It’s been a bit since I dropped a Random Thoughts Friday blog. It’s been a bit since I dropped much of anything into the blog. Well, it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life. Trevor Maeder officially joins the KMA Sports world on Monday in a full-time role.
“The Maeds” graduates college today, which is a real accomplishment. It’s something he promised his late grandmother he would do, and today he’s going to feel all of the emotions when he officially walks across the stage. And then he’s going to get in his car and high-tail it to Logan to call the Logan-Magnolia/Treynor doubleheader on the KMAX-Stream. Welcome to your new life, Trevor.
More Random Thoughts on Friday the 13th.
-One small (or maybe large) note that I want to make you aware of: I am continually updating our nightly basketball recaps as QuikStats is updated by coaches. There are still a few that have not put in stats from the beginning of the month, but I’m constantly checking.
If you missed it, here are some highlights from the first eight girl/boy basketball dates of the season:
GIRLS
Monday, December 2nd: Creston’s Kelsey Fields dropped 32 points and had 16 rebounds in a big win for the Panthers over Winterset, and Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart had 27 points, six assists and six steals in a win over Clarke.
Tuesday, December 3rd: Jenna Hopp had 22 points for Glenwood in their OT win over AL, Denison-Schleswig’s Paige Andersen also had 22 in a win over MVAOCOU and IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz and AHSTW’s Kailey Jones each scored 28 in wins over Underwood and Riverside, respectively. East Union’s Kaylin Lack dropped in 27 for the Eagles in a takedown of Diagonal while Exira/EHK’s Macy Emgarten had 24 in their victory over Glidden-Ralston.
Thursday, December 5th: Maddy Duncan of Sidney opened their season with 21 points in a loss to Johnson-Brock while Kennedy Weed of Bedford had 22 in a victory over Murray. Jaelynn Dreckman had 21 for Le Mars in their victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Friday, December 6th: Ellie Rengstorf’s free throw with 3.5 seconds left sent Red Oak to a one-point win over Lewis Central. Mallory Badding had 20 points, six boards and five steals for Kuemper in a win over Denison-Schleswig. Hannah Neemann had 23 points on the other side for the Lady Monarchs.
Kaelynn Driskell led Fremont-Mills with 20 in a win over East Mill. Maddy Duncan put down 23 points in a victory over Stanton. IKM-Manning’s Ahrenholtz had another strong performance, scoring 21 in a win over Riverside. Treynor’s Mandy Stogdill hit six 3s and scored 21 points to go with eight boards and seven steals.
Sam Stewart had another big performance for Mount Ayr, scoring 29 points in a win over Southwest Valley. Martensdale-St. Marys had a win over Wayne, led by Jensen Archibald’s 20 points, seven dimes and six steals. Maddax DeVault put in 20 points, and Alyssa Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Nodaway Valley in their victory over Grand View Christian.
Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan nearly had a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. AL’s Lucy Turner had 21 points and six steals in a victory over Sioux City North. Moulton-Udell’s Chelsey Boettcher had 20 points and eight grabs in a win over Diagonal, which got 18 and 12 from Anna Newton. Abby Martin of Lamoni had 22 points and eight steals in a win over Moravia.
Paige Heesch of Seymour had a huge game herself with 18 points and 22 rebounds in a win over Orient-Macksburg.
Saturday, December 7th: Madison Camden had 24 points, seven boards, five assists and three steals to lead Glenwood in a win over Carroll. Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic scored 21 first-half points and 23 total in a win over Griswold.
Another big one here for Ahrenholtz, who finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight steals in IKM-Manning’s victory over Panorama. Nyamer Diew of Sioux City East had a big 27-point performance and hit a game-winner in a victory over Heelan. Orient-Macksburg lost a tight one to Moulton-Udell, but Kaela Eslinger had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Monday, December 9th: Emily Williams of East Mills nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds. Kylie Morrison had 29 points for Logan-Magnolia in beating Fremont-Mills. Both Riley Bell and Alaina Applegate had 21 points for CD, and they also double-doubles (Bell had 13 rebounds, Applegate had 11).
Heelan bounced back from some overtime losses, getting 24 points from Katie Cooke, who made five 3-pointers. Thayda Houser had 23 points for Seymour, as they beat Diagonal.
Tuesday, December 10th: Sophie Walker had 24 points for Red Oak in their win over Shenandoah. Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic had another big game with 27 points and 10 steals in a win over Clarinda. Harlan’s Claire Schmitz had 20 points in a big win over Kuemper.
Sidney’s Maddy Duncan nearly led the Cowgirls on a wild comeback, scoring 15 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter of a tight loss to East Atchison. Jaci Christensen of Audubon had 14 points and 15 rebounds in their win over Treynor.
Martensdale-St. Marys got another win, and Jensen Archibald had 30 points, six steals and five assists in a win over East Union. Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith had a big game with 20 points in their victory over West Harrison. Another big one for AL’s Lucy Turner, who had 22 points and eight rebounds in a win over Le Mars.
Diagonal’s Erin Sobotka finished with 15 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds and six assists. Lamoni’s Abby Martin went for 29 points and five rebounds in a win over Melcher-Dallas. Natalee Watters led Seymour with 21 points as they beat Murray. Heartland Christian’s Bella Dingus had 23 points, seven steals and six rebounds in a win over ISD.
Thursday, December 12th: Josie Hartman had 31 points, and Alivia Ruble had 17 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists for Southeast Warren in a win over Melcher-Dallas.
BOYS
Monday, December 2nd: Eli Owen dropped 23 points for Fremont-Mills in a dominant win over Heartland Christian, and AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe dropped 20 in his first performance of the season in a win over Woodbine.
Tuesday, December 3rd: Atlantic’s Skyler Handlos had a big night with 29 points in their loss to Creston, Stanton’s Tyler Peterson had 24 in a win over Clarke and Grobe followed up his opening night performance with 34 in the Vikes’ victory over Riverside. Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson (23 points), Lenox’s Colton Vieux (23 points), Cale Ecklund of East Union (23 points), Diagonal’s Kade Klommhaus (28 points, 10 rebounds) and Nate Reed of Sioux City North (43 points) all had big nights. Sioux City East’s Jaleque Dunson also put in 37 points in their win over Spencer.
Thursday, December 5th: Denison-Schleswig’s Charlie Wiebers had 20 points in their win over Storm Lake.
Friday, December 6th: Ryan Blum (26 points) and John Palmer (22 points) had big games for Glenwood in a win over Atlantic. Stanton’s Tyler Peterson poured in 27 points and Keygan Day had 24 in their victory over Sidney. Michael Schafer of East Mills also had 25 in their win over Clarinda Academy.
AHSTW’s Clayton Akers had a big game, scoring 24 points in a win over Underwood, while Leyton Nelson of Tri-Center put in 27 in their victory over Audubon. Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit had a rare points-steals double-double with 24 points and 10 steals in a win over Lenox. Cooper Nally added 23 points, eight boards and six steals, and Jordan Perkins finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Mount Ayr’s Payton Weehler had 22 points and Dawson Frost put down 20 in a win over Southwest Valley. Kaden Kirkland of East Union had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a tough-luck loss to Central Decatur. Trey Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys put in 27 points to lead his team in a win over Wayne.
Gavin Reineke hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Boyer Valley in their win over Ar-We-Va. Quran Owens led Thomas Jefferson with 25 points and 10 rebounds despite a loss to Sioux City West.
Kade Klommhaus had 29 points and 24 rebounds in a dominant performance during Diagonal’s win over Moulton-Udell. Stephen Ansong had 21 points for Lamoni in their win over Moravia.
Saturday, December 7th: Seymour’s Prestyn Lawson had 22 points in their win over Wayne. Josh Dix had 21 points and eight boards for AL in their double overtime victory over Des Moines Hoover.
Monday, December 9th: Tre Melby led Lo-Ma with 20 points and Gabe Walski hit a game-winning 3 with just seconds left to lift the Panthers over Fremont-Mills. Cole Pedersen of Central Decatur also hit a game-winner and finished with 15 points and seven boards in a defensive struggle with Lamoni. Sioux City North’s Nate Reed also had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a win over South Sioux City.
Tuesday, December 10th: Garrett Couse had 21 points and hit five 3s in a win for Red Oak over Shenandoah. Sam Rallis had a big game for St. Albert, finishing with 21 points, six boards and four steals in a tough loss to Creston.
Elsewhere, Michael Schafer hit five 3s and put in 27 points to help East Mills beat Fremont-Mills. Gavin Bartalini had 21 points for Missouri Valley in a loss to Lo-Ma. Underwood’s Brayden Wollan put in 23 points and had nine rebounds in their win over Riverside.
Clay Hohertz posted a career-high 32 points for Nodaway Valley in a dominant win over Southwest Valley. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Daniel Wright had 24 points and had a game-winning shot in a win over Sioux City West.
Thursday, December 12th: Raydden Grobe had another big night with 26 points for AHSTW in a win over Shenandoah, which got 20 points from Kyle Cerven. Michel Evertsen posted a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a Central Decatur win over Lenox.
More to come tonight!
-Iowa pretty well cruised over Iowa State last night in Ames. That was a bit surprising, but maybe it shouldn’t have been. While ISU has the Hilton Magic, it was pretty clear during the early going of this season that Iowa is the better team. It was just a matter of putting it together on the night they play the Cyclones. And they did.
Luka Garza is unguardable, unstoppable and – at this point – a National Player of the Year candidate. The KenPom Player of the Year standings currently show Garza at No. 5 behind Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, Duke’s Vernon Carey and Markus Howard of Marquette. On another KenPom note, Iowa currently has the nation’s most efficient offense. Wow.
Jordan Bohannon is the villain – from an ISU perspective – this series needed. He tweeted earlier in the day, calling Ames “Lames” and put on a back and forth with former villain (from the Iowa perspective) Georges Niang. Then he gutted out 12 points, blew a kiss to the crowd and signed and left his shoes on the Hilton Coliseum floor. That’s just good fun. And guess what? He may get a fifth game in this series if he decides to rest his hip(s) and take a redshirt.
-It was good to see an Iowa coach go into Ames this year and cover. Not that I promote gambling or anything.
-One of the matchups – as a Nebraska fan – that I was watching last night was the Bakari Evelyn/Michael Jacobson showdown. Both played for Nebraska – one more than the other – in another life. Evelyn got seven minutes and scored one point while Jacobson played 28 points and had nine. I guess Jacobson won that battle?
-Speaking of Nebraska, Garza might just go for 50 in each of their meetings this year.
-Oh, and also speaking of Nebraska…somehow the Big Ten Conference has Nebraska playing at Indiana tonight and then hosting Purdue on Sunday afternoon. How does that make any sense? I’m sure there are other examples of this kind of scheduling, but it’s really, really bad. Of course, it’s all about TV schedules and the almighty dollar.
-Shout out to the 10-1 Northern Iowa Panthers that went to Colorado earlier this week and knocked off a nationally-ranked Buffaloes team. Their lone loss was a game they led for a large majority of the time (against West Virginia). They’re the reason we can’t say this is actually a “Hawkeye State.” UNI could very well be the best team in the state, but Iowa and Iowa State both refuse to play them.
-Speaking of Northern Iowa, their football team is in the FCS national quarterfinals tonight. Spencer Brown and Jackson Scott-Brown – alums from Lenox and St. Albert, respectively – are both starters on the offensive line for the Panthers, who play at No. 2 James Madison on ESPN (6:00 PM). They won at South Dakota State on Saturday, so this is a pretty quick turnaround. Go Panthers!
-The UNK volleyball team was featured on Upon Further Review yesterday, as their coach Rick Squiers joined me to talk about his 36-0 team. Now, they’re 37-0 after a win in the national quarterfinals yesterday. The No. 2 ranked Lopers now have a regionally-based national semifinal battle with Rockhurst tonight at 6:00 PM. Go Lopers!
-The Huskers are in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin this afternoon and will play No. 12 ranked Hawaii in a regional semifinal. If they win – no sure thing – it’s likely they will face Wisconsin for a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four. Bad news, though. The Badgers have owned Nebraska this year and at home. There were two sweeps this year, and the Huskers haven’t won in Madison in six years.
That said, Nebraska has zero seniors, two freshmen starters and a sophomore setter (that is also a team captain). This has to be one of John Cook’s greatest coaching jobs. Sure, he has a lot of talent, but to get that young talent to come together the way they have has been really impressive. I have a bad feeling about this afternoon, but if you doubt John Cook you’re a crazy person. By the way, I had one of those freshmen on my show yesterday – Madi Kubik.
The sites for the other three regionals in the NCAA volleyball tournament: Waco, Texas, Austin, Texas and Palo Alto, California. A little bit of a difference in weather (compared to Madison), I’m guessing.
