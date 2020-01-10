(Atlantic) -- KMA's 2020 wrestling coverage begins Saturday with the always entertaining Rollin Dyer Invitational.
Fun fact: four years ago, this was the first wrestling meet I covered for KMA. I had no idea what I was doing then and probably still don't but here we are. It seems that this tournament gets more talented every season and that's the case again this year. 32 ranked wrestlers and four ranked teams will be in Atlantic Saturday for what is going to be an awesome day of wrestling. You'll be able to hear the finals of the Rollin Dyer Invite on KMA 960 with Steve Baier and I.
As awesome as the wrestling always is in Atlantic, it's not even the best part of the day. That honor goes to soup buffet in the hospitality room. It's amazing every year and I've been told they have around 15 soups lined up for Saturday. To say I'm excited is an understatement but I digress. Let's get to the stuff you care about: a weight-by-weight breakdown of the Rollin Dyer Invite
Teams participating Saturday include AHSTW, Alta-Aurelia, Bondurant-Farrar, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Grand Island (NE), Humboldt, Interstate 35, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Southwest Valley and Underwood.
All rankings come from IAWrestle and NEWrestle
106 Pounds
Ranked Wrestler: 1A #1 Gable Porter (Underwood); A #3 Ein Obermiller (Grand Island); 2A #4 Cole Nelson (Humboldt); 2A #7 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar)
A bracket with four ranked wrestlers right out the game. Isn't that awesome? Porter's high school debut has been better than advertised. All the freshman has done is win the Council Bluffs Classic, Western Iowa Conference and earn a number one ranking in Class 1A. I'd say he's clearly the favorite but the bracket won't be easy.
Porter pinned Obermiller at the Council Bluffs Classic while Fiser enters this weekend with one loss and Nelson enters with two. There's going to be semifinal matches Saturday night that are state semifinal caliber.
113 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A #3 Riley Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar)
Anderson is the only ranked wrestler, is 15-1 on the season and was a state medalist one year ago.
While Anderson will be considered the favorite, I don't look for Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) to go down without a fight. Moore is a grizzled veteran who has been in the lineup for the Trojans for what seems like 12 years. He gets the job done more often and not and this is one of his final chances to wrestle in front of his home crowd. He's going to be motivated.
Jonathon Erp (Red Oak) is the wildcard in this bracket. He's bounced between 113 and 120 at times this season so it's tough saying where he'll fit in this weekend. Underwood's Niles Solazzo has also been wrestling really well as of late and is coming off a runner-up performance at Creighton Prep last weekend.
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A #2 Stevie Barnes (Underwood); 2A #2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar); A #4 Juan Pedro (Grand Island); 2A #9 Cresten Craven
This bracket has me all sorts of excited. Barnes is a state runner-up from last season, Pedro finished third in Class A, Lillegard was fifth-place finisher and will be making his return from a knee injury. Craven is 18-1 this season.
Barnes and Pedro were in the same bracket at the Council Bluffs Classic but did not wrestle each other during their respective third and fifth-place finishes.
Much like 113, Erp is the wildcard here. He's wrestled at 120 in most tournament action this season and was a state medalist last year. If he's in this bracket, that means four state medalists. Yes, please.
126 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: A #2 Blake Cushing (Grand Island); 2A #9 Kanon Ekstram (Bondurant-Farrar)
Cushing is the defending tournament champion at 113 pounds and was a third-place medalist at Nebraska's state tournament last season. Ekstram is off to a fast start and is currently 15-1 on the season.
Atlantic-CAM's Joe Weaver has received some love in the rankings but recently dropped out for some reason. As I mentioned with Moore, every Atlantic wrestler is going to want to impress their home crowd and Weaver has the tools to do so.
AL's Aiden Keller has been wrestling well lately and comes into Atlantic with a winning record while Underwood's Nick Stephens continues to improve and could put himself in prime position to turn some heads like he did at the WIC.
132 Pounds
Ranked Wrestler: 1A #6 Joel Sampson (AHSTW); 2A #7 Nathan Curry (Sergant Bluff); 1A #9 Zane Ziegler (Underwood)
This bracket has three ranked wrestlers as well as one wrestler who has been ranked at one point this year. Sampson is still riding the momentum from winning the WIC Tournament. Curry is 14-3 on the season and holds a victory over AL's Jude Ryan---who also received some love in the state rankings earlier this season.
Curry also holds a victory over Ziegler--who has been a key cog in Underwood's incredibly talented roster but has battled through some injuries this season and was forced to miss the WIC tournament. Oh, and he holds a victory over Ziegler this season.
Don't sleep on Grand Island's Kael Kingery either. He already has a win to his name over Ziegler this season.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A #2 Logan James (Underwood); 2A #4 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton); A #5 Brody Arrants (Grand Island)
James did not wrestle at Creighton Prep last weekend but he did close 2019 with a championship at the WIC Tournament and pinned Arrants in the first period of their quarterfinal showdown at the Council Bluffs Classic.
James also has a victory over Bryan earlier this season. Assuming James wrestles, he will be the favorite to win this weight class but Bryan and Arrants would love nothing more than to avenge a loss. Sergeant Bluff's Hunter Steffans is 19-1 on the season and will have a chance to make a statement.
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A #1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
The KMAland 106-145 No. 1 ranked Hamilton has hardly broken a sweat this season. He's 24-0 on the season with 16 victories by pin, 12 of which have been in the first period. He's not wasting much time this year and has been incredibly difficult to score off.
It's anybody's guess as to who could possibly join Hamilton in the finals. Perhaps Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Isaac Bates, Tipton's Kaleb Nerem who is 21-5 on the season or Denison-Schleswig's Colton Johnson.
152 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A #1 Jack Gaukel (SBL); 1A #8 Jaedan Rasmussen (Grand Island)
Gaukel, a two-time state runner-up, has been an absolute dude this season. Gaukel is 25-1 on the season with his one defeat coming to Maxx Mayfield, the sixth-ranked wrestler in the nation. 20 of Gaukel's 25 victories have come from either pin or tech fall this season.
AHSTW's Jaedan Rasmussen enters Saturday with a 12-3 record and a state ranking. Can he pull off a massive upset? It will be interesting to see. Also, don't sleep on Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman--who is much improved from last year. He's bounced around between 152 and 160 so it's tough to say what weight class he'll be in Saturday.
160 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A #2 Justin McCunn (Red Oak); A #5 Kolby Laukasiewicz (Grand Island); 1A #9 Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
McCunn dominated this tournament last year and there's a really good chance he does so again but it won't be easy. His only losses of the season came at the insanely talent-packed Kansas City Stampede. One by a close decision and the other by an injury forfeit.
Laukasiewicz is 20-4 on the season and has not wrestled anybody that will likely be in his bracket. Pauley closed 2019 with a WIC title but does a loss to McCunn earlier this season. Much like 152, Stutzman could be in this bracket and I wouldn't put it past him to make a run to the finals.
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A #6 Seth Kiesel (AHSTW); 2A #9 Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff)
Kiesel is off to a 12-3 start this season and has earned a state ranking. However, one of his three losses was to Red Oak's Bruce Lukehart---who I have a hunch is going to surprise people in January. Liebe was a runner-up last in this tournament last season and is currently 22-2 this season with both losses coming at the CB Classic. Carter Davis (Underwood), Matthew Johnston (Southwest Valley) and Peyton Fewson (Atlantic-CAM) are also likely to be in this bracket.
182 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: A #1 Daylon Keovalone (Grand Island); 1A #9 Alex De Roos (Alta-Aurelia)
Keovalone recently earned the top ranking at Class A 182 but he's wrestled most of the season at 195 pounds. However, he did wrestle at 182 pounds on his January 3rd dual. DeRoos is currently 11-2 on the season and was a state qualifier last season. Other contenders in this bracket will likely be Michael Shiffer (AHSTW), Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) and Cody Hall (Bondurant-Farrar).
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A #4 Carter Maynes (Red Oak)
Right now, Maynes would be one of the candidates for most improved wrestler. Maynes is 21-1 on the season with 18 of those victories coming by fall. One of Maynes' victories came over Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) who is 19-5 and has been in and out of the 1A rankings all season. Also, don't count out Brock Thompson (I35) who is 19-5 on the season.
220 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: #6 Alex Rodriguez (Grand Island)
We knew that Alex Rodriguez could hit a baseball but who knew he could wrestle, too? Just kidding, it's obviously a different A-Rod. The wrestling version of A-Rod is ranked sixth in Nebraska Class A.
Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers is a district qualifier from a year ago and has lost only two matches since bumping down from 285. Underwood's Chris Gardner was a state qualifier last season. Both wrestlers have improved since last season so a potential semifinal match between them has my interest piqued.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestler: 1A #5 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35); 2A #8 Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM); 1A #10 Brady Canada
The action Saturday will conclude with a doozy of bracket featuring three-ranked wrestlers. Snell is 16-2 on the season with a win of over Bondurant-Farrar's Scotty Hutchinson, who is also likely to be in this bracket. Roller has been dominant this season with a fourth-place finish at the Council Bluffs Classic, a runner-up at the Red Owens Holiday Classic and a recent victory over 1A state-ranked Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia).
Roller has grown up in Atlantic and had a first-hand view of the program. I can only imagine that he really wants to win the tournament. Canada has battled injuries most the season but is coming off a strong dual performance last night. Other wrestlers in this bracket that could have a say include Easton Eledge (Underwood), Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley), Keelan Bailey and Erik Turcios (Denison-Schleswig)
TEAM RACE
There are four ranked teams in this tournament: 1A #3 Underwood; Nebraska Class A #4 Grand Island; 2A #9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton and 2A #10 Bondurant-Farrar. I feel confident enough to say the team champion will be one of those four. I might even go as far as to say it will be either Underwood or Grand Island. The Eagles aren't at full strength, but they have a handful of games that are wrestling much better and should be able to score quite a few points on the backside of the bracket. I also look for Atlantic-CAM, AHSTW and Red Oak to be in play at the top half of the team standings. Here's my guess: 1. Underwood 2. Grand Island 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Bondurant-Farrar 5. Atlantic-CAM
Again, this is more of a guess rather than a prediction. This tournament was tougher to break down than most because there have not been many past matches between wrestlers in this bracket. So, please don't hate me for this preview.
I'll have live updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 throughout the day in Atlantic. You'll be able to hear the finals of the Rollin Dyer Invitational with Steve Baier and I on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon.