean sweep. Irlmeier had 26 tackles on defense this year, including 18 solos.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Gerdes, SR, East Sac County
Coach of the Year: Jeff Casey, Treynor
OPOTY: Ravlin threw for 2,481 yards, rushed for 281 more and had 28 total offensive touchdowns on the season.
DPOTY: Gerdes was all over the field all the time for East Sac County, finishing the year with 91.5 total tackles. He finished with 59 solo tackles and 5.5 total tackles for loss.
COTY: The Cardinals’ ascent as a program has continued under the direct leadership of Casey, who has presided over a quick and smooth rise. This year, they nabbed their first playoff win in years.
Senior of the Year: Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
Junior of the Year: Brayden Wollan, Underwood
Sophomore of the Year: Scott Pearson, Underwood
Freshman of the Year: Kolby Scott, MVAOCOU
SOTY: There were some outstanding seniors this year, but how about the numbers from Haynes? He had 1,510 yards rushing and 15 total offensive touchdowns, and he had a team-high 69 total tackles. That includes 65 solos, 5 solo tackles for loss and 1 sack.
JOTY: Great, great finish to the season for Wollan, who had 46 receptions for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also finished as one of the top defensive players on the team, totaling 51 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
SOTY: Pearson had 52 total tackles, 39 solos, 3.5 tackles for loss and five turnovers forced (4 FR, 1 INT) on defense. He also led the Eagles with 571 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground to go with 127 yards receiving on 17 grabs.
FOTY: Scott was the district’s leading tackler among freshmen, finishing the year with 40.5 tackles, including 30 solos.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Dejean, JR, OABCIG
Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Nieman, SR, OABCIG
Coach of the Year: Larry Allen, OABCIG
OPOTY: The easiest pick of them all (with all respect to Tyler Moen). Dejean entered the 2A state final with 3,294 yards passing, 1,124 yards rushing and 62 total offensive touchdowns. Insane numbers.
DPOTY: Nieman had 81 total tackles this season - 64 of them were solos - and he also led the district with six interceptions - two that led to touchdowns.
COTY: Larry Allen said there was not a lot of coaching involved in Cooper Dejean’s great year, but you have to be smart enough to know to get the ball in his hands enough to push the Falcons to the state championship. It says here, they couldn’t do it without the coaching.
Senior of the Year: Tyler Moen, Atlantic
Junior of the Year: Cooper Dejean, OABCIG
Sophomore of the Year: Easton Harms, OABCIG
Freshman of the Year: Blake Herold, Shenandoah
SOTY: Moen by a nose over Nieman because he really did a lot of his work on his own. Moen went for 1,909 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, averaging nine yards per tote. He also managed 30 total tackles and five total defensive touchdowns on the season.
JOTY: Dejean even added 30 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side.
SOTY: Harms was a key receiving target for Dejean all year, pulling in 89 balls for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 25.5 tackles, a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and had a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
FOTY: Pretty strong season for Herold, who ended the year with 21 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 27.5 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Kaden Sutton, SR, ADM
Coach of the Year: Justin Kammrad, Lewis Central
OPOTY: There were a number of serious candidates, but Carr had a huge and efficient season with 1,966 yards passing, 607 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns. He also completed nearly 60 percent of his passes and only threw six interceptions.
DPOTY: Sutton was a monster all year with 29 solo tackles for loss and 7 solo sacks among 54.5 total tackles for the year.
COTY: Yes, there was a lot of talent returning, but he took over a situation where there was nowhere to go but down. And they didn’t go down. Not one bit. They made their way back to a state semifinal, and they continued to maintain the standard at Lewis Central.
Senior of the Year: Kaden Sutton, ADM
Junior of the Year: Tate Stine-Smith, ADM
Sophomore of the Year: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central
Freshman of the Year: Aidan Hall, Harlan
SOTY: Sutton was dominant two-way player for the Tigers and without a real solid way to evaluate offensive line play, his defensive numbers were so gaudy that he lands the award. Additionally, LC’s Logan Jones rarely got to play a full four quarters, so the numbers aren’t nearly as gaudy.
JOTY: His offensive numbers are good enough: 1,760 passing yards, 867 rushing yards, 27 total touchdowns. But he also played a little defense (16 tackles, INT).
SOTY: The season was so good — 45.5 tackles, 24.6, TFL, 3.5 sacks — that he earned himself a Division I full scholarship offer.
FOTY: In Class 3A football, there aren’t a lot of frosh that get varsity time. Hall is one of those, and he finished with 11.5 total tackles (9 solos).
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Offensive Player of the Year: Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Defensive Player of the Year: Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Justin Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OPOTY: Wright had 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions in his senior year. He also threw for nearly 3,000 yards (2,997 to be exact) and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (69.7 to be exact).
DPOTY: Clayborne led the district with 20 solo tackles for loss and 10 solo sacks and finished the season with 60.5 total tackles.
COTY: Justin Smith - a Hamburg grad - helped SBL back to another state semifinal. Without any other major improvements in the district, Smith is the guy.
Senior of the Year: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Junior of the Year: Edgar Mendoza, Storm Lake
Sophomore of the Year: Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Freshman of the Year: N/A
SOTY: Let’s go with the quarterback with nearly 3,000 yards and a Dome trip.
JOTY: Back to the lines, where Mendoza had 13 solo tackles for loss and seven solo sacks on the defensive side.
SOTY: Strong two-way player is Imming, who had 46 total tackles (7 TFL) and 542 yards receiving with seven touchdowns on 47 receptions.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Downs, SR, Ames
Defensive Player of the Year: Drew Jirak, SR, WDM Valley
Coach of the Year: Gary Swenson, WDM Valley
OPOTY: Downs threw just four interceptions, threw for 17 touchdowns, rushed for six more and had 2,169 total offensive scrimmage yards on the year for the Little Cyclones.
DPOTY: Jirak was a ballhawk this season with 29 solo tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
COTY: Another tremendous year for Valley’s Gary Swenson.
Senior of the Year: Creighton Mitchell, WDM Valley
Junior of the Year: Jaden Harrell, Urbandale
Sophomore of the Year: Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson
Freshman of the Year: Nick Crispin, Des Moines North
SOTY: Downs gets the first nod, Mitchell gets this one. He had 1,423 yards, 19 touchdowns and averaged 10.2 yards per carry heading into the championship game.
JOTY: Harrell was the top tackling junior in the district with 69.5 total tackles, including 44 solos and 6.5 tackles for loss.
SOTY: Schubert had the arm TJ was looking for to open up their offense, and he threw for 966 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 44 yards rushing and a score and 15.5 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
FOTY: Crispin threw for 329 yards and rushed for 42 more in getting some variety experience under center this season.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Williams, SR, Dowling Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Ousley, SR, Dowling Catholic
Coach of the Year: Rick Nelson, Ankeny
OPOTY: Williams rushed for 1,122 yards on just 115 carries and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
DPOTY: Ousley had 12 solo tackles for loss among 52.5 total tackles this season. He also had eight solo sacks.
COTY: Nelson led Ankeny from a .500 team last year to a 7-4 mark and a playoff win this year.
Senior of the Year: Gavin Williams, Dowling Catholic
Junior of the Year: Jase Bauer, Ankeny
Sophomore of the Year: Chris Kadolph, Ankeny
Freshman of the Year: Brady Wavrunek, Sioux City North
SOTY: See above.
JOTY: Bauer was a dual-threat quarterback with 2,207 yards passing, 369 yards rushing and 26 total offensive touchdowns.
SOTY: Kadolph had 992 yards rushing, 132 yards receiving and 17 offensive touchdowns for the Hawks this season.
FOTY: Wavrunek rushed for a team-high 851 yards and scored six touchdowns.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaden Koger, JR, Des Moines Roosevelt
Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Lee, SR, Fort Dodge
Coach of the Year: Mitch Moore, Des Moines Roosevelt
OPOTY: Koger put together a great year with 1,225 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns - both leading district numbers.
DPOTY: Lee had 17 solo tackles for loss and three solo sacks among 63 total tackles on the season.
COTY: Moore pushed Roosevelt into the state playoffs this season, just one year after they went 3-6.
Senior of the Year: Austin Lee, Fort Dodge
Junior of the Year: Jaden Koger, Des Moines Roosevelt
Sophomore of the Year: Jaxon Dailey, Southeast Polk
Freshman of the Year: Kevin. Hayes, Sioux City West
SOTY: See above
JOTY: See above
SOTY: Jaxon Dailey threw for 1,297 yards, rushed for 144 and had 15 total offensive touchdowns on the season.
FOTY: Hayes had 335 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Wolverines this season.
KMA Sports will not respond to or explain any of our award decisions.