(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls come into this weekend with a five-game win streak and fresh off their biggest win to date, but one of their prior losses and the defending Class 2A champions await them in the next 36 hours.
The Saintes shocked many in Southwest Iowa Tuesday night with a 13-point victory over 3A No. 3 and KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Red Oak. The victory put the rest of the state on notice and allowed St. Albert to climb into the IGHSAU's Class 1A rankings, where they are ranked 13th.
"We were really focused on our assignments," Coach Dick Wettengel told KMA Sports. "I thought the girls really followed the game plan to a T and just really executed well. It was really a team victory in a lot of respects."
The Saintes led Red Oak wire-to-wire, took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away late for the victory.
The victory pushed St. Albert's current winning streak to five. The Saintes started the season 2-3 with a pair of victories over Tri-Center and Clarinda but losses to Harlan, Creston, and Lewis Central. Since December 20th, they have recorded victories over Shenandoah, Sidney, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic, and Red Oak.
All of their wins have been impressive, but Wettengel feels his team's most recent victory is clearly the biggest.
"It's a huge confidence builder," Wettengel said. "This was a team that we were going to gauge ourselves on a little bit."
Junior Allie Petry has led the Saintes this season with 19.4 points per game including a 32-point performance against Kuemper seven days ago. Petry has been a presence on the boards, too, with a team-high 78 rebounds.
Bel Pershing is averaging double digits with 12.6 points per game and leads the team in assists (28) and steals (36) while Jordyn Blaha has contributed 8.3 points per game, 30 rebounds, 25 assists, and 25 steals.
According to Wettengel, the science behind his team's success has been their chemistry.
"I think the key for us is just our chemistry," Wettengel said. "These girls have really bonded. They have a chemistry among themselves. They are so concerned about everyone on the team and the relationships on the team. It's just a really neat thing to be a part of."
St. Albert will look to continue their winning ways this weekend when they play Harlan on Friday night followed by a Saturday afternoon contest with Treynor as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout.
The Saintes' meeting with Harlan will mark their second of the season. Harlan was victorious 46-42 in their December 3rd meeting. The Cyclones come into Friday night's meeting with a six-game skid.
"The girls know that's a game that could go either way and we're going to have to have our best to win it," Wettengel said.
As for the Treynor matchup, Treynor/St. Albert has become a friendly rivalry of sorts. The defending Class 2A champions are currently 4-6 on the season, but that doesn't mean Wettengel or his team are overlooking the Cardinals.
"Treynor is Treynor," Wettengel said. "That's a Treynor/St. Albert battle and there's a lot of juice that flows during that game. It's definitely a rivalry. I'm just really anxious for us to get back on the floor for those next two ball games."
Joe Narmi will have a report from Friday's Harlan/St. Albert contest. That report can be heard on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard show Friday night from 9:30 to 11.
The complete interview with Coach Wettengel can be heard below.