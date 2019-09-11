(Woodbine) -- One of the state’s most prolific passers picked up the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor – in just two games – has already thrown a state-leading 15 touchdowns and for 704 yards in wins over Kingsley-Pierson and Ar-We-Va.
“We did a lot of stuff in the summer, working on our pass routes,” Pryor told KMA Sports. “We put a lot of work in during the summer. The first week we saw a lot of deep coverage, and we hit the receivers on some short routes. Against Ar-We-Va, they played a lot of blitz and man-to-man. Our line did an amazing job of picking up blitzes. It was really good.”
Pryor’s favorite targets are fellow senior Brock Leaders and younger brother Layne Pryor – a junior. Both receivers have 13 receptions and seven touchdowns each with Leaders holding an edge in yardage with 308 to Pryor’s 265.
“We’ve been throwing the ball to each other for a long time,” Wyatt said. “(Layne) and I have played catch in the backyard forever. Brock and I have been really good friends for a long time, and we have great cohesion. We’ve really figured out each other’s steps and all that.”
While the passing game has been prolific, the wins category has been the same for the Tigers. Dating back to last season, Woodbine has now won six consecutive games. Prior to the current streak, they had just six wins in their previous 23 games.
“When I was a freshman, we had 13 kids on the team when we started practice,” Pryor said. “The attitude in the school wasn’t good and nobody wanted to go out for football. We started getting better every year and more people wanted to go out. It started with Joey Wolf, Tyler Coberly and those guys, and we kept building every year.”
The KMAland No. 3 Woodbine opens up Class 8-Man District 8 play on Friday evening when they meet No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0) in the first of what will be a seven-week grind in the state’s toughest district.
“They’re a really physical team,” Pryor said of the Crusaders. “We have to be ready to match their physicality. They like to play press coverage and be physical at the line, and we have to be ready. I have to be ready to make some moves in the pocket and make throws with pressure in my face.”
Trevor Maeder will be in Coon Rapids on Friday for this key district-opening showdown. Listen to the complete interview with Pryor linked below.