(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament matchups have been set for next week.
The tournament will be decided on Monday and Tuesday with the finals in Afton at East Union High School.
Here's the schedule:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
AT Southwest Valley: Mount Ayr vs. Wayne & Mt Ayr/Wayne vs. Southwest Valley
AT East Union: Bedford vs. Central Decatur & Bedford/CD vs. East Union
AT Southeast Warren: Southeast Warren vs. Lenox
AT Nodaway Valley: Nodaway Valley vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
AT East Union: Semifinals, Championship/Consolation