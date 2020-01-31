(Red Oak) -- It's all downhill from here. The four-week stretch of craziness meets its median this weekend when the Hawkeye Ten Tournament goes down in Red Oak. This is the last week of the regular season, which is crazy to think about. It seems like yesterday I was scrambling to crank out a 5,000 word wrestling preview.
The Hawkeye Ten Tournament is always a fun time full of memorable matchups, thrilling team races and energetic crowds. This year should have all that and possibly more.
Before I dive into the weight-by-weight breakdown of the meet, let's dive into the history books of the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. As you may or may not know, I'm a total nerd and enjoy reading all the facts and nuggets the Hawkeye Ten Conference is kind enough to provide.
Last Ten Team Champions
2010: Lewis Central
2011: Lewis Ceentral
2012: Creston-OM
2013: Creston-OM
2014: Creston-OM
2015: Creston-OM
2016: Creston-OM
2017 Atlantic-CAM
2018: Glenwood
2019: Atlantic-CAM
FOUR TIME CHAMPS
There have been 19 four-time conference champions in tournament history. 10 of them came from Lewis Central, which speaks to their reign of dominance in the 90s' and early 2000's. Also, eight wrestlers have won their four conference titles in four different weight classes. That's pretty impressive. That honors goes to Chase McLaren (Atlantic-CAM), Chase Shiltz (Creston-OM), Trent Paulsen (Lewis Central), Travis Paulsen (Lewis Central), Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah), Matt Anderson (Shenandoah), Doug Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) and Dave Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central).
Sadly, there will not be a four-time conference champion this season, but there could be next season because....
LOOKING TO BECOME A THREE-TIME CHAMP
Thirty-one wrestlers finished their career with three conference championships. With the most recent accomplishments coming from Clarinda's Austin Gutknecht and Glenwood's Trevor Anderson in 2018. However, Kuemper Catholic senior Benjamin Schmitz could join them if he captures gold. Harlan senior Ethan Lemon could add his name to three-time conference champions if he comes up victorious.
LOOKING TO BECOME A TWO-TIME CHAMP
There have been 90 two-time conference champions in the history of the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. Creston leads the way with 23 of them, Glenwood has had 18 followed by Lewis Central with 17 and Harlan with 13. This year, eight wrestlers could add their name to the list of two-time champions. Justin McCunn (Red Oak), Carter Maynes (Red Oak) and Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM) will look to close their careers with two titles while juniors Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central), Tanner Wink (Lewis Central), Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), Garon Wurster (Creston-OM) and Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) could become three-time champions next year if they win this year.
THROUGH THE YEARS
The first Hawkeye Ten Tournament was in 1972, however records of Hawkeye Ten dual wrestling dates back to 1968. According to the records, Corning won the first three Hawkeye Ten dual championships. Never would have guessed that. Creston won the first tournament but Harlan then dominated, winning six in a row from 1973 to 1978. Creston then bounced back and took four titles in a 10-year span (1979, 1985, 1986, 1988). with a few Lewis Central titles sprinkled in. Glenwood won the 1987 title but did not win the title in 1989, the year they won the state title. Lewis Central was the conference champion that year. Clarinda then began a run of dominance, claiming four straight titles from 1990 to 1993. Lewis Central won it in 1994 & 1995 before Glenwood took it all in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
Then, Lewis Central began perhaps the most impressive run in tournament history. The Titans claimed five consecutive titles from 1999 to 2003. During that time, LC had 31 individual champions. This, of course, was during their run of state titles in 2000 and 2001. Glenwood three-peated from 2004 to 2006. Clarinda had a pleasantly surprising title in 2007 followed by four in a row from Lewis Central from 2008 to 2011. Creston-OM then tallied five consecutive titles from 2012-2016. followed by titles from Atlantic-CAM in 2017 and 2019 and Glenwood's title in 2018.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS BY SCHOOL
Lewis Central leads the way with 148 conference champions, Creston has 111. Glenwood is third with 100. Harlan has had nice showings at the Hawkeye Ten meet with 69 champions. Atlantic has posted 53 titles, Clarinda 45, 37 for Shenandoah, 21 for Red Oak, 10 for Kuemper Catholic, four for Denison-Schleswig and one for St. Albert. Here's a look at each school's most recent champion.
Harlan: Derec Weyer, 2019
Atlantic: Cale Roller, 2019
Glenwood: Noah Carter, 2019
Creston-OM: Jackson Kinsella, 2019
Red Oak: Justin McCunn, 2019
Kuemper: Benjamin Schmitz, 2019
Lewis Central: Tanner Wink, 2019
Clarinda: Austin Gutknecht, 2018
St. Albert: Wyatt Lewis, 2014
Denison-Schleswig: Jesse Preul, 2010
Shenandoah: Carroll Heitshusen, 2010
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT BREAKDOWN
OK, the history lesson is over. Now it's time for the weight-by-weight preview that you came here for. All rankings come from IAWrestle
106 Pounds
This weight class typically gives us a preview of what to expect from this conference for the next few years. There is not a ranked wrestler in this weight class, so it really is wide open. Atlantic-CAM's Easton O'Brien comes in 30-13 on the season and had a strong showing at John J. this past weekend. Creston's Justin Parsons also had a strong showing at John J and continues to improve as the season progresses. St. Albert's Zachary Williams is also having an impressive season with a 23-11 record as is Kuemper Catholic's Riley Parkis, who is 25-11. O'Brien is undefeated against that group with victories over Parkis and Parsons. Williams also has victories over Parkis and Parsons, but has yet to wrestle O'Brien.
113 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 9 Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM)
I feel like Moore has been wrestling at Atlantic for 27 years. He's got his best chance to date at winning a Hawkeye Ten title this weekend, where he's likely to be the number one seed. Red Oak's Chase Sandholm made the semifinals at John J. last week. Also, keep an eye on Harlan's Luke Freund and William Cehacek (St. Albert) this weekend.
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 3 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic)
Schmitz can etch his name into the list of three-time conference champions this week. The junior has had an interesting career. He placed third at 106 his freshman year, then didn't even qualify for state last season. He's been wrestling solid this season and is 34-2 on the season. It will be interesting to see if Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) is in this class. Wink has missed a large chunk of the season with an injury but he returned recently. He's a defending conference champion and a former state qualifier, so he won't go down easy. Red Oaks Jonathon Erp is also a defending conference champion and state medalist. His season probably has not gone as smooth as he'd like but that could change this weekend. I also expect Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman and Harlan's Luke Musich to have a say in things Saturday.
126 Pounds
There are no ranked wrestlers in this weight, but it's still one of the more solid weight classes. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) is a defending conference champion and is fresh off a John J title that he earned by beating talented Red Oak freshman Dawson Bond, who is going to be motivated to entertain his home crowd with a conference title. Harlan's Ethan Lemon is a two-time conference champ while Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) is also a former conference champ. Add David Helton (St. Albert) to the mix and you've got a really intriguing bracket.
132 Pounds
This is another weight class without a ranked wrestler, but it does figure to have a pair of conference champions that will be eyeing their second gold medal. Creston-OM's Garon Wurster won a thrilling finals match at John J over 1A No. 10 Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) in ultimate-tiebreaker Saturday. Wurster also claimed gold at Hawkeye Ten last season. Wurster will likely have to contend with Clarinda's Kale Downey or Lewis Central's Brian Paul. The wildcard is whether or not Lemon bumps up to 132.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 8 Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
Parkis is currently 35-2 on the season and has earned a state ranking. Kuemper has not had more than one individual champion in the same tournament since the duo of Jared Klein and Matt Rupiper claimed gold in 1999. This could be their best shot to date. Projecting the rest of this bracket is a crapshoot. Tate Mayberry (Glenwood), Bryan Erp (Red Oak), Cameron Mardeson (St. Albert) and Mason McClarnon (Clarinda) have also seen time at this weight class.
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 3A No. 6 Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central)
Higgins is currently 34-6 on the season and had a strong showing this past weekend, where he took second at the talent-packed Heelan Invitational. Higgins holds victories over Keaton Street (Creston-OM), Mason Griffith (Harlan), Jake Echternach (Red Oak) and Tyler Boldra (Glenwood) this season
152 Pounds
Not gonna lie, I have no idea what to expect from this weight class. My senses tell me the finals will likely come down to Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) and Collin Wiederin (Kuemper Catholic). Wiederin is 21-7 on the season while Stutzman is 35-9 on the season. They met earlier this year, with Stutzman pinning Wiederin on December 6th. But don't count out Jake Lear (Lewis Central)
160 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 2 Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
McCunn will look for his second consecutive conference title while also trying to make a statement for the postseason. Creston-OM's Hayden Green enters this weekend with a 23-18 record, the rest of this bracket is tough to project but I wouldn't be surprised to also see Harlan's Zane Bendorf in the finals, either.
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 6 Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
Thinking about this class gets me excited and gives me a headache at the same time. McLaren is 24-4 on the season with three of his losses coming at the talent-laden Council Bluffs Classic. He has a one-point win over Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak), who split his two-matches with Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), who beat Carter Bendorf (Harlan) earlier this season. I feel like the finals will be some variation of these four, but good luck guessing who.
182 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 3 Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
Kinsella is wrestling like a dude I wouldn't want to face right now. The junior just picked up a dominant John J. title and will be eyeing his second conference title. Projecting Kinsella to make the finals is a safe bet. Trying to predict whether he'll be joined by Jakob Childs (Clarinda), Thomas Frederick (Harlan) or Avery Martin (Shenandoah) is not easy to project given they have not wrestled each other to my knowledge.
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 3 Carter Maynes (Red Oak); 2A No. 4 Sam Chapman (Creston-OM).
If Maynes and Chapman make the finals, this will be their third battle this season and the rubber-match. Maynes pinned Chapman in December and Chapman majored Maynes last week in Corning, so have fun picking this one. Oh, and they'll likely see each other at districts in two weeks.
220 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda)
Remember how I said Kinsella is a dude I wouldn't want to face right now? Well, Howard is another one of those dudes. The junior has been a demolition course since returning from a football injury. Not only has he yet to lose, but he's barely even been tested. He came close to a conference title last year and will be the favorite at 220 this weekend. The rest of this bracket will likely come down to Dylan Koch (Lewis Central), Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) and Jesse Schwery (Harlan). Wanninger and Schwery split this season while Koch has a victory over Wanninger this season but has not wrestled Schwery, who has not lost since December 21st.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 7 Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
Roller has been a beast this season. He's already won the Rollin Dyer and John J tournaments. Now, he has his eyes on his second conference title. He'll be the hands-down favorite for this weekend while Noah Clark (Glenwood), Jared McGregor (Clarinda) and Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central) could also be players here, too.
THE TEAM RACE
Unlike years past, I think this is the first year where there is not a clear-cut favorite going into the tournament. Atlantic-CAM, Creston-OM and Red Oak finished second, third and fourth at John J and were separated by a combined six points last week. Harlan has been solid all season, Lewis Central is beginning to get healthy while Kuemper Catholic, Clarinda and St. Albert have some nice pieces that could score them lots of points. I have no idea how this will play out, but I've tried to pretend I do. I went weight-by-weight and predicted the finals, I then rewarded a team 16 points for a champion and 12 for a runner-up. Much like what is actually rewarded. Only problem is there's no way to try to project bonus points and I don't have enough time to project all place-winner, but here's my guess: 1. Atlantic-CAM, 2. Red Oak, 3. Creston-OM, 4. Lewis Central, 5. Harlan, 6. Clarinda, 7. Kuemper Catholic, 8. St. Albert, 9. Glenwood, 10. Denison-Schleswig, 11. Shenandoah
I think 106, 120, 126, 170 and 285 are going to be the brackets that have the biggest impact on the team race because I had a nightmarish time coming to a conclusion in my projections.
DISCLAIMER: These are just a somewhat educated guess, so please don't yell at me for these predictions. I am totally fine with being wrong.
Don't forget, Steve Baier and I will have the call of the Hawkeye Ten finals Saturday afternoon on KMA 960. I'll also have tweets about the wrestling, hospitality room and much more throughout the day if you want to follow me @TrevMaeder96