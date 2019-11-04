(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry football season has been very unlike the last decade that came before it.
The Bulldogs’ seven losses in the 2019 season equals their entire loss total from the past five years. Still, Coach Shane Hilton’s team was able to advance with a 26-22 opening round win in the 8-man playoffs over King City this past Friday.
“We were ahead most of the game,” Coach Hilton - a 1993 Malvern graduate - told KMA Sports. “They cashed in on a few opportunities, and we actually took the lead on a punt. We punted to them, and they ended up fumbling. We landed on it in the end zone for the go-ahead (and winning) score.”
For Stanberry, a 3-7 mark has been out of character, but Coach Hilton thought it might be a rebuilding year with the loss of several large senior classes recently.
“We’ve only had three juniors and three seniors,” he said. “It’s been a learning experience. We had several games where we started freshmen and sophomores, and teams were able to expose that.”
The turnover game typically told the story of Stanberry’s success or failure on Friday nights.
“When we were able to take care of the ball, we were either in games or won them,” Coach Hilton said. “If you look at the games we lost, we probably lost the turnover battle by quite a bit.”
Junior multi-sport standout Collin Sager has shown plenty of versatility with 414 yards rushing, 368 yards receiving and nine offensive touchdowns to lead the team. Sophomore quarterback Austin Schwebach has had a strong season, too, with 854 yards passing, 443 yards passing and 20 touchdowns.
Defensively, Hunter Johnson has averaged 13 tackles per game and leads the team with 117 takedowns. Sager has 108, and junior Dustin Jensen tops the team with five tackles for loss. Freshman Lance Wallace leads with seven sacks.
The defense will face the ultimate test on Friday when they travel to Pattonsburg to meet Steven Willhite and his No. 2 ranked Panthers in a District 3 semifinal. The senior has thrown for 3,810 yards and 68 touchdowns while rushing for 594 and 15 more.
“You can’t really stop him,” Hilton said. “I think the key word is try to slow him down. You can’t ever stop him, but if you make him go to the second read it helps a lot.”
The Bulldogs lost 58-6 to Pattonsburg - the Grand River Conference champion - in Week 5, but Coach Hilton says the game just got away from them late.
“We did a lot with our defensive fronts,” he said. “Mixed it up. There was a weather delay and when we came back he started hitting some throws in the fourth quarter. We’ll keep mixing it up and getting after it as best as we can.”
Morgan Guyer will be in Pattonsburg on Friday evening providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete coverage on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 to 11:00 PM.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Hilton linked below.