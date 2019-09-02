(KMAland) -- Radio Iowa has released their latest state rankings.
Ten KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest top 10, led by third-ranked Fremont-Mills in Class 8-Man. Glenwood, Lewis Central and Glidden-Ralston are new to the state rankings this week.
View the latest KMAland conference teams and their rankings from Radio Iowa below. Find the complete set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Fremont-Mills
8. Audubon
9. Lenox
10. Glidden-Ralston
CLASS A
6. St. Albert
8. Wayne
CLASS 1A
9. Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
8. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
6. Lewis Central
9. Glenwood
CLASS 4A
None