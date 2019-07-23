(Harlan) — For just the second time in school history, the Underwood baseball team will play at the state tournament.
The Eagles (26-4) never trailed and held on late to knock off No. 9 Hinton (26-5) 4-3 in a Class 2A Substate Final in Harlan Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of them,” said Underwood Head Coach Andy Vanfossan. “We did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it.”
Landon Nelson (10-0) gutted out six strong innings on the hill, scattering six hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out five and allowed three earned runs to earn the victory, while Nick Ravlin notched his fourth save of the season.
“These four games that we’ve played this postseason, I can’t say enough about what they have done to earn this,” said Vanfossan. “We’re not going to throw 90 miles per hour or have 12-to-6 curveballs. We’ve got guys that trust their defense enough to make plays.”
Underwood struck first in the opening frame when Ravlin led-off with a double. Following a ground out, Blake Hall drove in his team-leading 37th run of the season with a single. Hall moved to second on the throw and then to third on a groundout. With two outs, Zach Teten went the other way for an RBI single to stake the Eagles to a 2-0 lead.
Hinton would respond in the bottom half to cut the lead in half. With two outs, Blake Beller walked and took second when ball four got away from the Underwood catcher. Courtesy runner Justin Kirwan moved to third on a single and then scored on a throwing error on an attempted steal to make it 2-1 after one inning.
The Blackhawks tied things up in the bottom of the third, when Beller roped a double to start things. Following a pop out and fly out, Andrew Hessa singled to tie the game.
Underwood would answer in the top of the fourth and take the lead for good. With the bases loaded, two outs and two strikes, senior Drake Adair chopped a ball between the shortstop and third baseman to score two runs.
“I had already struck out once in the game, so I was just thinking that I did not want to do that again,” said Adair. “I was just really focused on putting the bat on the ball. I did a half-hearted swing and chopped it. I didn’t see where it went.”
Hinton did get one back in the bottom half, getting a leadoff double from Aiden Brock, followed by an RBI single from Braden Vonk, but that was all they would get for the rest of the night. Nelson recorded back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth before giving way to Ravlin to finish things off.
“It’s been our goal for a long time,” said Nelson. “We took it game-by-game and came out and made plays, got hits and now we’re here.”
Following the game, KMA Sports talked with Vanfossan, Nelson and Adair in a video you can view below.
Underwood will play in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines. The opponent and time will be determined following a coaches seeding meeting Wednesday.