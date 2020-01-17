(KMAland) – Fridays are not a thing any longer. Last Friday was cancelled. Today is cancelled. It’s tough out here.
Let’s do some Random Thoughts on this Snow Day Friday.
-Hat tip to the administrators that made the quick and swift move to shift their Friday night games to Thursday night. There are those that already had games – or other events – already scheduled on Thursday, but in talking to those administrators it was pretty clear everybody had a plan. Whether that was a shift to Saturday or to Monday or a different date, everybody is/was ready to go with a backup. And a backup to the backup. And probably even further down. Well done, folks.
-Hey, not sure if anybody has heard anything about this cheating scandal from the Houston Astros, but the sensationalism is growing stronger and stronger by the day. It’s gone from banging trash cans, to Jose Altuve and company wearing buzzers and people providing proof of buzzers by zooming in on wrinkles in clothing, confetti on shoulders and also examining how Altuve did not want his teammates to rip his jersey off.
I’m not nearly as up in arms about all of this as some (see: Yankees fans), but I definitely recognize the fact that the Houston franchise appeared to be run by some real crummy individuals. And when the leaders of your franchise, organization and team are crummy individuals then anything is up for grabs. They certainly did everything they could to steal signs, and I agree with the notion that using technology to do so is crossing a very, very thin line that has long existed in baseball.
Gaylord Perry’s spitters, Whitey Ford’s scuffing, corked bats, everybody’s pine tar and other substance uses while pitching. Those are in the lore of baseball, and for some of them we think it’s a funny story. Nobody seems to think this is a funny story. I don’t either, but I would be really careful with throwing stones.
Like the New York Yankees. I know the fans are really mad that they lost to the Astros multiple times during this run, but if you remember, the Yankees were originally a part of (along with the Red Sox) MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s memo to the league about using technology to steal signs. I’m sure there are a lot of other teams that have done the same, but maybe not to the success – and not with the smarminess – of the Astros. Let me be clear: The Astros have a lot of buttheads in their organization, but they’re hardly alone in what they were doing, in my opinion.
-Anyway, I’m not in favor of the vacating of a World Series championship or any championship. It happened, we saw it happen and you can’t just go back and say there was not a 2017 champion. However, what you can do is bring scorn, ridicule and embarrassment to that championship.
Suspending and eventually firing AJ Hinch and Jeffrey Luhnow is not going to really do that. That will bring scorn, ridicule and embarrassment on those guys, but in order to fully bring that to the franchise as a whole they need to drop a nice little asterisk on this thing. Make sure the 2017* champions have that red letter on their record and every single time someone looks at the history of the 2017 Astros* they will see that mark. That might seem menial, but I think it would do the job.
-Did you hear about the plan for Bellevue West and Dowling Catholic to play some football games the next two seasons? I think you need to hear about this because it’s a dang shame that it’s NOT going to happen. We’re talking about a Bellevue West team that will be absolutely loaded with talent and looking to defend their dominant, undefeated state championship season in 2020. And on the other side is the seven-time defending champion of Iowa’s Class 4A.
The game would be one of the most hyped, most anticipated and potentially most outstanding games in all of the Midwest. Again, unfortunately that is not going to happen. According to HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan, the NSAA nixed the idea for some reason. I don’t care the reason, either. Whatever it is, it’s terrible, it’s dumb and it’s no fun. This would have been a major event for high school football, and the NSAA should get some heat for this.
-What other out-of-state matchups would you like to see between Iowa and Nebraska? One that immediately comes to mind would be Humphrey St. Francis against Don Bosco. Both teams were pretty dominant on their way to winning their respective 8-man titles in their states, and they’re always both really, really good. Or how about Skutt Catholic against Solon or Lewis Central or the 3A champion Western Dubuque? These are the kinds of showdowns we should all be rooting for to happen, as they would mean a lot to high school football in both Iowa and Nebraska.
-Joe Burrow put together the most remarkable season by a quarterback in college football history. The LSU superstar and future Cincinnati Bengal had some ridiculous video game-like numbers: 60 touchdowns, 6 INT, 5,671 yards, 76.3 completion percentage. I don’t even know if I ever had a season like that on NCAA Football with a QB. (But that’s mostly because I ran the spread option, and I hunted 3,000-1,000 seasons instead.)
Burrow’s story is also a shot to the gut of Nebraska, which was his dream school growing up. His older brothers Dan and Jamie and his father Jimmy all played for Nebraska. And then the Huskers completely dropped the ball in his recruitment. I know it’s a tough pill to swallow for Nebraska fans, and it’s also been a good bullet point for those that want to stick it to the Huskers. But here are a few things to remember…
Remember that Joe Burrow actually had a worse redshirt junior season at age 22 than 18-year-old Adrian Martinez had in his true freshman year. Nobody was pining for Burrow heading into the 2019 season.
Remember that the coaching staff that actually made the biggest mess-up of them all was Bo Pelini’s. Pelini and his offensive coordinator Tim Beck are actually the duo that more or less told Burrow he wasn’t good enough coming out of high school. Beck ignored Burrow and his family when they came on a visit, and it had the family so incensed that they vowed to never play for Beck.
Remember that Burrow committed to Ohio State, was recruited by Mike Riley and Danny Langsdorf when they were hired at Nebraska and decided to turn them down in order to play for Urban Meyer and his new offensive coordinator….Tim Beck. I don’t blame him, by the way, but he definitely had a chance to be a Husker.
Remember that Ohio State let Burrow get away. Yes, transfers happen, but Nebraska is sure taking a lot of heat while the Buckeyes get none for actually having him on campus and letting him get away. You don’t think Burrow might have made a difference in the Ohio State/Clemson semifinal? Justin Fields is really good (and Dwayne Haskins was better), but Joe Burrow just had the greatest quarterback season in college football history.
Remember that hindsight is 20/20. Choosing to roll with Adrian Martinez in the 2018 recruiting class made sense for Nebraska. It doesn’t look awesome now, given the 2019 season, but it made sense. However, almost every single Nebraska message board/recruiting guru that I know could not make sense of Pelini/Beck eschewing any and all Burrow recruitment when he was coming out of high school. Pelini and Beck chose a guy named Kevin Dillman, who was his high school team’s quarterback and is now a defensive end at North Texas. Brutal.
-By the way, it was that kind of decision by Pelini in recruiting that supports my belief things were about to get pretty bad for Nebraska with or without him. Maybe they wouldn’t have had the freefall they had under Riley (and are still trying to recover from), but the talent was really starting to dry up. And there’s no way Pelini was going to be able to continue to pull rabbits out of his hat like he had during the early parts of Nebraska’s move to the Big Ten, especially considering the rise of the league.
-Steve Prohm and Iowa State are .500 through 16 games with a top five NBA Draft pick leading the roster. They are likely to move to 8-9 with a loss at Texas Tech this weekend. Even with a win, it’s very unlikely the Cyclones are going to be able to put together even a .500 season in Prohm’s fifth season with the Clones. Further, it would be the second time in three seasons that Iowa State would be at home during the NCAA Tournament. That will set up a 2020-21 season that could get pretty uncomfortable for Prohm.
He will no longer have that top five pick, and they will also lose Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson, although that might not be such a bad thing. The roster will get some help with the additions of Xavier Foster and Dudley Blackwell, and Rasir Bolton and George Conditt will be a year older and better. Still, that hardly screams like a sure thing, and if they miss the tourney again next year, Iowa State might be looking for a new coach.
-And that is a little surprising considering many Iowa State fans boasted that Prohm would last far longer than Fran McCaffery. The Iowa loose cannon has already blasted Iowa State in Ames this year, and they are now 12-5 with a National Player of the Year candidate and a run of five home games in their next seven. It would be a massive surprise if Iowa is not in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in seven years.
With the return of Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, maybe Joe Wieskamp and a bunch of other members of this year’s rotation, the Hawkeyes would appear to be a pretty sure thing to make another tournament next year. Again, who saw this coming two seasons ago?
-The AFC and NFC Championships will be decided this weekend and both home teams are at least a touchdown favorite. Some people think Tennessee stands a better shot than Green Bay at pulling an upset, but I don’t see it that way. I already told you that you can sit out the rest of the games since the result is going to be two comfortable Kansas City Chiefs victories.
I don’t feel all that great about either underdog pulling an upset, but if I had to push my chips in on anyone it would be Aaron Rodgers. Part of it is that the Seattle secondary was beat up and terrible, but Rodgers looked like the efficient gunslinger of old last week. If he can come out with a similar performance against the 49ers – easier said than done – then I will take my chances with A-Aron.
Still…
AFC: Kansas City 38 Tennessee 10
NFC: San Francisco 27 Green Bay 21
-Have a wonderful weekend. Stay safe out there.
