(Avoca) -- AHSTW can clinch their first Western Iowa Conference title in 20 years tonight on KMA 960. However, the task won't be easy for the Lady Vikes, who await a matchup with Logan-Magnolia.
"That's one of our number one goals at the beginning of the season, and that's right in front of us on Friday night," Coach Steve Sauvain tells KMA Sports.
The Class 2A No. 10 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 2 Lady Vikes enter tonight's battle 15-1 on the season and 12-1 in WIC action. Their lone loss came to Audubon on December 13th, but they've won 10 straight since their lone defeat, including a revenge victory over Audubon.
"We're very excited where we are right now," Sauvain said. "We think we're playing as good as we have all season long."
While AHSTW has peeled off 10 straight wins, they haven't come easy. The Lady Vikes hold three one-possession victories during that stretch by margins of three, two and two over Logan-Magnolia, IKM-Manning and Audubon. Oh, and all three victories came on the road.
Coach Sauvain feels the battles his team has been in only prepares them more for the postseason.
"We've felt that we've went into some hostile environments and did what we've had to," Sauvain said. "We always preach to the girls when we play on the road that you just got to do what you do, be persistent and battle for all four quarters. Our girls have done that."
According to Sauvain, AHSTW's defense has been a pleasant surprise this season.
"We've added some new defensive things we like to do," Sauvain said, "We feel like we're real multiple on the defensive end, and I think that's important with all the quality teams we see in the WIC. You just have to be able to not let people get comfortable at the offensive end of the floor and we feel like we're prepared for that."
Offensively, AHSTW is averaging 61.4 points per game and has four scorers averaging at least nine points per game: Kailey Jones (17.9 PPG), Kinsey Scheffler (15.6 PPG), Claire Denning (11.1 PPG) and Claire Harris (9.6 PPG). Jones and Scheffler are currently first and third in scoring in the WIC. The duo is also the top two rebounders in the conference with 215 and 147, respectively.
"It's kind of pick your poison, and it's kinda nice," Sauvain said. "We feel like we've got four girls that take the floor and score 20 any night."
A victory tonight would mean AHSTW's first conference title in 20 years, a goal they've been aiming for all season. Sauvain feels his team is prepared for the task ahead.
"I've just loved our laser focus the last week or two in practices," Sauvain said. "It would mean a lot to these girls."
However, Logan-Magnolia also has their eyes on the title and won't go down easy. The KMA 1A/2A No. 4 Panthers enter tonight's contest 14-2 overall and 10-2 in WIC play. AHSTW beat Logan-Magnolia 48-45 in Logan on December 19th.
The Panthers are led by the prolific trio of Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke and Emile Thompson, who average a combined 37.9 points per game. Tonight's matchup will feature seven of the WIC's top 15 scorers.
"Anytime you look at Logan, you look at Kylie, Violet and Emile," Sauvain said. "You've got to try to find a way to contain those three girls. Makes it interesting for us on the defensive end."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call of tonight's Logan-Magnolia/AHSTW doubleheader on KMA 960. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Sauvain can be heard below.