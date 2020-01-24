(KMAland) -- It’s Friday, so that means some basketball games are getting called off. I’m pretty certain we won’t be cancelling Friday all together, though. With that in mind, let’s get random. Random Thoughts….
-I called the Corner Conference boys semifinals last night, and now I’m pretty dang excited for tomorrow night’s championship game between Stanton and East Mills.
The Wolverines beat Stanton earlier this year, finishing a 15-point comeback when Michael Schafer hit a game-tying and then a game-winning 3-pointer. If they can go ahead and put together a game like that again on Saturday, it would be much appreciated for this sportscaster. (Hear it on FM 99.1.)
These are two really good teams that are led by two dynamic scorers and all-around players. Michael Schafer (East Mills) and Tyler Peterson (Stanton) are dudes. Those two – along with Noah Jorgenson of Sidney – are locked in a battle for the Corner Conference scoring championship. Peterson surpassed Schafer last evening (now 23.6 to 23.0), but this thing is far from over. And also, knowing those two, they really don’t care about that scoring title. The title they’re worried about are the Corner tournament and regular season titles.
With that said, I figured it was pretty rare that three Corner Conference boys basketball players would average at least 20 points in a season. As it turns out, though, there were three that did it last year. Donnie Weis (22.1) and Drake Johnson (21.9) – both of Stanton – were joined by Clarinda Academy’s Reath Yak (20.0) in doing so. However, Yak played just half the season, and Johnson played in 17 games. So, let’s look even further.
During the QuikStats era, which dates back to the 2006-07 season, there have been 10 other seasons of at least 20 points per game in the Corner Conference. However, three of those – Isaiah Lake (13-14), Maurice Dawkins (13-14) and Jordan Brown (10-11) – were seasons of 10 to 17 games. If you strip it down to those that played in at least 20 games, there have been only eight seasons of 20+ points per game in the last 13 seasons. They are:
Stevie Horan, Heartland Christian: 29.9 PPG (2014-15)
Marshall Dolch, Villisca: 22.9 PPG (2010-11)
Donnie Weis, Stanton: 22.1 PPG (2018-19)
Ryan Focht, Villisca: 22.0 PPG (2008-09)
Drake Johnson, Stanton: 22.0 PPG (2017-18)
Cody Cunard, Heartland Christian: 21.4 PPG (2013-14)
Levi Helbling, East Mills: 20.8 PPG (2007-08)
Drake Johnson, Stanton: 20.8 PPG (2016-17)
As you can see, there has not been a season where three players have played in at least 20 games and all averaged at least 20 points. There is time yet to go, but if Schafer, Peterson and Jorgenson can all do it, it would be unprecedented for the league.
-By the way, if small school college coaches aren’t swarming all over Schafer and Peterson then they’re doing it wrong. Those two could play – and do big things – at a lot of schools.
-Jorgenson, of course, could find his way in basketball, too, but I think the cross country and track coaches would be willing to fight any basketball coach to make sure Jorgenson chooses to run. And those folks fight dirty!
-Tonight on KMA 960, the girls take the court, and Sidney will look to win the tournament championship for the fifth consecutive season. The interesting factoid in that is that the Cowgirls had never won a single Corner tournament championship prior to this run. In fact, they had only played in three championship games (1999, 1988 and 1968). Once again, we have an unprecedented happening.
-As for the boys, Stanton will look to win their third straight and fourth in the last five seasons. Stanton also won titles in 1995, 1994, 1990 and 1970. East Mills, on the other hand, hasn’t been in the tournament championship since they won it in 2014. The Wolverines also won it in 2010 and 2011.
In addition, Malvern won titles in 2005, 1982 and 1981 and Nishna Valley captured the trophy in 2000, 1993, 1988 and 1979. Impress your friends with this information tonight at the club.
-Speaking of Corner Conference Tournament history…..
Seven years ago, I put together a 29-minute feature on the history of the tournament, which dates back to 1959. I’m going to play that feature today on Upon Further Review, and we’re going to make a tradition of it. You’ve probably heard the Everly Brothers singing Christmas songs on KMA on Christmas Eve, right? Well, you can go ahead and chalk it that as long as I’m here and living, this thing will play on Corner Conference Friday.
I also think I will probably add to it in the coming years. For now, since this is a from-the-seat-of-my-pants decision it’ll just include the 1959-2013 tournaments.
-As it stands today, Luka Garza is the National Player of the Year in college basketball. In a year where there is no obvious choice for the award, there actually is an obvious choice. With respect to Devon Dotson of Kansas, Markus Howard from Marquette, Myles Powell from Seton Hall and Dayton’s Obi Toppin, there is nobody that can take the throne from Garza. For now.
-So, rumor has it that Scott Frost and potentially some members of his staff will be in Shenandoah tonight to watch Thomas Fidone play basketball. I’m sure he knows where the school is given his parents worked here years ago. I have nothing else to add to this other than that’s pretty cool.
-Oh, I guess I do have more to add to that. Fidone is an absolute freak that dominated at the National Combine in San Antonio earlier this month. It’s led to offers from all over the nation – the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten…everybody is in on this 6-foot-5 freak of nature. Is it possible he’s now the most highly recruited KMAland athlete ever? It’s crazy to say that after Max Duggan’s recruitment, but quarterback recruiting is a bit different from other positions. I don’t know the answer for sure, but it’s close.
-What are we going to watch with no football this weekend? I have an idea for you: Royal Rumble. Watch the Royal Rumble. While WrestleMania is the grand spectacle, the Royal Rumble is actually the best event in professional wrestling. The 30-man over-the-top battle royal is so fun. The result is not always in question, but the eliminations, feuds started and surprises are endless. Watch the Royal Rumble, people.
-That’s all I’ve got. Have a wonderful weekend!
