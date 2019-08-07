(KMAland) -- One of the best pitching careers in KMAland history came to a finish two weeks ago. And for the first time in a dynamic five-year career, Harlan’s Brett Sears saw a season end before the state championship game.
The star right-hander and Western Illinois recruit, despite the premature exit, put together another terrific season, resulting in his second consecutive KMAland Pitcher of the Year award.
“At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t as sharp as I would have liked to be,” Sears told KMA Sports. “I felt pretty good against Denison at the end of the year, and then I kind of rolled into the postseason.”
Sears finished with an 8-2 record, surpassing the all-time wins record in Harlan’s illustrious history. He also put together a typical Brett Sears season. High run prevention, low walk totals and lots of innings eaten.
For his senior year, Sears threw 54 innings – also breaking the school’s career innings pitched record – while posting a career-low 1.17 ERA and striking out 78 against 13 walks.
“Towards the end of the year, my velocity was up a little bit from last year,” Sears said. “I really worked on my changeup in the offseason, and that pitch really came in to play late in the year.”
Sears, though, has never been about the numbers – even though they have been brilliant for his career, dating back to his 8th grade season. He’s always focused solely on finding a way for his team to win. The Cyclones, unfortunately, had their eight-year streak of state tournaments and four-year streak of state finales come to an end.
“It didn’t end how we wanted it to this year,” Sears said. “I was pretty fortunate to play in four state title games and 12 games at Principal Park. That’s something not a lot of people can say. I can’t let last year define my whole career. It hurt, but looking back, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Sears finishes out his career with 36 wins in 41 decisions, 227 1/3 innings pitched and 299 strikeouts. His ERAs ranged from a 2.95 as an 8th grader to 3.31 as a freshman before three sub-2.00 ERAs to finish out his career – 1.98 (sophomore), 1.42 (junior) and 1.17 (senior).
“There have been a lot of memories,” Sears said of his career. “The guys I’ve been with. It’s been a fun group every year. I got a chance to play with my brother for a couple years. They’ve all been like family to me.”
Sears’ final 2019 numbers and KMAland conference ranks:
IP: 54 (T-19th)
ERA: 1.17 (7th)
K: 78 (5th)
Sears is the second KMAland pitcher to repeat as the KMAland Pitcher of the Year after Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tyler Jacobsen turned the trick in 2014 and 2015. He’s also the fourth straight pitcher from the Hawkeye Ten to win the award.
Click below to listen to the complete interview with Sears from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review.
Previous KMAland Pitcher of the Year Award Winners
2018: Brett Sears, Harlan
2017: Tyler Laing, Kuemper Catholic
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira/EHK
2014: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira/EHK
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic