(Ames) -- Iowa State sophomore Brock Purdy was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Purdy broke a school record for total offense in a game with 510 total yards, throwing for 435 and rushing for 75.
Purdy also accounted for six touchdowns in the game (three passing, three throwing), tying the school record. He is the first player in Big 12 history to go for over 400 yards passing with three rushing scores and three passing touchdowns.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.