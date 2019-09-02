HS Football Preview.jpg

(KMAland) -- Radio Iowa has released their latest state rankings.

Ten KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest top 10, led by third-ranked Fremont-Mills in Class 8-Man. Glenwood, Lewis Central and Glidden-Ralston are new to the state rankings this week.

View the latest KMAland conference teams and their rankings from Radio Iowa below. Find the complete set of rankings linked here.

CLASS 8-MAN 

3. Fremont-Mills

8. Audubon

9. Lenox

10. Glidden-Ralston

CLASS A 

6. St. Albert

8. Wayne

CLASS 1A 

9. Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

8. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A 

6. Lewis Central

9. Glenwood

CLASS 4A 

None

