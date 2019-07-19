(Corydon) -- For the fourth time this decade, the Wayne softball team will make an appearance at the state softball tournament.
The unranked and seventh-seeded Falcons (23-8) have been prominent the last nine years in Fort Dodge, but this year’s team is the first qualifier in five after going in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
“I guess everything just really came together this year,” Coach Heather Fortune told KMA Sports.
It definitely came together during the regional run, which saw the Falcons nip state No. 5 BCLUW in classic 4-2 eight-inning regional semifinal battle.
“They were certainly on a high (after the win),” Fortune said. “I’m glad they had a weekend to get themselves calmed down and start over again on Monday.”
That Monday saw Wayne leave no doubt in an 8-0 regional final win over Melcher-Dallas. The keys to the win have been the keys to the season. Freshman pitcher Sterling Berndt threw seven innings, allowed just three hits and a walk and struck out 10 in a complete game shutout. Meanwhile, her battery mate and sophomore Camryn Jacobsen blasted her seventh home run of the summer and combined with Berndt to drive in five runs.
“I just couldn’t have asked for the girls to have a better ballgame from the 1-2 position,” Fortune said. “They were just spot on for us.”
Again, they’ve been that way all year. Berndt has a 1.66 ERA and 238 strikeouts in 169 innings pitched and has a .528/.576/.906 batting line with 18 doubles, eight triples and two home runs. Jacobsen has hit .357/.420/.663 with nine doubles, seven bombs and 27 RBI.
But they’re hardly alone. Freshman Emily Jones has hit .478/.537/.707 with 12 doubles, three home runs and a team-high 33 RBI. Senior Reagan Tilley (.340), freshman Maddy Wood (.330) and junior Allie Wik (.289) are all above or near .300 batting averages on the season.
“We’re real young,” Fortune noted. “Sometimes they don’t always know what they’re working for, but we have some kids that are just crazy competitive. They play a lot of travel ball and understand the next level and what the next step is.
“The young girls are phenomenal, and I couldn’t ask for better upperclassmen. Sometimes you worry about your seniors. It’s summer, they’re done with school and are heading off to college. My seniors have just been laser-focused and team players.”
Along with Tilley, Bayleigh Kellis is a key member of the senior class. Other regular contributors include sophomores Mya Willey and Jaide Harvey. Freshmen Abigayle Henderson, Sidney Davis and Molly Arnold and 8th grader Devyn Davis have also seen some playing time this summer.
The Falcons garnered the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will meet No. 2 seed Lisbon (32-6), who scored a 13-inning 1-0 win in their regional final battle with Belle Plaine. Senior pitcher Skylar Sadler threw 26 shutout innings and struck out 32 in three regional games.
“We’ve got some feelers out to some coaches to get an idea of what we’ll be looking at,” Fortune said. “We’re going to practice hard over the next couple days and put together a game plan. We’ve got nothing to lose. Go out there, play hard and do what the girls love to do and just try to bring home a win.”
The Lisbon/Wayne matchup is set for a 1:00 PM start on Monday. Follow @d2mart and our Local Sports News Page for updates from Wayne’s state tournament games next week. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Fortune below.