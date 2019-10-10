Pride of Iowa Conference Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament matchups have been set for next week.

The tournament will be decided on Monday and Tuesday with the finals in Afton at East Union High School.

Here's the schedule:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH 

AT Southwest Valley: Mount Ayr vs. Wayne & Mt Ayr/Wayne vs. Southwest Valley

AT East Union: Bedford vs. Central Decatur & Bedford/CD vs. East Union

AT Southeast Warren: Southeast Warren vs. Lenox

AT Nodaway Valley: Nodaway Valley vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

AT East Union: Semifinals, Championship/Consolation