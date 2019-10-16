(Shenandoah) -- After a winless 2018 campaign and a two-win 2017 outing, the 2019 version of Shenandoah has already matched their win total from the previous two seasons.
Despite a recent 54-7 defeat to undefeated OABCIG, Shenandoah Coach Ty Ratliff still sees a vast improvement in his team from weeks one through seven.
"We've came a long way and got a lot more dynamic offensively," Ratliff said, "We've got numerous play-makers and several kids that have been touching the ball." Ratliff added.
Some of those play-makers include dual threat quarterback Kyle Cerven, running backs Morgan Cotten and Conner Birt as well as wide receivers Anthony Stogdill and Wyatt Aufdenberg. Cerven has the been the focal point of the Mustangs offense with 913 yards and 11 touchdowns passing while also adding 444 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
"He's really developed into that dual-threat quarterback, he's got the ability to pass or run, which has really helped us open up the offense this year," Ratliff said.
The Mustangs will look to open up their offense this weekend when they continue Class 2A District 9 action with a road contest against Atlantic. Like Shenandoah, Atlantic has compiled a 2-5 record, but is 1-2 in district play, one game ahead of Shenandoah. The Trojans offense revolves around senior Tyler Moen, who has tallied 1,066 yards and 10 scores on 156 carries.
According to Coach Ratliff, stopping the 1,000-yard rusher will be key for the Mustangs success Friday night.
"He's definitely a very physical running back, he's got the ability to break tackles " Ratliff said, "He's a guy that at times takes two or three guys to bring him down. We've got to do a good job of swarming to the ball and playing assignment football."
Derek Howard will be in Atlantic Friday night providing reports. One of several games you can hear reports from Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960 beginning at around 7:15.
You can hear the full interview with Ratliff below.