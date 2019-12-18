(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls survived a valiant effort from Lewis Central on Tuesday night, taking a 76-71 non-conference battle full of pace, energy and wild momentum swings.
The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 and state No. 4 Rams kept their spotless record intact, but there were plenty of bumps on the road to 7-0. The bumps certainly didn’t come in the first eight minutes, as Glenwood soared to a 19-3 advantage and led 23-11 after one.
“We started really well,” Coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we played really well in the first quarter.”
Freshman Jenna Hopp scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the opening period as the Rams threatened to turn it into a laugher. Just as quickly as they opened a big lead, the Titans came back.
“Lewis Central started to get it rolling,” Rasmussen added. “(They) never quit and gave it quite a run.”
The Titans run came even while star Megan Witte dealt with game-long foul trouble, picking up two in the first and her fourth in the third period.
Delaney Esterling picked up plenty of slack, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a brilliant performance.
The KMAland No. 3 and state No. 9 Titans (3-2) — in their third tight battle with a top five team this season — showed plenty of fight.
They pulled within four at 37-33 just before the half, but a Brynlee Arnold layup and Emma Hughes banked-in 3 before the buzzer gave the Rams a 42-33 advantage at the break.
Each time Glenwood threatened to run away with the win, LC battled right back in it and later threatened to steal a key road win.
A 14-0 run for the Titans turned Glenwood’s 10-point lead into a four-point deficit. McKenna Paulsen made two 3s, Hadley Hill made one of her own, Esterling added a basket in the paint and Paulsen (one free throw) and Witte (an offensive rebound and bucket) combined on a three-point possession.
Glenwood found their own answer. Madison Camden dropped in a tear drop runner before Elle Scarborough found Hopp on a monster go-ahead 3. Hopp added another bucket to complete a frenzied 7-0 run.
“We’ve got some big time players and they made some big time plays,” Rasmussen said simply.
The big plays weren’t finished. Witte tied the game on a conventional three-point play, but Joslyn Lewis canned a go-ahead triple to give the Rams a 70-67 advantage.
The Titans pushed the lead down to two with an Esterling free throw and both teams had their struggles in the coming possessions. For Glenwood, they struggled to finish the game at the line while LC struggled to get back over the hump.
The contest wouldn’t reach its virtual conclusion until Camden’s final big play of the night. The sophomore coolly sank a pair of freebies to push the lead to four, swiftly stole the inbound pass and converted a layup to end LC’s plight.
“I knew I had to make (the free throws),” Camden said. “I saw (the LC player was open on the inbound). I just stepped in front of her and made a play.”
Hopp’s 26 points were joined by Camden’s 17 and Scarborough’s 15, including nine in the second half.
“I think what really helped us win is that we pushed the ball,” Scarborough said. “We outran them, and that was the main reason we got the win. Plus, the rebounding was a lot better tonight, too.”
Esterling was joined in double figures by Witte and Paulsen, who finished with 16 and 10, respectively.
The Rams are back in action on Friday when they travel to Creston before losing the first half at home against Harlan on Saturday. Lewis Central finishes the first half with a trip to Atlantic on Friday.
