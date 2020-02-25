(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s dream season will continue in Des Moines next week.
The 4A No. 3 Rams moved to 24-0 with a dominant 86-65 regional final win over unranked LeMars (11-12), clinching a third state tournament appearance.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“The atmosphere tonight,” Coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports, “I’ve never seen anything like it. I think everybody in Glenwood was here tonight. It’s good to be a Ram.”
Glenwood used one of their patented hot starts to leave no doubt, scoring 10 of the first 12 points and quickly shook away any nerves in front of a near-capacity crowd. Freshman Jenna Hopp scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter and had 16 of the Rams’ first 34.
“My teammates just gave me some great passes, and I had some open looks to the hoop,” Hopp said.
Hopp and the Rams pushed their lead to as many as 21 in the first half and had a 24-point lead in the second. Throughout that second half, the result was never truly in doubt. It was merely a matter of counting down the clock to a state-qualifying celebration.
“This is awesome,” junior Elle Scarborough said. “It was always the goal. We practice hard every day, and we literally run all the time in practice. I think that’s what won tonight. We ran them out of the gym.”
Hopp was joined in double figures by four others, including Scarborough, who finished with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in an all-around brilliant performance.
Madison Camden chipped in 16 points while Abby Hughes had her second consecutive double-digit scoring game with 13 points off the bench.
“I’ve just been preparing all season long,” Hughes said. “I do what I can for the team. My role on the team is to be the energizer off the bench.”
Brynlee Arnold pitched in 11 points while Morgan Stanislav hit two 3-pointers for six points, Emma Hughes hit one for 3 and Hayllee Sell scored the final two of the night.
“Huge contributors tonight,” Coach Rasmussen said. “Madison Camden didn’t have her hottest night on the floor, and we had a number of kids step up. Big players making big plays, and we’ve got a bunch of them.”
The Rams’ 86 points proved to be well beyond anything LeMars had allowed during the season. The previous high was 61 scored by Unity Christian. Meanwhile, Glenwood forced 18 turnovers — six more than the Bulldogs’ average — and had eight steals.
They will now make their third appearance at state as the No. 2 seed in the 4A bracket. Up first is a matchup with No. 7 seeded and No. 8 ranked Gilbert on Tuesday at 3:15 PM in a quarterfinal.
“We want to make some noise,” Rasmussen said. “Being in the regional final last year and coming out on the other end, we’ve been working hard for this moment. We want to really make some noise in Des Moines.”
“We had a lot of goals in mind,” Hughes added. “This was definitely one of them. We’re going to try to keep going.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Rasmussen, Scarborough, Hopp and Abby Hughes below.