(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys are in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season and for the fourth time in school history.
While their recent successes might lead you to think qualifying for state has become an expectation for them at the start of every year, they understand and appreciate how difficult is to get there.
"I look at is a huge challenge every year," Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. "I think it's a goal every year and something we strive for, but I don't know if I'd call it an expectation. I just feel happy to be there."
The Warriors enter the postseason at 14-10, but don't be deceived by their record. They played multiple games against 4A contenders Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East as well as out-of-state contests against Dakota Valley (SD), Skutt Catholic (NE) and Papillion-La Vista. They took some bumps early and were 7-10 on February 4th after a loss to Sioux City East. Since then, they've won seven straight over the likes of Bishop Heelan, Thomas Jefferson, South Sioux City, Lewi Central, Spencer, Carroll and LeMars.
"Losing is hard no matter who you're playing," Vander Schaaf said. "Mentally, even though you know you played a well against a good team, it still goes down as a loss. We were making mistakes that just weren't good basketball at times. We always had good potential and talent, but we were just making mistakes that cost us."
Vander Schaaf feel his team's turning point came during the first half of their loss to Sioux City East
"It was kind of like rock bottom for us," Van Der Schaaf said. "We were like what is going on here? We did a few things differently and kind of re-challenged the guys. You can just see it now. Our boys are playing with much more cohesion.
Daniel Wright has led the Warriors throughout the season with 14.8 points per game, a team-high 239 rebounds and 86 assists.
"He's such a versatile player," Vander Schaaf said. "He's just not someone you get very often, a guy that can impact the game so many different ways like Daniel does."
Jake Layman, Deric Fitzgerald, Majok Majouk, Jacob Imming and Nick Muller have also been key for the Warriors in their recent stretch.
When the Warriors get to Des Moines, they will turn their attention to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 seed Pella. The Dutch (19-5) enter the game as 3A's highest-scoring 77.5 points per game and have drained 225 three-pointers, also the most in Class 3A.
"They are an up-tempo, shooting-type team," Vander Schaaf said. "They've got lots of guys with the green light who don't hesitate to let it fly. They have some good quickness and we have a little more size. It will be an interesting matchup."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Pella will play Tuesday at 4:30. The winner will face either Mount Vernon or Clear Creek-Amana in a state semifinal Thursday afternoon.
The complete interview with Coach Vander Schaaf can be heard below.