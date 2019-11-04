(Council Bluffs) — For the first time since 2014, the Abraham Lincoln volleyball season will end in Cedar Rapids.
The No. 5 Lynx (38-3) took down No. 9 Ankeny Centennial in straight sets Monday night 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the 13th time in school history. AL will play No. 4 Ankeny in a Class 5A Quarterfinal next Tuesday, November 12th at 2 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It’s indescribable,” said AL Head Coach Katie Darrington. “The seniors and I came in four years ago and we won 14 matches that year. The kids decided that we didn’t want to settle for this. We had amazing senior leadership to get to this point.”
In the first set, neither team led by more than three until AL hit the gas with a 6-0 run to close the frame and win 25-20, led by five kills from middle Kayla Schleifman.
The Jaguars started hot in the second set, scoring eight of the first 10 points to prompt an AL timeout. The Lynx were able to tie things up as both teams played even. Tied at 20, Ankeny Centennial committed two attacks and went in the net to give AL a 23-20 lead. Following a Jaguar kill, AL again went back to the middle — this time to Baylie Girres who slammed home back-to-back winners to give her team the set.
“(Libero) Taylan (Keefer) gives us perfect passes, so we can do whatever we want,” said Lynx Setter Sam Christiansen. “The middles — Kaylia and Baylie — were crushing it out there, so I was just going to keep throwing it out there to them. They crushed it.”
The final set featured several scrappy points from the Lynx, who would build an eight-point lead multiple times throughout. AL would keep the Jaguars at arm’s length the entire set to send them to the state tournament.
“In my first open gym, Coach D and I talked about the talent we had,” said Senior Elaina Bohnet. “From the first day, this was our goal to earn that state banner.”
Schleifman led the Lynx with 12 kills, while Girres added 10. Seniors Jillian Shanks and Julia Wagoner added nine and eight kills, respectively.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Darrington, Christiansen and Bohnet in a video you can view below.
Ankeny Centennial was led by Wisconsin-commit Devyn Robinson, who finished with 18 kills.