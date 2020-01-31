(KMAland) -- A busy Friday deserves a little random. Random Thoughts coming at you…
-Friday is for basketball, Saturday is for wrestling, Sunday is for the Super Bowl. Here are my recommendations if you’re looking to be entertained:
FRIDAY: Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW
The Panthers and Vikings already put on a heck of a show on December 19th, and the difference in total points in the two games was a mere five points.
AHSTW’s girls won by 3 while the boys won by 2, and if we get anything near a repeat of that then it will be worth the price of admission. Aside from the fact that you could see two games, the Western Iowa Conference girls title is on the line. If AHSTW wins, they clinch the title for the first time in 20 years. If Lo-Ma wins, both teams will have two losses in the league.
SATURDAY: Hawkeye Ten Wrestling
The Hawkeye Ten Conference already has tri-champions for the dual season. Creston/Orient-Macksburg shocked Harlan earlier this year, and Atlantic-CAM finished out their run last night with dominant performances against St. Albert and Shenandoah. Those three teams share the championship. Now, what gives in the traditional tournament? We’re finna find out.
You can add Red Oak and Lewis Central into the mix of those three schools that could score a lot of points come Saturday. If you want to know more about this thing, you can read Trevor Maeder’s preview linked here.
I should also mention that there’s a chance for you to stay home and still be entertained by both of these events. Trevor and Brian Bertini will have the AHSTW/Lo-Ma doubleheader tonight on AM 960 while Trevor is going to be joined by Steve Baier for the Hawkeye Ten finals on AM 960 tomorrow. There’s a reason we’re called “The Sports Leader,” you know?
-Now, the Super Bowl. I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan so I do not like the San Francisco 49ers one bit. And Chiefs fans have annoyed me for many years, especially Trevor Maeder lately. These aren’t my two favorite teams, but I am pretty excited to watch these two teams play.
They’re both fabulous teams. The Chiefs have a great offense and an underrated defense while the 49ers have a great defense and an underrated offense. Weeks ago, after the Chiefs came back to beat the Texans, I predicted Kansas City would not see a real push in their next two games. While time has allowed for me to start leaning towards the Niners, I’m not about to go back on my word: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20.
-A lot of hot takers don’t believe Dusty Baker is a good hire for the Houston Astros. I tend to think it’s a perfect fit. Dusty’s strengths have long been taking control of a clubhouse, providing a good culture and leadership and being someone players love, trust and enjoy playing for. In addition, Dusty’s experiences in the past should lend itself well to what will likely be a circus around the Astros this season.
The weaknesses in Dusty’s game, in my opinion, is making poor personnel decisions (with a lean towards veterans over youth or choosing the higher floor over the higher ceiling), putting together a lineup that makes sense and making in-game decisions. When it comes to the Astros, many of those weaknesses will be mitigated.
The Astros lineup will write itself, Dusty won’t have to make too many (or any) personnel decisions and if he just sits back and lets this team play they are going to win a lot of games. (I should note that if the Houston front office wants Kyle Tucker to start over Josh Reddick then they should make that very clear by trading Reddick.) If Dusty simply focuses on his strengths, the Astros are going to be just fine. Or more than fine.
-The #girldad hashtag that has been sweeping through social media is amazing and awesome and all kinds of fantastic (thanks, Kobe). I’ve enjoyed seeing all the pictures from those in the area and beyond. I’m merely a #boydad, but these posts definitely made me want to get in on the #girldad fun. Don’t tell my wife.
-Have a great weekend, friends and family!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.